Writer’s Note: Recently I was doing some research and ran across several references to “Juneteenth”. The first time I remember hearing that term was when I was taking American History courses in high school and at the university. I remembered from those that it concerned the Emancipation Proclamation (signed by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863) and therefore the freeing of the slaves, but I really knew little else. Predictably, I decided to do a little research.
This column represents a synthesis of what I learned from a variety of sources as I delved into the origination of the term itself and the customs and traditions that have become a part of many celebrations surrounding it.
Frankly, I didn’t know most of this beyond just the date. Perhaps you don’t either. I hope you’ll enjoy learning more about it as much as I did as Juneteenth 2021 approaches. — GP
June 19, 1865-
June 19, 2021
Based on reading a variety of scholarly articles and media reports, I learned that the story of June 19, 1865, actually began several years earlier — back to the date (September 22, 1862) that President Abraham Lincoln warned the Confederate states still rebelling to stop fighting within 100 days. When they refused, Lincoln issued the document known as the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863 — 100 days after his warning.
This document changed the legal status under federal law for more than 3.5 million enslaved African Americans in the 10 secessionist Confederate states still fighting. According to History.com, it applied “. . . only to enslaved people in the Confederacy, and not to those in the border states (Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky, and Missouri as well as all or parts of three Confederate states controlled by the Union Army) that remained loyal to the Union.”
The proclamation also meant that African Americans could enlist in the Union Army and Navy. Slaves were already being used in the Confederate states to support their war effort in a several ways.
Many historians believe that the most important impact that this document had was psychological --- it marked a turning point in the war because it changed the focus from preserving the Union to a fight for individual freedoms for all Americans.
It was not until December 18, 1865, that all slavery was abolished in the United States as a whole. That happened when the 13th Amendment to the Constitution was officially adopted which prohibited both slavery and involuntary servitude anywhere within the United States or any place under US jurisdiction.
So How Did Juneteenth Originate?
It was on June 19, 1865, that Union Major General Gordon Granger and his Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to tell the tens of thousands of slaves in Texas that the Civil War was over and that they were no long slaves. With this announcement, the date was recognized as the historic beginning of “Juneteenth” and Texas became the epicenter of celebrations. For many who moved away, the date marked the beginning of an annual pilgrimage back to Galveston after what is known today as “The Scatter” — a term given countless former slaves who soon left Texas to be reunited with family members elsewhere (See “Twelve Things You Might Not Know About Juneteenth” at mentalfloss.com).
There was, according to records, quite a celebration when Major Gen. Granger delivered his message. From that first day, the date became a significant milestone to be celebrated not only by the former slaves but also by their descendants. The earliest record of celebration dates to 1866 and appeared limited to church gatherings. In 1872, Emancipation Park was developed on 10 acres in Houston that had been purchased by African-American ministers and businessmen. It became the scene of community gatherings where families and neighbors could remember their history.
Although known today as “Juneteenth”, June 19th was not named “Juneteenth” until 1903. It is now also known as “Emancipation Day”, “African American Freedom Day”, “Independence Day”, “Freedom Day”, and “Jubilee Day”.
Juneteenth Customs and Traditions . . .
As time passed, Juneteenth became a day when families held reunions and neighborhood parties sprang up. Churches joined in, often holding prayer vigils, special thanksgiving worship services, and hosting picnics for their congregations. Today there are street fairs and block parties where neighbors join to celebrate. Occasionally there are historical reenactments, and often the Emancipation Proclamation is read aloud. In larger cities, parades and festivals may occur. The bottom line: Juneteenth celebrates history and honors those who came before and helped secure the rights and privileges enjoyed today.
As with virtually all festive gatherings, food plays an important role on Juneteenth. Barbecues are frequently the choice at gatherings. Brisket, chicken wings, ribs, and pork all make appearances on grills on this special day.
A particularly interesting article by Adrian Miller (a James Beard award-winning author and soul food expert) entitled “How a Texan showed L.A. the way to celebrate Juneteenth” helps explain the food aspect of the holiday. Miller writes that through barbeques, “participants could share in the spirit and aromas that their ancestors — the newly emancipated African Americans — would have experienced during their ceremonies”.
Playing important supporting roles in the menu are foods grown during slavery and associated with that time. Collard greens and sweet potatoes are often included, although today’s sweet potatoes may be “dressed up” in pies to tempt all ages. Tea cakes (similar to a sugar cookie, but better) are a traditional part of any gathering, with many of the ladies vying for the most compliments for their particular version. Watermelons, iced down for hours, are always an important part of the celebration.
Most unusual, however, may be the so-called “red foods” — foods that are especially symbolic for Juneteenth gatherings. The red color is a reminder of all those who died during slavery and the emancipation struggle.
Red beans and rice, “Texas Pete” hot sauce, strawberry pie, and red velvet cake often top the list of “must have” menu items. But a red drink to accompany the meal is perhaps the most popular. According to Dr. Ronald Myers, head of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, “Watermelon and red soda are the oldest traditional foods served on Juneteenth.”
According to Miller, Big Red Soda, manufactured in Waco, Texas, is considered by some as the “unofficial” drink for Juneteenth. Even so, he says that red drinks for Juneteenth may be anything — “. . . a carbonated beverage, flavored tea, or punch that has a cherry, cranberry, raspberry, strawberry, or tropical punch flavor. . . A red drink is ‘soul food’s official drink’.”
Juneteenth as a Holiday
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Not surprisingly, Texas became the first state to designate Juneteenth as an official holiday. That happened in 1980, and since then 49 states and the District of Columbia have also officially recognized the date. There is growing interest in making it a federal holiday. As of last count, only South Dakota does not recognize the date at least as a holiday or day of observance. Only Texas has Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees.
In the 21st century, Juneteenth celebrations have become more multicultural that are “… celebrated by a diverse range of people and countries around the world”, according to Dr. Shennette Garrett-Scott, associate professor of history and African American studies at the University of Mississippi. “Juneteenth, as a festival of freedom, has easily adapted to the new cultural, economic, and political realities of a diverse and global world.”
The late 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African Bishop Desmond Tutu once wrote, “My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together.” A great thought for June 19th, and every other day.
UPDATE: As I finished writing this column, the Louisiana legislature voted unanimously to make Juneteenth an official state holiday and sent the bill to Governor Edwards to sign. The day has been recognized by state statute in Louisiana since 2003 as a special day of observance, but when this bill is signed, the third Saturday in June will become a legal state holiday.
For additional reading, see https://www.al.com/news/2020/06/what-is-juneteenth-why-is-it-called-juneteenth-how-to-celebrate-history-facts.html
