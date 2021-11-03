Writer’s Note: I have a confession to make. Until I was asked recently to do some research on American author Louisa May Alcott, I really knew very little about her. Oh, I knew that she had written Little Women. I knew that she was considered an important, though minor, figure in American literature in the 1800’s, and that she was associated with the Transcendental Movement of that period. Beyond those things, I knew very little.
What I soon discovered was that she was a most remarkable woman. Trust me. Little Women may be the most well-known of her writings, but it is only one small part of her remarkable life story.
Louisa May Alcott was a woman who overcame poverty, a most unusual set of parents, and the restrictions that faced women in her time to become one of the most admired writers in her day. Although her life was foreshortened by chronic ill health, her work lives on. — GP
Louisa May Alcott
Louisa May Alcott was born 189 years ago this month in Germantown, Pennsylvania, on her father’s birthday. Even though she was born so long ago, her masterpiece, Little Women, has never been out of print. It remains one of the most popular books ever written.
For many young girls just coming of age, Little Women told a story with which they could identify. Even today, that identification with the four young women whose story it is holds true even though the setting is the 19th Century. The challenges that the girls encounter are timeless and familiar even in our time.
The four March sisters form a microcosm of family life within the restricted walls of their home in Concord, Massachusetts. They are caught up in the day-to-day life that young women experienced in that day. And all four girls are based on actual women — the Alcott sisters.
Meg, the prettiest of the sisters, is based on the eldest sister, Anna. Jo, the talented, headstrong writer, is Louisa. Beth is Elizabeth (Lizzie), the sister who was always frail and in poor health. Amy, the baby in the family, is May, the sister who became an artist.
The book marked the first time in American literature that featured a juvenile heroine who was strong and educated. Jo March was fascinating to readers because she did not fit the stereotype that was the order of the day. She was not an emblem of “feminine perfection” — instead she was free-thinking and flawed. Jo March was “real”.
Poverty ruled the March household, and the girls did what they could to bring in money for the family. They took in sewing, worked as tutors and companions, and Jo even sold her hair to help pay for her mother’s trip to care for their father, a Union chaplain, who had been hospitalized during the Civil War.
Interestingly, the March patriarch is gone throughout Little Women. One doesn’t have to look far to theorize why Louisa chose to leave him in the shadows.
Parental Influences
(Good and Bad)
Louisa’s parents — Bronson Alcott and Abigail May Alcott — were a bright, energetic couple devoted to their children. Both had lifelong influences on Louisa, and she loved both dearly. Still, there were difficulties.
Bronson Alcott was a teacher, writer, philosopher, and reformer — but also a very poor provider for his family. As a result, the family lived on the edge of poverty. Of all of their daughters, Louisa was the one who over time was able to help the family the most financially through her writings. She would publish more than 30 books and collections of short stories and poems --- many under pen names (A.M. Barnard and Flora Fairfield) and earn the equivalent of $2m in today’s money. Of her writings, Little Women and its sequels were the most successful financially.
Bronson had a limited education, but teaching was his first love. Specifically, he pioneered new ways for teachers to interact with their students. He focused on a conversational style using the Socratic method of having both teacher and student ask and answer questions. In many ways, his progressive approach to teaching was well ahead of its time.
By contrast, Abigale (“Abba”) Alcott was well-educated and descended from a prominent New England family. She had been tutored in history, languages, and science, and encouraged her girls to love reading and learning. She endured her husband’s failures with stoicism. Always concerned about the less fortunate (and at times, when the family had only bread and water for meals, finding those less fortunate was not easy), Abba became the first paid social worker in Massachusetts.
Bronson made the household orderly, but Abba made it run efficiently. He used his own daughters as “research subjects” for his teaching methods, carefully planning their days in minute detail. Remnants of his schedules may still be seen today at Orchard House, the family’s home from 1858-1877.
Both parents became activists for the poor, abolition, and women’s right to vote. Their home provided a way station for the Underground Railroad, offering safe harbor to runaway slaves seeking freedom in the north. Louisa became the first woman to register to vote in Concord.
Neighborly Influences (Philosophical
and Charitable)
Louisa was especially fascinated by her father’s friends — Ralph Waldo Emerson, Nathanial Hawthorne, and Henry David Thoreau. These three liberal intellectuals joined Bronson in embracing Transcendentalism. This movement developed in New England around 1836 as a reaction to rationalism. Among its tenets, the two that impacted the girls the most were the belief that Divinity is to be found everywhere in nature and humanity, and that feminism and communal living should be embraced. The Alcott family tried living in a commune for a brief time, but Abba was uncomfortable with it so the family left.
Of the three, it was Emerson who likely had the most influence on Louisa. She admitted that as a teenager, she fell in love with him. She called him “the god of my idolatry” and loved him until his death. Among the things that endeared Emerson to her was the way he opened his extensive library to the precocious young girl. The other was Emerson’s quiet charity toward the family. He would leave small sums hidden behind after he visited, always at a time when the family needed it most.
Civil War Service
and Matters of Health
Undoubtedly, the most significant event that occurred during Louisa’s lifetime was the Civil War. In 1862 when Louisa was 30, she volunteered as a Union nurse at the Union Hotel Hospital in Georgetown. As had been her habit since childhood, she kept a journal about her wartime experiences. Her service was short-lived, as she contracted typhoid pneumonia and had to return to her home. Louisa’s health was permanently compromised, however, supposedly because of the mercury-based medicine that was then used to treat the disease. Medical historians agreed that the mercury might have left her in permanent pain.
However, recent theories cite Louisa’s poor nutrition growing up and an auto-immune disease as more likely reasons for her declining health throughout the remainder of her life. In 2007, Dr. Ian Greaves and Dr. Norbert Hirschhorn published “Louisa May Alcott: Her Mysterious Illness” in Perspectives in Biology and Medicine (Volume 50, Number 2, Spring 2007) suggesting that Lupus was the likely cause of Louisa’s chronic pain, fatigue, and tremors. Citing a 19th century portrait of Louisa that shows a distinctive “butterfly” rash across her cheeks and nose, the two speculate that this — and not mercury poisoning — was the root cause of her health challenges.
Out of her brief experience in wartime nursing came something significant to the young writer. Using her journal entries and letters that she had written home as her primary sources, Louisa penned her first successful book, Hospital Sketches. A fictional account of her time at the hospital, it featured Nurse Tribulation Periwinkle as the heroine. Nurse Periwinkle had left her Massachusetts family to serve as a Union nurse — and as such may be considered a forerunner to the Jo March character in Little Women. Both are autobiographical. Louisa first published her work in the abolitionist magazine, “Commonwealth”. Later the articles were compiled and released in book form. Louisa often described Hospital Sketches as her first “serious” work.
The Book
That Almost Wasn’t
Because Louisa wanted to be considered a serious writer, she was reluctant to write a novel for young girls when her editor, Thomas Niles, encouraged her to do so. It was not until a year later that Louisa agreed to give it a try — as a favor to her father. Bronson had written a manuscript on philosophy and wanted Niles to publish it. Niles agreed to do so, but only if Bronson could get Louisa to write the novel for girls that Niles had tried to convince her to write the year before.
In 1868, Niles got his wish and Little Women was published. With that novel, written in just three months at a shelf desk that Bronson had made for her, Louisa May Alcott emerged as a writer of distinction.
In Chapter 13 of Little Women, Jo March says, “I want to do something splendid . . . Something heroic or wonderful that won’t be forgotten after I’m dead . . . I think I shall write books.”
Prophetic words, aren’t they?
