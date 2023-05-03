Writer’s Note: Recently I read a fine biography of General George Patton. Patton: A Genius for War was written by Carlo D’Este and was published in September 1996. I had previously read a number of Patton biographies, but had somehow missed this one. Of all that I’ve read, this one stands out as the best at revealing not only this incredible soldier’s military career, but also the flawed – and very human — man’s life and struggles.
It is easy when dealing with a wartime figure like Patton to focus only on battlefield exploits. That is rather like watching a “highlights reel” and then believing that you have the whole picture. Only those researchers/historians like D’Este who take the time to look beyond the obvious give us a truly complete view of the person.
One of the often-overlooked facets of Patton’s story is his lifelong battle with dyslexia. D’Este not only researched this condition extensively, but also wove it throughout the biography using it to explain — at least in part — one reason for some of Patton’s self-destructive tendencies. — GP
General George Patton’s
Greatest Battle: Dyslexia
Lt. Colonel Carlo D’Este (1936–2020) was a decorated soldier and celebrated military historian. During his writing career, D’Este wrote nine histories including Patton: A Genius for War (his best-known work). His historical biographies focused on World War II figures including Allied Supreme Commander General Dwight Eisenhower and British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill. In all of these, D’Este did a herculean amount of research not only into the historical record of his subjects, but also into their private lives.
Perhaps the primary reason that D’Este’s Patton biography stands above the rest is because the author was granted full access to Patton’s private and public papers and had the full cooperation of Patton’s surviving family. A secondary reason was likely because D’Este was also a military man and therefore the Patton family was comfortable sharing their stories with him.
Patton was a prolific letter writer, and those private communications offer critical insights into the man that history alone does not. Of particular interest to D’Este were the many letters that Patton wrote to his father (Papa) when Patton was young, and to his wife (Beatrice) — especially those written to her when Patton was overseas during wartime. D’Este was masterful in selecting from those the ones that best revealed the man known by many simply as “Old Blood and Guts.”
Peacetime Challenges
George Patton was born into a family rich with military history. The young Patton grew up hearing stories about his ancestors who had fought at Culloden, the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War, the Mexican War, and the Civil War. Several had lost their lives in heroic service. At an early age, Patton announced to his parents that he intended to be an officer in the military when he grew up. While his parents certainly understood the young man’s career aspirations, they were not entirely certain that he would be able to reach his goal. Their concern was well-founded; they knew that their son had serious difficulty with reading and spelling.
From earliest childhood, Patton loved stories and tales about heroic pursuits. He adored books, but couldn’t read them without great difficulty. To compensate for this, his father read all kinds of books aloud to his son — the Old Testament, Shakespeare, Rudyard Kipling, Sir Walter Scott, and Homer’s Iliad and the Odyssey. Young George could quote long passages from the books he heard and clearly understood their meaning. Papa Patton recognized his son’s intelligence, but was puzzled by the problems George was having. To try and address these, Papa hired special tutors to work with George.
When George was 11, he entered the Stephen Cutter Clark School for Boys in Pasadena. He was humiliated because he couldn’t spell or read nearly as well as the other students. At the time, there was no known cause for this condition so it was simply labeled “slowness” by most. George worked hard to overcome his disability. One of his coping mechanisms was to develop a superior memory by which he could memorize large quantities of material.
‘Slowness’ Finally
Gets a Name
One year before George entered the School for Boys, the disability that he struggled with — dyslexia — was first identified. It would be another 30 years before dyslexia would be widely recognized as a learning disability in the U.S. By that time, Patton’s nearly 40-year military career was well underway.
“George S. Patton: A Life Shaped by Dyslexia” (Glen Jeansonne, Frank C. Haney, and David Luhrssen — warfarehistorynetwork.com / January 2008) discusses in detail the role that dyslexia played in Patton’s life and career. The authors emphasize that research has revealed that dyslexia is much more than just reversing numbers or letters “... but is a complicated disorder whose symptoms include hyperactivity, obsessiveness, mood swings, difficulty in concentrating, impulsiveness, and compulsiveness.” They also suggest that Patton not only dealt with dyslexia, but may also have had attention deficit disorder (ADD) which research points out often occur together. They further suggest that it was this combination that might explain Patton’s “... poor impulse control, extreme mood swings in response to events, and short excessive tempers, all of which Patton displayed as a commanding officer”. (His infamous slapping of two soldiers during WWII and calling them “cowards” is cited as one example.)
Military offers
new challenges
Fortunately for Patton, he came from an affluent family with the means to give him the best possible help through tutors and other enrichment activities. After George’s high school graduation, Papa decided that Virginia Military Institute (VMI) would be the best place for George to go to college. Though the accepted “General’s college” was West Point (WP), Papa knew that his son wouldn’t be able to pass the WP entrance exams. If, however, George completed a year at VMI, he could apply to WP without having to take those entrance exams. With great effort, George did well enough at VMI to enroll at WP in 1904. There he failed mathematics his first year and had to repeat that year again. At this point, Papa hired a fulltime tutor who would work with George for the remainder of his WP education. With that help plus working even harder on his studies, George successfully completed West Point and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Cavalry Branch of the U.S. Army.
Finding His Voice
Patton’s intellectual gifts — combined with his legendary tenacity — served him well during his military career. From the first moment that he accepted his commission, Patton determined that he would become the very best battlefield commander and leader of men that he could possibly be. By the time WWII began, Patton had matured enough through experience and military education to accept any battlefield challenges.
Allied forces in WWII found themselves in many situations that were less than ideal. Patton refused to see those situations facing him and his troops as anything other than worthy battles to be undertaken wholeheartedly. He led his forces to decisive victories first in the deserts of North Africa, and then through the invasion of Sicily. It was in Europe, however, that Patton and his Third Army had their finest hour.
American troops became engaged in the Battle of the Bulge, the result of a vicious German counterattack against the Allies in the Ardennes. Weather conditions were appalling, and the soldiers were trapped without supplies in the town of Bastogne, surrounded by advancing German soldiers. General Eisenhower ordered Patton to move his Third Army across France and rescue the troops. Under Patton’s command, the Third Army made record time and successfully freed the trapped troops. Afterward, Patton led them on a drive deep into Germany itself, killing and capturing German soldiers along the way.
In spite of his remarkable military career, Patton always struggled with feelings of inadequacy and a deep-seated suspicion that he might just be stupid. To compensate for those fears, Patton developed a success-driven mindset and a high degree of creativity. Both served him well.
Author D’Este explained the paradox that dyslexia brought to Patton’s life. “A dyslexic’s compulsion to succeed is motivated by an overwhelming desire to prove to himself and others that he is not really as stupid as he feels. The Dyslexic disorder frequently serves as a potent stimulus to achieve, reflecting a desperate attempt to reverse the humiliating feelings of inferiority that are invariably present,” D’Este wrote. “This feeling of inferiority is the key not only to understanding the source of Patton’s drive to succeed, but of the authoritarian, macho, warrior personality he deliberately created for himself.”
Ironically, dyslexia may very well have contributed to Patton’s overall success in life.
