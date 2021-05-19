Writer’s Note: It has been an interesting two weeks. It isn’t every day that the world is told that a Chinese rocket is going to tumble to Earth at an undetermined location on an undetermined date — but somewhere and soon! If it hadn’t been so serious, it might have been hilarious. The commentators tried valiantly to reassure us that the danger was actually quite small. A line heard repeatedly: “After all, the Earth is 75% covered in water!” That glibly overlooked the reality that 25% is landmass. Mostly inhabited landmass. One-in-four odds. . .
The rocket pieces finally fell “harmlessly” into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives (population approximately 541,000, incidentally). The commentators rushed with their reports that sounded much like “I told you so” — but I think I detected sighs of relief on the faces of several.
With rockets falling from the heavens, chaos in our streets where no one can agree on whose lives matter, CRT (critical race theory) becoming a buzzword thrown about on par with racism and fascism — no wonder now seems the perfect time to step back and appreciate the little things. And an anonymous UPS driver helped me to see that last week . . . — GP
It’s the Little Things
In case you haven’t noticed, it’s been raining lately. There have been thunderstorms, flash flood warnings, tornado watches, and impressive straight-line winds. In between these pesky “fronts” we have enjoyed a few days of bright sunshine and blue skies. When those welcome breaks come, we rush to spend as much time outdoors as possible.
When our world was “locked down” because of the pandemic, nearly everyone adjusted to a different way of living. One adjustment many of us made was to concentrate on our homes and yards. At least in our own outdoor spaces we could roam freely! We began “seeing” things that had been there all along, but which we had been too busy to notice.
Enter the birds. You may remember that last summer I — with the help of friends — attracted hummingbirds. They returned again this year, and gave us an excuse to grab a glass of wine, pull up a chair near the feeders, and watch the show.
This year there is a new bird in town — the Killdeer (Charadrius vociferus). We had noticed them in the past, but never paid much attention until this spring. This year we are seeing details that we haven’t noticed before. A pair has taken up residence in our gray rock driveway at the lake, and we have become birdwatchers.
The Killdeer is a shorebird that loves to wade. So why is a pair nesting in north Louisiana? It turns out that while they prefer beachfront nests near estuaries and tide pools, Killdeers also enjoy flooded pastures, lakes, grasslands, and farm fields. They require very little. In our case, a few gray rocks arranged in a near-circle is all that they need.
Killdee or Killdeer?
Ask John J. Audubon
Before going further, is this bird called a “Killdee” or a “Killdeer”? What you call it depends on which naturalist you are reading. Because of his Louisiana connections, I prefer to follow renowned naturalist, ornithologist, and painter John J. Audubon’s lead.
In December 182o Audubon first described a “Killdeer Plover” when he was traveling, keeping detailed journals describing the birds that he was seeing in America. Audubon was caught in a boat on the Mississippi River during a storm. The boat was blown against the bank, and there Audubon saw the Killdeer. Just a month later, Audubon recorded that “Keeldeers” were being sold in the markets of New Orleans. It is easy to see that he wasn’t set on any one name, spelling the bird’s name four different ways in his journals. However, Audubon indicated that “Kildee” was the “more proper” name because it sounded like the bird’s call — “kildee, kildee, dee, dee, dee”).
Becoming Kildee
Caretakers
The more we watched our little Kildee couple, the more fascinating they became — and the more we became invested in their well-being. One of the most endearing habits of the pair is the way that the male keeps watch and diverts any perceived danger by pretending to have a broken wing preventing flight. He gets in front of the danger and begins “leading” it away from the nest. If the danger gets too close, the male will spread his wings to disclose markings that look for all the world like an injured bird unable to fly. Ornithologists have studied these birds in detail, and have discovered at least one situation in which the Kildee will actually attack the danger. They have recorded instances in pastures when the male will puff out his feathers and run toward a cow if the hoofed beast gets too close.
Because we had never researched Kildees, we really didn’t know much more than we had a female sitting on a rock nest with a mate standing guard. There came a day, however, when we could see the female but the male was nowhere in sight. At that point, Jim named the absent fellow “Bill Bailey”.
(For the younger readers, this is a reference to a very popular song written in 1902 entitled “Bill Bailey, Won’t You Please Come Home?”) Bailey was apparently just off foraging. He returned the next day, unaware of his new name.
Before Bailey returned, however, Jim took matters into his own hands. He got a pair of sawhorses and blocked the inner circle of our driveway where the nest was located. Whenever storms blew the sawhorses down, Jim was out there putting them back in place.
We Aren’t the Only Ones
As usual, I got curious if anyone else noticed Kildees nesting and tried to protect them. A quick question on social media elicited answers that proved that we were not the only caregivers! From the looks of things, Kildees are lucky birds.
Our gray rock nest is not unique. Many reported that driveways were the preferred nesting sites, often requiring humans to adapt to the birds, not the other way around! Area developer Joe Holyfield told of finding a nest right at the curb of the parking lot entrance at Premier Plaza.
“We marked it with flags and they hatched,” he wrote. “I thought for sure they would get run over!” Nora Hawk and her sister, Jeanette Colvin, noticed Kildees nesting in their church parking lot several times. “Jeanette would always mark it so hopefully no one would run over it,” Nora wrote. “As far as I know, we never had any casualties.” Others reported putting up chairs to block “traffic” from harming the nursery. Buz Bradley even considered putting up a “Kildeer Crossing” sign in his subdivision where the birds nest in ditches and culverts. “The little ones look just like ‘mini’s, and are to watch,” he wrote. “They get hung up on the roads sometimes and can’t decide which way to go! Funny!”
Paula Walker even became an unofficial crossing guard for Kildees that hatched in her yard in Frenchman’s Bend. She discovered the nest and watched it every day until the babies hatched. “When the day came when the babies were ready to leave their nest, Mama and Daddy Kildee were flying all around as the babies headed towards the road,” she wrote. “I watched with horror as cars began going up and down the street. I immediately ran to the road ahead of the babies and flagged down the traffic until all had crossed the road. Mama and Daddy Kildee made sure each one followed them towards the golf course after the crossing was completed. I explained to each driver why I had stopped them.” Paula’s husband just stood in their yard and laughed — amazed that she was able to get them across safely.
Lake neighbor Woody Ledbetter warned us that there are predators that seek out the newly hatched babies — fire ants and raccoons among them! When we read that, Jim immediately put fire ant killer on his golf cart and went off in search of mounds . . .
Last week, we noticed a UPS delivery truck parked out on the road and the driver walking quite a distance toward us, carrying a package. Realizing that he was having to go out of his way — on foot — because of our sawhorse-protected bird sanctuary, I began explaining why we had blocked the drive. Wearing a big grin, he assured us that he knew exactly why they were there. “It’s the Kildees,” he said. “When we were growing up, our grandfather would go out and put little flags up by every nest he found. We knew not to mow any closer than ten feet from those flags!”
David Attenborough, no stranger to those who love nature, wrote this: “Everyone likes birds. What wild creature is more accessible to our eyes and ears, as close to us and everyone in the world, as universal as a bird?” Here’s to Kildees and all of the other creatures that charm and delight us — if we will only take the time to look.
