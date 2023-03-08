Writer’s Note: Occasionally a writer comes along whose words resonate with the public. Such a writer was the late Dr. Charles Krauthammer. His wisdom — nearly always accompanied by a healthy dose of wit — reverberated throughout America for decades. Americans “heard” him first through his columns; later, they literally heard him as he became one of the country’s most popular political commentators.
Krauthammer — at one time in his life an avowed liberal and at another time an avowed conservative —ultimately reached a position that I personally embrace. He said that he didn’t like the extreme Left, nor the extreme Right. Instead, he found himself somewhere in the middle.
Because our world feels unusually chaotic at the moment, I thought perhaps it might be interesting to look back on his life and career — and on his words. — GP
Charles Krauthammer:
A Wise Man
Charles Krauthammer was one of the most respected columnists in America. His death in 2018 came as a shock to his many followers; after all, only a year before he had seemed just fine —sparring with other political commentators most weeknights on Fox News Channel’s Special Report hosted by Bret Baier.
Charles, an intensely private man, kept his cancer diagnosis close as he sought treatment. His only sibling, brother Marcel, had died from the same disease 12 years earlier. Marcel’s fight had been ongoing for many years; Charles’ was relatively quick.
Because the two had been so close since earliest childhood, Marcel’s death was particularly painful. Ten days after losing his brother, Charles wrote “Marcel, My Brother” for The Washington Post (January 27, 2006 / washingtonpost.com). It is a loving tribute from one brother to another that shows in only a few words what a special relationship these two shared. It is worth reading.
As I read more and more both by and about Charles, I discovered a man who possessed a remarkable resilience that allowed him to meet life’s challenges head-on. He had a brilliant mind, but he also had a strength of character that served him well all of his days.
A Legacy of Strength
Charles dedicated his first book (Cutting Edges: Making Senses of the Eighties / a collection of his earliest columns and essays published between 1979 and late 1985 / January 1984) to his parents. He wrote, “To my parents, whose example of piety, learning, and duty is the rarest gift that any parent can make to a child.” From his parents, Charles had learned firsthand of the struggles and challenges that they had overcome to give their sons the life that they enjoyed.
Both of Charles’ parents were Jewish survivors of WWII. Shulim Krauthammer, a Ukrainian, moved first to France to escape the Germans and then fled to Cuba. He was a naturalized Frenchman, a lawyer by education, and a brilliant businessman. When he settled in Cuba, Shulim became a leader of Jewish refugees who had also fled Europe. An advocate for precision in words — something that Charles would adopt — he spoke nine languages.
While in Cuba, Shulim met Theo Horowitz, a Jewish refugee who had fled Belgium for New York City as a teenager, traveling alone. Theo was also a master of languages and worked as an Army military manual translator for the Free French Forces. The two fell in love and married in Havana. They lived in Rio de Janeiro, Paris, and Lyon before settling down in New York and Montreal.
It was in NYC that their two sons were born. The Krauthammers established a French-speaking home, ensuring that their sons would be multi-lingual. Shulim’s proficiency with language no doubt influenced Charles.
When Charles was 5 and Marcel was 9, the family moved to Montreal, but maintained a home in Long Beach, New York. Both boys were serious students who worked hard during the school year to excel. When summer came, however, their lives were virtually carefree. Shulim decided that the family should enjoy the “whole” summer together, so he would take the boys out of school several weeks early to make that possible. Charles described those summers as days when he and Marcel “... were inseparable, vagabond brothers shuttling endlessly on our Schwinns from beach to beach, ballgame to ballgame.”
Education Leads
to a Career, Maybe?
Marcel was already on track to become a physician (a career that their father encouraged both boys to pursue) when Charles was attending McGill University in Montreal. At McGill, Charles became involved in a coup to oust the student management of the school newspaper.
Charles described the ousted editor as a “mindless, humorless, Maoism”. And just like that, Charles was elected editor of the student newspaper and found himself involved in journalism for the first time in his life. Later in life, Charles would say that a “. . . long forgotten, utterly trivial student council fight” was the “motivation that brought me to journalism.”
Charles graduated in 1970 with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science — and was first in his class. He faced a dilemma — what was he going to do next? Family expectations pointed to medical school, so he applied to Harvard Medical School. He was accepted, but decided to defer entering so that he could study abroad for a year or so. Charles was named a Commonwealth Scholar in politics at Balliol College, Oxford University, in England.
After studying political theory for several semesters, Charles realized that he needed more “substance” to think about than theory provided. He called Harvard and was told that a student had just dropped out. Charles asked for the spot and was given it. As he described later, he grabbed his toothbrush, hopped a plane, and began studying medicine.
Medical School Brings Unforeseen Challenges
Krauthammer thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the medical school curriculum presented, but they were nothing compared to what life had in store. At the end of his first year, Charles decided to skip class one morning to play tennis with a pal. They decided to cool off in an outdoor pool nearby. Charles dove off a springboard and hit his head on the bottom of the pool. Later he said that he knew instantly what had happened because of his medical training, and that he assumed that he was going to drown. Fortunately for him, his friend realized that Charles wasn’t joking and pulled him to the surface.
The accident left him a quadriplegic.
Although Charles rarely spoke of the accident or of the extent of his paralysis, in 1984 he broke his silence in an interview with Carla Hall called “Don’t Call It Courage” (The Washington Post /August 1984). He revealed that his first thoughts were that people would now judge him and his work by a different standard than if he had not been injured. He decided that he would do everything he could to have people judge him as though there were no paralysis. He told Hall that the worst thing was when people tell him how courageous he is. “That,” Krauthammer said, “drives me to distraction.”
Krauthammer worked hard and managed to graduate with his medical class on time. He decided on psychiatry because he was “. . . looking for something halfway between the reality of medicine and the elegance of philosophy.” Psychiatry was also one discipline that could be practiced from a wheelchair.
Love Triumphs
When Charles was a student in England, he had met a law student there from Australia. They dated some, and then he left for medical school. The two wrote to each other until Charles had his accident. Then he was no longer able to write and his letters to Robyn Trethewey abruptly stopped. She found out what had happened several months later and immediately wrote to him. About a year after his accident, Charles invited Robyn to come visit — a most unusual act since he had essentially refused any company as he was studying medicine and doing intense rehabilitation at the same time. Robyn accepted his invitation, came to visit, and never left.
The couple married in New York before family and closest friends, and remained happily married until Charles’ death. They had one child, a son they named Daniel, in whom they both took great pride. Charles practiced psychiatry for nearly a decade while Robyn practiced law. Then together they realized that they were bored and needed a change of careers. Each had a passion that they wanted to pursue. His was writing; hers was art.
The two moved to Washington D.C. to follow their dreams. Charles became what you know him as —a terrific wordsmith who had the ability to explain concisely the most difficult concepts so that the average person could understand. He won, among many awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for “his witty and thoughtful columns on national issues”.
In his acceptance speech for another distinguished award, the Bradley Prize, Krauthammer said that the prize also rightly belonged to Robyn. He said of her, “With extraordinary intelligence, humor, grace and lovingkindness, she has co-authored my life.”
In 2018 when Charles knew that his life was ending and that nothing more could be done, he wrote his final words to the public, posting in The Washington Post where his columns had run since 1984. He wrote, “I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”
As always, Charles summed up large thoughts in a few beautifully chosen words. Rest in peace, Dr. Krauthammer. You lived your life very well.
