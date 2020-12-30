Writer’s Note: At last, 2021 is here! For many of us, this marks the first time that we have yearned so fervently for the new year to come. It’s not like we know what 2021 will hold for us, after all. But we all believe that somehow 2021 will be better. That’s the spirit of renewal that each year’s passing brings. That spirit has sustained us during wars, national upheaval, and even other pandemics. It will sustain us once again.
Without a doubt 2020 has been historic, and no doubt our grandchildren will be telling their own grandchildren one day about the “year that was” when everything turned upside down. As someone said recently, however, “I’m tired of being part of an historic event.” I think a little more of the “way things used to be” would do us all a world of good.
Whatever is in our future, of one thing I am certain — we must embrace it with faith, family, and hope.
Happy New Year everyone! — GP
When I was a girl, my mother had a saying for whenever I was looking to the future a little too enthusiastically. She would say, “Don’t wish your life away!” I’ve thought a lot about that admonition during 2020, particularly during the last half of it. As the burdens that came with 2020 grew heavier, the promise of better times “next year” made wishing away our present reality rather easy.
As John Wooden, talented American basketball player and coach, once wrote, “Things turn out the best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” During this past year, I have watched as people did everything possible to make the best of challenging situations. There have been astounding feats performed by ordinary people who answered the call to duty in truly heroic fashion. There have been times when we all wished for 2021 to hurry and get here, but there have also been times when we have paused and counted our blessings. We needed the balance that such meditation provided.
I’ve also been thinking about what 2020’s Father Time must look like. One of iconic images of the passage of time is that of Father Time, a man old and bent over with weariness, walking slowly toward a smiling baby as the year he represents comes to an end and the new year represented by the baby begins. Frankly, I’ll bet the old guy is slumped over in a wheelchair with an IV hanging next to him. And I’m not so sure the baby is smiling quite as eagerly as in years past. There is hope in 2021, but there is also much to concern us.
The image of a baby to represent the New Year has been traced by historians to 600 B.C. and ancient Greece. One of the ancients’ favorite rituals was celebrating the rebirth of Dionysus (their god of wine and fertility — a particular favorite) each year. The Greeks would carry a newborn throughout their villages in baskets in celebration of the “birth”. For Christians, the image of the baby’s birth was essential to their faith and the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. In the 19th century, newspaper cartoonists furthered the connection between a newborn and a new year through a series of clever cartoons and magazine covers.
As time passed, other traditions became a part of New Year celebrations. The oversized ball dropping in New York City’s Times Square is a tradition that began in 1904. When the ball falls, the New Year begins. When that iconic crystal ball dropped to mark the beginning of 2020, no one had any idea what that brand new year would bring.
Looking Back at 2020
While two things dominated our thinking during 2020 — the pandemic and politics — there were other “happenings” that jolted many of us. Depending on geographic location or personal interests, in one way or another we were impacted.
Many forget that 2019 went out with a shout instead of a whimper for many. The Australian wildfires in the bush country spread (literally and metaphorically) into 2020 as 47 million acres burned (a record), killed 34, and destroyed both homes and natural habitat.
For Anglophiles, the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave the Royal family brought back memories of the Edward and Wallis scandal. The very idea that the red-haired prince (not to be confused with fair-haired William) would turn his back on his birthright was more than many could fathom.
Death came calling in 2020 — many related to the pandemic, but not all. For sports enthusiasts, the sudden death of NBA star Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves through the basketball faithful. His death was not the only sports story of 2020, however. The LSU Tigers ended a perfect season by winning the national championship, led with precision by Heisman winner Joe Burrow. No one realized at the time that football was about to be challenged by an opponent greater than any on the playing field.
For women everywhere, the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg brought a renewed awareness of the many ways in which this diminutive lady had impacted the lives of women through her work in gender equality.
The world of entertainment was jolted, as well. The music world grieved at Eddie Van Halen’s death, a guitar virtuoso whose work will be enjoyed for generations to come. Hollywood (and many elite society figures) watched as Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual abuse. Dozens of his accusers finally had their day in court, and along the way the #MeToo movement gained momentum.
#MeToo was not the only movement to gain momentum in 2020. The Black Lives Matter movement grew with protests — some peaceful, others violent —that focused attention on perceived police brutality and racial injustice around the world.
On March 9, the Stock market crashed with Dow Jones industrials recording its worst single-day point drop in history. America — and much of the world — was put in “lock down” as the pandemic began raging and experts tried to understand its secrets.
Not to be overshadowed by an infinitesimal virus, a new insect invaded America that brought panic to Washington state where it was first detected. The Asian giant hornet (measuring up to 2 inches) was dubbed the “Murder Hornet” and efforts to eradicate it began immediately. The thing that these tiny beasts murdered were bees, not people. And humans must have bees to keep the food chain intact, remember?
Pandemic and Politics
It’s nearly impossible to separate the COVID-19 pandemic and politics in 2020. With both came change, anger, and fear for the future.
Because there were few alive who remembered the flu pandemic of 1918-19, for most this pandemic business was an entirely new “adventure”. The idea of closing down almost everything nationwide to try and control the spread of the virus was among the greatest challenges ordinary Americans had ever faced. Schools, churches, and businesses went dark. People stayed in their homes, trying to figure out life while being essentially “locked out” of their accustomed way of life.
“Adapt” became one of the watchwords for 2020 as everyone tried to navigate these new waters. There is an old Jewish proverb that seemed to fit the times: ‘I ask not for a lighter burden, but for broader shoulders.” For many — of all ages -- it was a time of testing personal faith, resolve, and resiliency.
Even in the midst of an international pandemic, American politics had to continue — 2020 was a presidential election year! Traditional campaigning had to adapt as candidates sought novel ways to get their messages to the masses. The incumbent, known for his ability to draw overflow crowds in large arenas, found himself (as did the crowds) restricted to airport tarmacs. The challenger, a long-time Washington insider, chose to campaign primarily from his own home. Here the incumbent’s opportunity to “compare crowds” was taken off the board, as his challenger’s campaign relied on social media, traditional media, and virtual “meetings” to carry his message.
Among the more interesting aspects of the campaign and subsequent election of Joe Biden was the emphasis on the perceived American systemic racism and social injustice being voiced through riots. Sections of cities were taken over, more sanctuary cities and safe zones were declared, and violence increased. In the midst of all of those shouting voices, almost no one stopped to remember that in the past four presidential elections, 3 of the 4 had featured minority candidates who were elected (Barack Obama twice as president for 2009-2017, and Kamala Harris as vice president for 2021-24 — neither being defeated in their respective races). Neither could have been elected by a minority-only voting public.
Even with all of its challenges, 2020 also saw some amazing moments. Whether we focused on the economy, the stars, or medicine, there was real hope to be found during the final month of 2020.
While the economy had been forced into the COVID-19 recession following historic drops in late February, in December it rebounded. Hitting above 30,000 for the first time in history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average signaled that the American economy still had life.
One reason for the economic uptick was success on the pandemic front. In record time, President Trump’s “Warp Speed” initiative mobilized the scientific, medical, and military communities to produce vaccines to combat COVID-19 and then deliver them quickly and safely. On Christmas Eve 2020, we learned that the one millionth American had just received the vaccine.
Just a few days before that, we experienced the rare astronomical conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The two planets were the closest they had been since 1623 and were the closest observable conjunction since 1226. Millions looked skyward at sundown, marveling at the bright “star” just above the horizon. Known as the “Christmas Star”, this heavenly light encouraged people of faith everywhere.
Those of you who enjoyed the 1994 movie classic “Forrest Gump” will remember that Forrest often quoted his mother. The most memorable of these quotes is this one — “Life is like a box of chocolates, Forrest. You never know what you’re going to get.” And with that truth in mind, let us face 2021 with a stout heart combined with a reasonable dash of healthy skepticism.
