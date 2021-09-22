Writer’s Note: There are so many seasons that we eagerly greet each the year. All except one. Hurricane season is not a favorite. June 1 through November 30 takes us from summer’s beginning through Thanksgiving, but it also brings the annual threat of hurricanes.
As I’m writing this, Louisiana is once again in “recovery mode” as it cleans up after Hurricane Ida even as others threaten. Ida was no lady. — GP
Hurricane Memories
The word “hurricane” comes from “hurucane”, a Taino Native American word that translates to “evil spirit of the wind”. According to a fascinating article in Smithsonian Magazine, “What Became of the Taino?” by Robert M. Poole and published in October 2011, the Taino also gave us the words “canoe”, “hammock”, barbecue”, and “tobacco”. They grew a variety of crops but never developed a written language. Eventually they dispersed as the “New World” colonized. Today there are only remnants of their culture remaining.
Just the Facts
There are many interesting facts associated with hurricanes. They may create winds over 160 mph and stretch hundreds of miles across. A large hurricane can drop up to 2.4 trillion gallons of rain in 24 hours. Storm surge is often one of the most destructive items in a hurricane’s bag of tricks.
The “eye” of the hurricane provides a few minutes of calm weather during the storm. Winds immediately around the storm’s center are generally the strongest produced. The “eye” averages 20 and 40 miles across.
Linda Hart-Berkemyer had a memorable encounter with the “eye” when she was little. She was with her grandfather in New Iberia when Hurricane Audrey hit. Her grandfather stood 6’4” and weighed over 250 pounds.
Linda remembers hours of terrible weather after which things got “quiet”. “My grandfather decided to walk down the block so I went with him,” Linda says. “We didn’t get far when the wind picked up big time. My most vivid memory is of him hanging on to a telephone pole and me hanging on to him!” She says that it was scary at the time, but is laughingly remembered today.
Hurricane Audrey arrived in 1957 was Mary Ann Riddle’s first experience with the great storms. Her family lived in Avoyelles Parish, several hundred miles from the Gulf Coast. She remembers the winds being high and scary. “My dad and his friends were playing poker at a friend’s camp while we were at home alone with Mom,” Mary Ann recalls. “When it was all over, Dad drove up and said ‘It wasn’t that bad down on da bayou!’ I don’t remember Mom being upset, but surely she was. She hid it well.”
Paula Walker grew up in eastern North Carolina 70 miles west of the Atlantic. She remembers her family preparing for hurricanes each year that occasionally skirted the coast. When a storm threatened, all of her family would come over and stay until everyone felt it was safe to go outside. Paula remembers that the hurricane’s “eye” crossed over several times. “When we were little, we didn’t understand until later why we could go outside and pick up tree debris but then have to hurry back in because it was coming again!”
Without Power
We Are Powerless
Hurricane Ida was the fifth strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S. mainland. It caused massive damage and major power loss. It left 1 million Louisiana homes and businesses without electricity. Some 5,000 National Guard members were called to aid in the search and rescue operation, and more than 25,000 linesmen and other power workers from outside of Louisiana came to help.
Sue Nawas admits that she hates any storm that causes a loss of power. “One night a tornado alarm awakened me at one in the morning,” she recalls. “I was very tired and had been in a deep sleep. I just pulled a heavy cover over my head and said to myself, ‘Well, if I die, I die!’” Fortunately for her family and many friends, she didn’t!
Lou Davenport prepared by buying battery-operated candles and a small, rechargeable fan. “It’s not big, but when you need cool air, it’ll do,” she says. Hurricane Laura was the worst hurricane experience she has had to date. “Daughter Paige had power,” she says. “I went to her house and we ended up having a really good time. If we had all lost power, though, I was ready to get Walter and head to Texas!”
Suddenly There’s
Lots of Firewood
While figures are not available yet estimating the number of trees that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida, we know that Hurricane Katrina impacted over 320,000,000 across the Gulf Coast.
Last year, Hurricane Laura destroyed over 750,000 acres of timber in Louisiana alone. For the Potts household, Hurricane Laura was personal. Some of you may remember the challenges we faced while removing a huge tree from a rental property. (See “Saluting Skilled Workers” Random Thoughts / The Ouachita Citizen/ October 8, 2020)
Jerry Holmes grew up in Tylertown, Mississippi, so his family seldom had any serious problems. He mainly remembers that they had to shelter in place until the storm passed and that a hurricane meant a school holiday. “I do remember one time when a 50-foot cedar tree near my bedroom was toppled,” Jerry remembers. “My uncle got some heavy machinery and stood it back up. It was still there when we sold the property years later.”
Kent Merritt remembers Hurricane Betsy. He and his brothers were sleeping when their mom awakened them. “She had decided the live oak tree in the back yard was going to fall on our house. There was no power and all kinds of strange noises outdoors, so none of us could go back to sleep — plus she had scared us all half to death about the possibility of the live oak falling on us,” he says.
Next morning the oak was still standing, but a giant red oak located about 15’ from the living room where they all were in front of the house had been toppled — luckily falling away from the house.
The Quiet After the Storm
The quiet after the storm passes is short-lived. Quickly people begin learning to “make do”. Simple things — taking a bath or finding enough to eat — become major challenges. Lee Faulkner, a respected journalist, was just beginning her career when Hurricane Elana hit the Gulf Coast. She spent several days reporting the event. When she finally returned home, Faulkner was wearing the same clothes she had left home wearing the day before the hurricane made landfall. On her front door was taped a Brillo pad with an arrow pointing to the word “Shower” underneath.
Richard Gentry remembers hungry neighbors after Hurricane Rita. There was no power, but he and his wife (both reenactors) had made preparations. They had frozen bottles of water and a turkey in the deep freeze. They put the turkey in the refrigerator and then put everything around it, finally wrapping all in a blanket.
Richard fired up the grill and began cooking breakfast. “I looked up and saw the neighbor’s kids standing at the fence, noses up sniffing the bacon I was cooking. One of them asked what I was doing, and I said I was fixing breakfast. He replied that you can’t fix breakfast on a BBQ grill,” Richard says. “I told them to go get their mom and dad and come eat. They ate for the next three days!”
The Kindness of Strangers
Sometimes a tragedy reminds us how kind total strangers can be. When Lauretta Tucker was living in Gonzales in 1965, her husband was working out of town and she was pregnant with their daughter, Veronica. She had just been given a baby shower and decided to stay home and arrange her new baby things. She was awakened that night by the owners of the trailer park telling her that she could not stay there alone and that she must come with them to their home to wait out the storm. Reluctantly, she went (this was her first hurricane). Next morning she asked to go home and was told that her home had been lifted up and tossed into a nearby canal.
“Out of this tragedy, I saw good. The love of strangers, friends, and family taught me a great lesson,” she says. “People working together, doing all they can to rebuild lives — that’s what Louisiana is all about. There will always be storms, and there will always be angels showing God’s love.”
British author Charles Dickens wrote, “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” Hurricanes often provide opportunities to help others. Louisianans know this well.
