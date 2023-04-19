Writer’s Note: I just came in from our front yard to check one more time ... and one more time, I was disappointed. The jonquils that originally belonged to my mother-in-law are not blooming this year. This marks the first time in over 30 years since we brought them to our home in Monroe that they haven’t bloomed. I suppose the weather was just too crazy this year.
Those jonquils are “pass along plants” — in other words, plants that have been harvested from a family member or friend’s yard (or from an empty lot or roadside ditch, if temptation overcomes you and there’s no one around ...) and replanted in one’s own yard. The day that Jim closed on the sale of his home place in Florence, Alabama, there was a thunderstorm booming overhead. Even so, Jim got a shovel and went out back to dig up a cluster of her jonquils for us to plant at our new home. I held an umbrella over his head and flinched at every lightning strike.
When we got back to Monroe, the jonquils thrived and slowly began dividing. Every year after they would show their first bloom on or near her birthday in March reminding us of her.
Every year except this one, that is. When I realized that they were not blooming, I thought about doing a column on “pass along plants”. I reached out through social media to see if anyone else had “pass along plants” that they adored, too, just like I do. I had a hunch that they did. Turns out I was right! — GP
Steve Bender and Felder Rushing published a delightful — and informative — book entitled Passalong Plants in 1993. I had forgotten all about that book until Mary Kathryn Berry reminded me of it recently. The book is filled with good advice for anyone who gardens, combined with heavy doses of good old Southern humor. As Berry reminded me, their chapter on yard art is especially hilarious. I also enjoyed their very open discussions about plant “thievery” (my word, not theirs) which basically says that taking plants that are otherwise untended is perfectly alright — so long as you don’t get caught! I recommend this book without reservation.
Along with the book reminder, Berry shared a personal story about a special “pass along plant” of her own. One Easter morning, Berry noticed a nosegay of yellow wild azaleas (she calls them yellow honeysuckle) that had been placed on the Easter cross in church. “Each Easter, children are invited to ‘flower the cross’, each bringing a nosegay of some blooming plant to the service and placing it on the bare cross,” Berry explains. “By the time the little ones finish, the cross is covered in flowers.” Berry noticed the two little boys who brought the wild azaleas and asked their grandparents where the boys had found them. They told her that they were blooming in their yard. Berry searched through gardening books and catalogues, online, and everywhere trying to find a source so that she could get some. “A few days later, the grandfather appeared at my door with a small, yellow wild azalea,” Berry says. “What joy! What memories! The plant is still living. I think of this family and their friendship every time I look at it.”
Cindy Ingram remembers years ago when her dear friend, Sunny Meriwether, called her and Gerald and invited them on a garden tour of her yard. Sunny asked them to bring a shovel along. “We all walked and drank wine and dug up plants — native iris out of the bayou, clumps of beautiful white iris, mint, and everything else,” Ingram says. “All lived and have multiplied. Who knew that Sunny would be gone a year later?”
Patricia Grainger doesn’t have any “pass along plants” as such, but she shared how much the gift of a tree meant to her years ago. “We were living in Atlanta. Dave had gone ahead to England to ‘pave the way to his executive transfer and our entry into England’,” Grainger explains. Her sister and a friend were visiting and gave her a small magnolia tree which they planted. “I followed that tree often once I knew how to use Google. The tree was so meaningful to me,” she says. “I noticed some time ago that it is gone. I loved that tree for many years from afar. It was so beautiful for many reasons.”
When I asked if others had “pass along plants”, Cheryl Bourg responded immediately that she was just about to go dig up a bridal wreath plant from her mother’s backyard in Metairie. It had been her grandmother’s plant in New Orleans. “My best friend and I used the blooms as wedding bouquets for our Barbie’s, so I have many fond memories from that plant! I hope it likes Baton Rouge! I believe that it is over 80 years old,” Bourg says.
Tammie Hammett Cox loves the daffodil and spider lily bulbs that came from her grandparent’s yard. “These are special because of the connection it provides me to them and the wonderful memories of my childhood. They are also extra special because my daddy dug them up especially for me because I loved them.”
Kathy Gill loves her English dogwood and old-fashioned vining petunia plants. “They were my mother’s,” Gill explains. ‘We had a complicated relationship, but when I look at my dogwood and those petunias, I’m reminded of good times.”
Vicky Boatwright cherishes her grandmother’s “hens and chicks” (a Sempervivum succulent). She has some of the original stock. “My grandmother had them ever since I was little, and I’m sure her mother gave them to her because most of her sisters had them, too,” Boatwright explains. “If anyone’s supply ever ran low, you could count on the aunts having more. I try to keep them going, too. I love them.”
Many “pass alongs” travel considerable distances. Leslie Gray has several plants in her yard that came from her beloved grandmother’s yard. Others came from her sister in Monroe, and still others came from her brother’s yard in Virginia. “Many of those originally came from my grandmother’s house in St. Joseph after she passed,” Gray says.
Marilyn Grainger Martin has African violets that once belonged to her mother. “Because she lived in Canada, I could not bring a whole plant with roots through the border. Instead, I brought a leaf and have several plants from that one leaf. So lovely!” Martin says.
Sandra Fields remembers the joy that receiving a “pass along” brought to her. “My aunt brought me a cutting of her Lady Banks rose from her yard in Ferriday, Louisiana, to my yard in Knoxville, Tennessee. It flowered every year for over 20 years,” Fields says. “I always think of my mom and my Aunt Vera when I enjoy my blooming plants. They helped me start my flower beds when we moved here, and gave me my love of working in my yard.”
Cecilia Hopkins Stevens has narcissus bulbs that her father dug from their Hopkins “home place” in Wayne County, Mississippi. “I brought some of them to my new home when I moved to Concordia after I sold my childhood home at Newellton,” Hopkins says.
Lindsey Kiper Thrasher has ginger that is very special to her. “My godfather propagated the ginger from a plantation in south Louisiana in the 1970’s,” Thrasher explains. “My mom put some in her yard and I took clippings from her yard when she passed in 2019.”
Sylvia Marbrough Pickell remembers her Granny Roe’s green thumb. “Her front porch had dozens of Christmas cactus in various stages of propagation. I still have one of her white ones,” Pickell says. “Every year, I try to propagate more. I’m not as successful as she was. Her Rose of Montana vine was glorious. I lost the planting that I had of it, but I still have the photos of hers.”
Jeanette Colvin has some blue Louisiana iris that she rescued from the yard at her childhood home. “Tractors were turning around on them as they plowed the fields,” Colvin explains. “They are very old plants as we moved there in 1949, and they bloomed in our yard every spring when I was growing up. I’m glad I was able to rescue them. They bring back lots of memories.”
Our daughter Paula Stockton has purple iris that came from her paternal grandfather’s home in Alabama. “The iris stood proudly across the front of his garden,” Stockton says. “They were — and are — gorgeous!” Just a week ago, our son J.B. asked if he could also have some of the iris from his grandfather’s Alabama yard. We told him that we would dig some for him when they divide. His request brought a smile to our faces. It seems that some family heirlooms have roots . . . literally and figuratively.
