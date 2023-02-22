Writer’s Note: Now that we have two krewes here in the Twin Cities and another in Lincoln Parish, it can be said that Mardi Gras as a holiday is here to stay! It is no longer the sole “property” of south Louisiana like it was when I was growing up.
Here’s hoping that you enjoyed the festivities and collected some special throws! May the good times continue to roll for years to come! — GP
Mardi Gras During
the Dark Ages
Some don’t know that Mardi Gras has not always been celebrated publicly in north Louisiana. (I write “publicly” because there have always been those who happily traveled to the lower regions of our state to celebrate. They just didn’t talk about it all that much.) For those old enough to remember, many people looked upon Mardi Gras with considerable suspicion. It was often associated with “naughty” New Orleans. Some Protestants thought it too Catholic; some considered it to be pagan.
I went to Mardi Gras when I was in my 30’s. The occasion was a business trip that coincided with Mardi Gras. Several engineers we were working with invited us to attend a ball (Endymion) and encouraged us to spend Fat Tuesday in the Garden District along St. Charles Avenue where they assured us the fun was family-friendly. We followed their advice and discovered that not all of the NOLA Mardi Gras is x-rated!
Later we experienced the Country Mardi Gras — an entirely different celebration, but no less enthusiastic and (to us) in many ways even more interesting. Watching the krewe lieutenants at sunrise trying to form up their parade by corralling the riders was a sight to behold. This, too, focused on the family with people of all ages gathering to “make merry” for their own special interpretation of Fat Tuesday.
Jim and I “danced on the corn meal” with the locals and a handful of tourists in the Cajun Prairie, and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. The dancing and tasting samples (for a donation to the organization that made them — usually church-related) of delicious foods were preambles to the moment when the parade of madcap “Mardi Gras” arrived early afternoon. They had been to area farms — exchanging tricks and dances for live chickens to chase. They also received other gumbo and jambalaya ingredients needed for the community gathering that night.
When the Krewe of Janus was founded in 1984, the news of its existence was frankly met with mixed reviews. Those who understood that all Mardi Gras celebrations are not “naughty” looked forward to a family-friendly version to thrive up here. We were not disappointed. Our local parades have become family events.
Lindsey Miller loved riding in the Janus Parade with her mother (Queen Janus XXIX) and sisters. “From 12th Night, balls, royalty parties and luncheons, and the parade, it was such a fun carnival season of celebrations,” Miller said. “Getting to do it as a family made it all the more special.” Miller joined her son for his first “ride” this year. Tieise Ardito (Queen Janus XXXII) loved having her son share it with her as he served as Page to the King.
Throw Me Something, Mister!
As this most recent Mardi Gras approached, I asked some friends on social media if they had any special Mardi Gras memories. Turns out they did! Here are some of them. I wish I had enough space to include them all.
Marianne Wilcox remembers the great fun that going to Mardi Gras was! She recalls watching the parades roll through the French Quarter from a balcony on the Bourbon Orleans. She got lots of practice calling out “Throw me something, Mister!” to the rolling floats below.
Mary Kathryn Berry remembers living in NOLA while her husband was attending Tulane Medical School. The two would watch the parades from a friend’s balcony on St. Charles. “It was a great way to relax after his intense studies,” she says. “I always loved ‘carnival’ season there.”
For Morris Dix, memories of the Zulu floats are his favorites. He remembers the coveted special throws — gold painted coconuts — that Zulu once threw to eager crowds. “They stopped them from throwing the coconuts because a lot of people would get hit in the head with them!” Dix says.
Cathy Brown remembers going to the NOLA parades with her father when she was a little girl. “I would sit on Daddy’s shoulders and always got lots of beads and doubloons and at least one of the special throw items,” Brown says. “When we got home, Daddy would unzip his jacket and beads and doubloons would just fall out onto the floor!”
Louise Felix-Knapper has many happy memories of celebrating Mardi Gras with her mother and family. Her mother would drive to Waterproof from New Orleans to pick them up. Missing a few days of school to attend was just lagniappe! “Once we arrived in New Orleans, the fun would start,” Felix-Knapper says. “It was so exciting to see her get all dressed up for the ball! After the parade, we all would gather at her juke joint, eating and partying the day away.” Felix-Knapper says that her step-father was friends with some of the best-known jazz musicians there — Joe Oliver, Dave Bartholomew, and Louis Armstrong (who was born near where her mother lived). “I remember [my step-father’s] well-dressed Uptown friends stopping by to visit and my mom making highballs,” she says. “I was so young that to me, they were just his friends. Later in life, I realized who they were.”
And the Band Played
(and Marched) On
For many, seeing the bands marching in the parades is a highlight. For those bandsmen who are doing the marching, the parades take on a different dimension. For those marchers, stamina, pace, and paying attention to detail made all the difference.
James Poe and his sister, Paula O’Neill, share a special memory — marching together in the Rex Parade in NOLA. Both were members of the Louisiana Tech Band when that band was invited by Rex to march. James marched one year, and then Paula joined him the next. These siblings have different, but equally interesting, memories of this experience.
Paula remembers that the band normally marched 8 to a row, but for Rex they marched 4 to a row. Women weren’t allowed to march on the end of the rows. “A tuba player marched next to me,” Paula remembers. “At the end of the parade, he pulled a tennis shoe and still-lit cigarette from the bell of his horn. Unforgettable!” The band spent the night at the “Y’ in NOLA. “Cots were lined up in a gym,” she says. “I can truthfully say that it was a unique experience in my life, and it was fun!”
James was impressed that people on the sidewalks handed out beer to the marchers when they were stopped and not playing. “It made the marching easier, but you needed a bathroom break somewhere in the middle of the parade. It’s OK to tell now since the ‘statute of limitations’ has run out.”
Mary Kathryn Berry marched with her high school band from Collins, Mississippi, for several years. “I remember sitting on the curb on Canal Street eating a hot dog after we had finished marching,” Berry says. No doubt that hot dog was delicious after that march!
Crowds, Crowds,
and More Crowds
Dealing with Mardi Gras crowds can be an issue —finding parking spaces and finding spots to reach for throws often bring stress. One thing is certain — you never know who you’ll meet there!
At his first Mardi Gras, Richard Gentry was tasked with locating a certain person he had never seen except in a photograph. “I found a free parking spot and after walking less than a block, I found him!” Richard remembers. “It took 5 minutes, tops.”
I discovered a sorority sister standing across the street during Rex. Cousin Kent Merritt did even better. He and friends decided to go to Pat O’Brien’s piano bar after a day of revelry. ‘There we met Ernest Borgnine and his wife! They joined our table and sang and partied with us,” Merritt says. “They were very nice and friendly, and bought us drinks. We gave them plenty of beads and doubloons!”
Special Celebrations
Outside of NOLA
“J.B.” Potts has enjoyed Mardi Gras both in NOLA and elsewhere, and has loved them all. Special memories include “... watching an African American girl about 8 years old dancing to a hip-hop song and about 30 adults learning it from her in Lafayette,” Potts says. “When we were on St. Charles Avenue one year, a group invited me and two friends of mine from North Carolina to come up for all the crawfish we could eat between parades.”
For Ginger Huckabay, floating in a boat parade in Mandeville is one of her best memories. The parade theme was comic book characters, and the boat she was on was assigned “Haggar”. “We dressed in burlap caveman-looking outfits,” she says. “My brother had a catapult built on the boat’s top deck and we would sling beads toward the bank. We threw about 30 large leaf bags of beads that night. The river bank was a mass of sparkling beads!”
Mark Twain once wrote, “An American has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi Gras in New Orleans.” He is partially right. There is much of America to be seen at Mardi Gras beyond NOLA.
