Writer’s Note: Our entire family is smitten with dogs. A few of us adore cats — a few of us perhaps even more than dogs — but we don’t talk about that very much. Some people — even family and close friends — have a dislike for cats that “clouds” any conversation we cat lovers might want to engage in. Bottom line: Dogs play a critical role in our family. Four of them ARE family.
One (Nico) is the designated comforter companion for a daughter who has to deal with health challenges that often restrict her activities. Another (Cajun) is the designated playmate for two small granddaughters, the younger of whom recently put on her list of things she is most thankful for “. . . my mommy giving me a dog”. (The fact that her mommy quickly pointed out that the dog is, in fact, hers points to a slight confusion in the household as to who “owns” whom.
I can say without hesitation that Cajun owns them all.) Two dogs (Tebow and Aubrey) are in every way except biological the “children” in one of our family households. They clearly understand their roles in the family pack — property protectors, unrestricted affection-givers, and totally perfect companions for their humans.
It should be no surprise then that the recent news of Conan and his actions in Syria that helped bring down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi immediately caught my attention.
As with everything else that intrigues me, I decided to drill down a little into the background of the story and find out more about this clearly special dog and others like her.
I hope you enjoy reading this as much as I enjoyed researching and writing it. And one more thing — cats are still tops with me. I also believe a recent Facebook post that read, “Dogs have Owners. Cats have Staff.” Count me in for staff duty! — GP
A Salute to Conan
and the K-9 Corps
On an otherwise quiet Saturday night in Syria’s northeastern Idlib Province, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi faced his death with a specially trained military working dog pursuing him. Faced with certain capture — no doubt a fate worse than death in the terrorist’s mind — he exploded a suicide vest in an underground tunnel that was a dead-end in more ways than one.
Conan (the dog pursuing him) was assigned to 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (aka Delta Force) and was on special operations overseas duty in Syria. She was taking part in a top-secret raid on a compound there where military intelligence believed al-Baghdadi to be hiding.
The intelligence was correct, and the Special Ops team including Conan completed what has since been described in news reports as a very significant operation that went beyond the ISIS leader’s death.
Such raids are both highly secretive and extremely dangerous for everyone — and every dog — taking part in them. Early reports of the raid and the death of the leader also carried the remarkable news that no soldiers had been hurt or killed in the action, but that the dog had been slightly wounded but was already back on active duty and recovering well. As it turns out, this dog had worked with Special Ops for 4 years and in that capacity had taken part in approximately 50 raids.
As is often the case in the “fog of war”, some early details about the dog were incorrect. For one, the dog is female, not male, and was named “Conan” after a comedian instead of Conan the Barbarian. She is not a German Shepherd as many had assumed, but a Belgian Malinois. Conan is not the only Belgian Malinois to have made headlines. Another one, Cairo, was part of the U.S. Navy SEALs raid in which Osama bin Laden was killed.
Preferred Breeds
for Military Service
The fact that many assumed that Conan was a German Shepherd is likely because of the prevalence of this breed in WWI and WWII. Over 1 million dogs participated in WWI on both sides. When the United States entered WWII in 1942, there were almost no dogs trained for the military.
Dog owners were asked to donate their animals, and the Quartermaster Corps of the U.S. Army began a training program for them. Within a year, the Corps (known as the Quartermaster K-9 Corps) was training dogs for the Marines, Navy, and Coast Guard.
In the beginning, nearly any breed was accepted because the need was so great and there were almost none trained and ready to serve. Several breeds were identified as the most desirable: German Shepherds, Belgian sheep dogs, Doberman Pinschers, collies, Malumutes, and Labrador Retrievers.
Over time as battlefield conditions became more complex, the Belgian Malinois became the top pick for Special Ops work. This breed is smaller than shepherds, and both compact and strong. Their sense of smell is extremely acute making them ideal for detection work, and their bravery, stamina, and loyalty to their handlers is notorious. Some, tucked in close to their handlers, will parachute and repel. According to the American Kennel Club, the Belgian Malinois is “ . . . a world-class worker who forges an unbreakable bond with its human partner.”
Training is Rigorous
Today the Military Working Dog Breeding Program located at Lackland Air Force Base is responsible for providing working dogs for all branches of service. Much of the breeding stock comes from Germany and the Netherlands because in those countries, military service dog breeding has been a practice for hundreds of years.
There are service people who are designated as “puppy development specialists”. They work with the puppies from birth to 6 months old, assessing each puppy’s temperament, intelligence, and stamina. According to research, only about half of these dogs complete training. The keen sense of smell is a given, but certain personality traits are also keys to a dog continuing his training. They must be able — and willing — to attack on command, and research shows that many are disqualified because they exhibit stress when biting a human.
To become a noncommissioned officer in the military (the dog is one rank higher than its handler), the dogs have to undergo — and pass — 8 to 12 weeks of training. Their basic training is much like that of household pets. They learn the fundamentals, and the handlers continue to assess their dog’s temperament.
Once basic training is completed successfully, the dog is transferred to one of several specialized programs: sentry, scout or patrol, messenger, mines, attack on command, and detection/tracking.
Exceptional dogs like Conan and Cairo are selected to work with elite Special Ops units. They are called “Multi-Purpose Canines” (MPCs) and are considered invaluable to the teams they work with.
To be elite Special Ops military service dogs, they must be playful, aggressive, stubborn, and have a quality described as “intelligent disobedience”. Simply put, the dog must be able to disobey his handler’s order if he perceives a threat that his handler does not.
War Dogs Through History
Historical records reveal that the earliest that dogs were used in warfare was around 600 BC by the Greeks and Romans. These dogs were used mainly as sentries or on patrols, although there is some evidence that some saw battle. Atila the Hun and the Emperor Napoleon used dogs in their campaigns, and in some wars in the Middle Ages, dogs were armored and used in attack.
The Seminole Wars in the early 18th Century were the first time that military dogs were used in the U.S. During the Civil War, dogs were used to deliver messages and guard prisoners. Also during that war, General Ulysses Grant wrote that Confederate bloodhounds were immediately destroyed by the Union because of their ability to hunt men through scent.
Today the Special Ops dogs have as possibly their most important job using those noses to find roadside bombs in the Middle East. Each of these hidden IEDs can kill or maim half a dozen soldiers or more.
Crunching the Numbers
According to War Dogs: Tales of Canine Heroism, History and Love by Rebecca Frankel, the WWII military dogs saved 15,000 men, and in Vietnam they were part of 87,000 missions where 4,000+ enemies were killed.
In 2015 an official action (The Military Working Dog Retirement Act) meant that for the first time military service dogs could be adopted by their handlers upon their retirement from active duty. Before that, the dogs were either euthanized or left “in country”.
Some reports suggest that nearly 4,900 of these animals were left behind in Vietnam. Today many of these handler and dog pairs serve in law enforcement.
Military service dogs trained for patrol are able to detect the enemy from as far away as 1,000 yards. They serve an average of 9 years on active duty, and some have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Best estimates are that approximately 2,400 military service dogs are on active duty each year, and approximately 700 of them are serving overseas.
A bomb-detection Special Ops dog is valued at over $150,000. They work with an average of 98% accuracy, but usually work less than half an hour per mission because of the stress.
Visiting the White House
When Conan accepted President Trump’s invitation to come to the White House to receive honors, she likely saw some familiar furry faces. The Secret Service has used military dogs to guard the White House since 1975 and their preferred breed is Conan’s — the Belgian Malinois.
They can run 30 miles per hour and have a 270-degree field of vision, making them ideal for protective service duty.
Journalist and staff writer for The New Yorker, Susan Orlean, summed up the military service dog story this way: “Dogs really are perfect soldiers. They are brave and smart; they can smell through walls, see in the dark, and eat Army rations without complaint.”
I would add that they and their handlers deserve our gratitude for their remarkable service during these very dangerous times.
