Writer’s Note: Have you been keeping up with the BIG news — that the Brood X cicadas are emerging? If you haven’t, then don’t worry. It isn’t like there haven’t been other things to think about — China, Russia, suddenly mainstream UFO’s, our Southern border, Israel, Afghanistan, etc. Still, there is something fascinating (and mildly creepy) about the thought of billions of bugs suddenly digging out from underground after 17 years of eating and tunneling in the dark.
According to reporter Jen Rose Smith (“Brood X is almost here. Billions of cicadas are emerging in eastern US” CNN World May 23, 2021), the motivation for the cicadas to decide to come into the sunlight is to find a mate. The males have a mating song that uses their tymbal (a “drumlike” organ) to create the noisy buzz that the females are drawn to. Their “song” measures 96 decibels, according to Smith, and can make a passenger jet passing overhead impossible to hear.
As I was reading about Brood X, I began wondering what it would be like to live Rip Van Winkle-esque in the dark for a prolonged period of time, and then to emerge into the sunlight hoping for a new day. Then I realized something. We have a shared experience with the cicadas. We, too, are slowly emerging from darkness — the pandemic darkness — into the light once again. — GP
Slowly Emerging
As we were driving around town running errands a few days ago, Jim remarked about the noticeable increase in traffic. Long lines were forming at traffic signals, and there was quite a bit of zigging and zagging between lanes as folks tried their best to move along. Out on the highway, we noticed that the posted speed limits were being ignored by most. Clearly, people are on the move again!
These past 16 months have been trying for everyone. I have written before about the incredible sacrifices that have been made by so many to keep us safe and reasonably sane during this pandemic. Medical workers (doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic personnel, emergency medical transport teams, and all of the others who make up our medical support system); those involved in protecting both our personal and community’s safety (police, firemen, electrical and gas powerline workers — challenged not only by the pandemic, but also by two hurricanes in one season); and those who have taught our children and young adults against all odds and using methods many of which were unknown to them previously (traditional teachers as well as nontraditional ones — parents, extended family members, and neighbors near and far who stepped up to help either in person or virtually).
Religious leaders throughout the community united to remind us that all things can be endured through faith. Every voice brought a measure of encouragement, even while the pandemic raged.
The Dalai Lama once wrote that “love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.” We learned that lesson for ourselves because of COVID.
Looking Homeward
with a Clearer Vision
This siege that we have all endured — many of us in our homes and with only social media as a continuum for human-to-human contact beyond our immediate families — has helped to bring our world into focus. Jim and I have begun seeing our personal spaces with a clearer focus. As I said last time, it’s the little things that have helped make this bearable.
For one, we have rediscovered the joy that comes from simply watching things grow. As I write this, our container garden is sporting 18 (yes, 18!) little green tomatoes on the vines. When Jim spots one, his first comment is invariably “Oh, boy! Tomato pie!” (Jim is goal-oriented) These tiny jewels are reminding us of the importance of patience, a lesson that the pandemic has also taught.
There are also clusters of yellow squash, sporting bright yellow “hats” (aka squash blossoms) and the promise of squash casserole, another of Jim’s favorites. There are so many, in fact, that I’m tempted to try stuffing and frying some of the blossoms. One of my former students sent me a recipe that looks doable.
Although we have been deprived of most human contact, we have found in nature a surprising group of new “friends” during this time. All of them have lived here all along, but this year we took the time to really notice them. You may remember about Mr. and Mrs. Bailey, the kildees who nested in our driveway and presented us with chicks last month.We had seen the birds hopping around and doing the “broken wing” maneuver for years, but we hadn’t taken the time before to really get to know the Baileys and how they live here with us.
While Jim has preferred the little green tree frogs, I’ve always been partial to little green anoles. These little guys change color to match the background they are against, plus they blow out their throats to create a bright pink “bubble” reminiscent of bubble gum. I’ve learned through research that the males do this either when protecting territory or attracting a mate. During this long year, I have found one anole that has been more than willing to be my friend.
He often hunts insects along the inside handrail of the stairs leading upstairs at the lake. Most times when I am climbing the stairs, he comes along beside me, snatching the gnats that I stir up as I walk. We have a good working relationship, he and I; he lets me observe him closely, and I provide him with the motion necessary to move lunch his way. Just now he is shedding his old skin, something I’ve never seen before. I suspect I shall name him soon.
Adapting to Change
Clarence Darrow wrote, “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but rather the one most adaptable to change.” We have all had to adapt to what is now known as the “new normal”, and it has not been easy.
Instead of hugging our children and grandchildren, we have learned to send virtual hugs and kisses when special events happen. Thanks to technology, other new capabilities have emerged (that we expect will stay), that have allowed us to “see” our granddaughters participate in activities that they love.
For Hannah, it is her participation in “Girls on the Run” — a nationwide afterschool sports program for 8- to 13-year-old girls that teaches life skills and lessons as they run together biweekly as a team.
We watched her run in one of the four 5Ks she has participated in since last September. Recently we were also able to “attend” Savannah’s first dance recital — which was made available online by her studio! It means so much to “be there” — even at a distance -- when those little girls are doing what they love.
But there have also been moments when adapting to change hit home, and not in a good way. Several weeks ago, Jim was hospitalized for a few days. I was with him, of course, not only because of COVID restrictions which meant that only I could be in the room with him, but also because I wouldn’t dream of being anywhere else.
We experienced firsthand the isolation that comes with hospitalization during the pandemic. Jim wasn’t allowed to leave his room but twice during the entire stay — once for an evaluation walk in the hall, and once when discharged to go home. Our experience, though totally unrelated to COVID, reminded us all over again what so many have gone through when loved ones have been in the hospital, fighting for their lives.
Courage, Grace,
Survival, and Hope
Nothing has touched me more deeply during all of this than when I read that Congresswoman Julia Letlow had delivered the keynote address at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport this past May. Just four days after Christmas last December, her husband Luke died in that same medical center from COVID only days before he was to be sworn in as our district’s newest congressman. To see her return to that place and to give a message of hope and survival in a world, as she put it, “where things don’t always go as planned” was an inspiration not only to the graduates, but also to the rest of us.
In her remarks, Julia thanked all at the hospital who had cared for both Luke and her during this most unexpected turn of events. After recognizing the sacrifices that the graduates had made during the pandemic, Julia then encouraged them to focus on future patients as they build their careers. She admonished them to remember that their duty is not only to treat humans, but to treat them as human beings — individuals who are “real, breathing souls, and not just a chart with a diagnosis and a prognosis”. That, she said, was what she and Luke had experienced — the care and compassion that goes beyond the medical textbooks.
Sir Winston Churchill, during a time of great distress, wrote “We shall draw from the heart of suffering itself the means of inspiration and survival”. Even as Julia’s heart is broken, she is a source of inspiration to all who have suffered. And she is a survivor.
As we slowly emerge together, let us not forget the lessons that the pandemic has taught us. We will be the stronger because of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.