Writer’s Note: When our daughter, Leigh Grainger, received a new Goldendoodle puppy for Christmas 2022, just about everyone had a suggestion for the pup’s name. After considering all of the suggestions, Leigh selected “Mudbug” for her newest fur-baby.
Leigh’s previous dogs had been named Gumbo, Roux, and Cajun. All of us down here immediately got the connection. The Grainger’s live in North Carolina so many in their area had to be told what the previous three names represented. Would they understand “Mudbug” and how it “fit in” with the others?
After all, “Mudbug” is a nickname associated with crawfish, Louisiana’s official crustacean (by the way, Louisiana is the only state to have an official crustacean designated . . .). Get too far out of Louisiana and you’ll hear the little critters called “crayfish” — clearly an abomination of the term.
“Mudbug” made me start wondering. What expressions do we have in the South and specifically in Louisiana that folks away from here probably wouldn’t recognize? I posed that question on social media, and answers came back quickly. As always, I got more answers than I have room to include — but I appreciated them all! — GP
Say What???
Every state has its own “words” or “sayings” that nearly everybody associates with that state. The saying “All hat and no cattle” makes most of us think of Texas. The phrase describes a fellow who heartily — and often -- boasts but has very little to boast about. Similarly, “Comeback Sauce” reminds those in Mississippi of their favorite condiment, a remoulade-like mixture of mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce, and (always!) secret spices. And in North Carolina, true natives of the state are known as “Tarheels” — a nickname that athletic prowess has made well-known.
Not From Around Here, Are Ya? . . .
It isn’t unusual for a “foreigner” (anyone “not from these parts”) to become confused when he encounters these local turns of phrase. Babs Oakley shared a delightful story that her mother used to tell. Oakley’s mother was from Derry, Pennsylvania, and eventually found herself working as a nutritional dietician at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. “That must have been a culture shock!” Oakley says. “One day as Mom was teaching, a nurse’s aide shouted to her that a patient had just ‘fell out’. Mom ran down the hallway in a panic because she thought that the patient had fallen out of the window!” From then on, Oakley’s mother had a new word for “faint”.
Jennifer Haneline says that her mother struggled with ordering tea in the South. “Mom would order ‘regular tea’ and I would have to remind her that down here, that’s sweet tea. She was trying to get unsweetened!” Haneline remembers. “Oh, and try to order of ‘go-cup’ out of the South!”
Others have had similar issues when ordering food. Tate Young orders his po-boys “fully dressed” — meaning with everything — lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, etc. Turns out that some of us order our hamburgers “dressed”, too.
Even figuring out what daily meals are called can produce questions. Nan Newman says that the three meals that her family enjoys are breakfast, dinner, and supper!
Ginger Huckabay laughs at the looks some would have if she offered to make them “catheads” — biscuits that her father taught her to make. “When the biscuits are done, they will be the size of a cat’s head,” Huckabay explains. “We had four kids and we were always comparing the biscuits to our cat Lucy’s head!”
One of Mary Poe’s South Louisiana friends introduced her to “making groceries” — “going grocery shopping” up here. Mary Kathryn Berry (who lived in New Orleans for a time) and Tonia Griffon quickly remind us all that when we are shopping, our cart is rightfully called a “buggy”. Frankly, New Orleans has given us lots of interesting “alternatives”. Remember “neutral ground” and “banquette”? The first is the space most other places refer to as the “median”. The second is simply the NOLA term for a sidewalk. Brett Auttonberry lists these, and adds, “Where y’at?”
Ken Stickney understands. He knows he would likely get some perplexed looks around Lafayette if he were to say he was about to “bang a U-ie”. In Massachusetts where Stickney grew up, that means to make a U-turn.
Berry also points out that specific regional words — and folklore — can also cause confusion. “People outside of Louisiana have no idea what the ‘rougarou’ is,” Berry explains. “My boys first heard it at a summer camp (Windywood) where there were many boys from South Louisiana. My oldest became a counsellor there and heard ‘rougarou’ often.” (Full disclosure here: I had to look up “Rougarou” — didn’t know the term. It is a monster from Cajun folklore that lurks about the swamps looking for children who are misbehaving. Bet some of you didn’t know that, either.)
Expressions
That Mean More
There are some expressions that are used frequently, often more out of habit than for a specific meaning. These are often expressions that we have heard from the older members in our families. Miriam Russell remembers her Nanny McAllister often saying “Well, I swan” and “I swanny”. Russell says that her Nanny used it to mean “I declare”, “Well, how about that”, and “Well, ain’t that something”.
Paula O’Neill remembers her father’s friend, Felice Morris, often saying “Oh, go on” when she heard something that she wasn’t sure was really true. Julie Fisher is familiar with the term “Law!” which she explains is a gentler oath than “Lord!” And then there’s the old Southern favorite — “Bless your little heart!” Sandra Cannella assures us that this is not a loving comment. “And when it’s done with a smile on their face, just think of all the foul words that you are being called,” Cannella adds.
Judy Bennett uses an old term, “cattywampus”. This word is a variant of “catawampus” which dates back to Colonial America but is still used in the South. It means that something is in disarray. “Sometimes my quilt squares are cattywampus, or they just don’t feel right. The corner or flow is cattywampus,” Bennett explains.
Louise Felix-Knapper has several phrases that she associates with the South. Like Suzanne Watts and Pam Hansen, Felix-Knapper often says “Fixin’ to” to indicate that she is about to do something. Another of Felix-Knapper’s favorites is “Nothing like bought sense”. She explains that this means learning the hard way or learning from life’s experiences. Lisa Hunchence remembers her mother fussing when Linda was standing in front of the television. “Lisa, you’re going to have to move. I can’t see through muddy water!” A contemporary phrase for a person who makes others laugh and have a good time is “She’s a mess!” according to Fisher.
Sandra Fields — and even her grandchildren — still say something Fields remembers her own mother saying. “My mother said ‘Bread and Butter’ when she saw two people walking on opposite sides of an object,” Fields says. “If you don’t say that, you will have bad luck.” Carol Griffin says that her mother said that, too. “She said if you didn’t say it, you would be fussing before the end of the day,” Griffin says. “We still say it.”
About Mudbugs . . .
If Sylvia Pickell had named a new puppy after a crawfish, she would have named him “Mud Dauber”. “When I was a kid, we called crawfish ‘mud daubers’ and would drop a line with fat back on it down into their holes,” Pickell explains. “The holes were in the ditch and we caught the mud daubers for fun. We were not allowed to eat them!”
Robert Applegate remembers “fishing” for crawfish the same way. His mother lived in Lafayette and told him how good crawfish were to eat. One time he caught a large one and decided to give eating one a try. “I built a fire, filled a tin can I had found with lake water, put it on to boil, and then cooked the crawfish until it was red,” Applegate explains. “It tasted horrible! It was a long time before I ate another one. Now that I know to use a clean pot, clean water, plus some seasonings, I have come to like them.”
Whether we are describing our ailments (“I am stove up!” — Travis Grace), cheering on the LSU Tigers (“Hot boudin, cold coush-coush, come on Tigers, poush, poosh, poosh!” — Libby McNeill), giving directions (“over yonder” — Paula Walker), or declaring that we are living the good life (“Living high on the hog” — Kathy Gill), one thing is certain. There is nothing quite like the South — and especially Louisiana — for adding “spice” to everyday language!
Incidentally, it turns out that the Grainger family almost always has to explain Mudbug’s name. According to Leigh, the youngest (Savannah) has a canned pitch down: “His name is ‘Mudbug’. It’s slang for crawfish in Louisiana. It’s like when we call a cat ‘kitty’.” Well said, Savannah. Well said, indeed.
