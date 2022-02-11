Writer’s Note: Qualities that make an actor great include a memorable face, a knack for “becoming” someone — or something — else, and a recognizable voice. James Earl Jones and Morgan Freeman have these qualities. I think that it is their distinctive voices that have allowed them to “stand out” among other great actors.
Both men are exceptional talents, but it is Morgan Freeman who I find to be the more interesting of the two. Perhaps that is because Freeman seems more approachable, more like someone we know.
But do we really know him? Who is Morgan Freeman? — GP
Morgan Freeman:
Everyman
on Stage and Screen
Morgan Freeman is a quiet man who prefers to let his acting speak for him. Even so, there are some causes that “move his heart” and he will speak out. When he became aware of the plight of bees within North America, for example, he turned his 124-acre ranch in Mississippi into a beekeeping sanctuary.
But the environment isn’t the only area that Freeman supports. When he learned the importance on early childhood education on the futures of children, he began exploring ways to help support that. Although Freeman does most of his charity work under the radar, make no mistake. He has definitely put his money where his heart is.
Cotton and Gangs
Freeman was born in 1937 in Memphis. His father, Morgan Porterfield Freeman, Sr., was a barber and oddjobber who suffered from alcoholism. He died at 47 from cirrhosis. Freeman’s mother, Mayme Edna Revere, and his two grandmothers were his “rocks”. Mayme worked various jobs as a nurse’s aide, a teacher, and a cleaning woman. These three strong women were major influences on Freeman during his formative years.
When Freeman was 2, his parents moved to Chicago to find better work. Freeman stayed with his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Freeman, in Charleston, Mississippi. He spent a few weeks each summer with his parents in Chicago, but his favorite memories were of living in Mississippi with his grandmother. He relished the open spaces in which he could roam. He loved the cotton that grew there, and spent hours playing outdoors until his grandmother’s death when he was 6. That death meant major changes for Freeman.
He spent the next few years primarily on the southside of Chicago where his mother, separated from his father, did her best to take care of Freeman and his sister. At one point she moved the family back to Mississippi to live briefly with her mother, Lenora Revere. Needing better work and a better education for her children, the family again moved back to Chicago.
In order to survive in the Southside Chicago streets, Freeman affiliated with the “Spiders”, a street gang. He avoided gang fights, but still had to steal and run cons in order to be accepted and therefore “safe”.
Back Home to Mississippi
In 1948, Freeman’s mother suffered a serious illness which meant a move back home to Greenwood. Freeman was 11. When he was tested for grade placement, he was held back a full grade.
When Freeman was 12, he pulled a chair out from under a girl he had a crush on at school. His punishment was to join the school’s theater group and participate in their drama competition. He was a natural, and took top honors at the state competition that year. His senior high school yearbook picture has written below it, “Actor”. Those early experiences showed Freeman that it was possible to work hard and be successful doing something that you truly loved.
Freeman went to his first movie when he was 6. That move was King Kong, a movie he said gave him serious nightmares. By selling milk, soda, and beer bottles, he earned ticket money so that he could watch his heroes — Gary Cooper, Spencer Tracy, and Sidney Poitier — on screen.
When he graduated from high school, Freeman turned down a drama scholarship and joined the United States Air Force. Because of the many war propaganda films that he had seen, Freeman dreamed of being a fighter pilot. That dream was not realized, primarily because during those threeyears he realized that he would rather pretend to fly than actually kill people in the air.
Hollywood Dreams
and Starvation Realities
Freeman went to California expecting to begin his career in acting. Instead, he nearly starved to death. At one point, with almost no money and embarrassed to freeload from friends, Freeman began drinking milk with a raw egg in it for his meal. He had learned typing and basic office skills while in the service, and used those to survive through temporary jobs.
Freeman moved to New York City a few years later, hoping to have better luck with stage work. His first break came in 1967 when he was cast in an all-African American Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! with Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway. Freeman says that he learned how to be a professional actor by watching Ms. Bailey.
Three years later, Freeman was cast as “Easy Reader” in The Electric Company, a Children’s Television Workshop production designed to teach children how to read. He supplemented this steady work with some theater work but found himself bored. His role lasted from 1971-1976. Actors relish the variety of roles that they can play — something that playing the same character for nearly six years didn’t provide. During his “Easy Rider” run, Freeman began drinking — enough so that he became concerned. With his father’s experience in mind, Freeman gave up alcohol.
Movies That Matter
In the 1980’s Freeman began being cast in important supporting roles in feature films. Several introduced him to important members of the acting community who became good friends. Brubaker (Robert Redford), Harry and Son (Paul Newman), and Street Smart (Christopher Reeve and Kathy Baker) were all important in helping Freeman make “connections.”
In 1987, Freeman was cast in the Broadway production, Driving Miss Daisy, as chauffeur Hoke Colburn. When the play was made into a motion picture, Freeman played the role in an unforgettably understated way. When asked how he developed the character, Freeman said that his “Hoke” was a compilation of several people he had known, but that it was mostly his father who had influenced his interpretation. Freeman’s father had worked at one time as a chauffeur for an elderly lady.
From that point on, Freeman’s reputation as an important actor in American film and stage was secure. Working on Unforgiven marked the beginning of another close friendship (with Clint Eastwood) that would continue beyond the final scene. The two made Million Dollar Baby in 2005 for which Freeman won the Best Supporting Actor award. The Bucket List in 2007 brought Jack Nicholson and Freeman together and a friendship developed there, too.
Freeman made a number of movies, not all of them blockbusters but all of them important to him. Glory recognized the important work done by the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment which was one of the first recognized African American units in the Civil War. Shawshank Redemption taught that redemption is possible for everyone. Amistad recounted an historical slave uprising at sea. Invictus helped inform the public about the work of South African president Nelson Mandela.
Recognition
— and Home — At Last
In 2012, Freeman was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award for “Outstanding Contributions to the World of Entertainment”. Four years later, President Barack Obama awarded Freeman the National Medal of Arts.
Because of Freeman’s sense of privacy, not very much is known about him personally. For example, most don’t know that he is an accomplished sailor. In 1967, Freeman was working on stage on the East Coast and went sailing for the first time. He loved it — challenges and all. Freeman decided that learning to sail and having his own boat would provide a kind of grounding from the glamour and glitz of Hollywood. He took lessons, bought the first of several sailboats, and found peace sailing well into his 80’s.
Freeman is a great-grandfather! Married three times, he has four children — three biological and one adopted. Several of his children, now adults, work in some aspect of the entertainment industry. Freeman’s “other” children are the thousands who have benefited through his Tallahatchie River Foundation, a non-profit he formed that gives grants to educational programs that improve early childhood development.
Freeman loves to dance, and is pretty good at it. To support that “habit” he built the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale in 2001. This year he is opening a second Ground Zero in Biloxi.
For a fellow who admitted that his aim in life when he graduated from high school was to get out of Mississippi, Freeman has spent a lifetime getting back “home”. There is every indication that he has come home in every sense.
