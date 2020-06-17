Writer’s Note: I was thinking about my next column (which I do a lot before writing) when I noticed only a smattering of acknowledgements marking D-Day — June 6th. A Facebook post — “The Greatest Tragedy of D-Day Would Be To Forget it” — got my attention.
My family has always been conservative, patriotic, and God-fearing. Many have fought in wars — and several were involved in the Normandy invasion with one landing at Omaha Beach on D-Day. All survived except a cousin who was killed in a freak Jeep accident in France. But all carried to their graves the memory of their war experiences. They instilled in us a strong sense of the importance of God, country, and duty.
Just two days after D-Day, I received a call that altered the direction of this column. Instead of honoring D-Day and all who fought then, my thoughts turned to one special veteran. He didn’t fight in a military war, but he served with distinction. Some of his favorite memories were concerned his service in the 101st Airborne Division. He was always proud to be a “Screaming Eagle”. — GP
Honoring One Who Served
This morning as I write, funeral and burial services are being held just over a hundred miles away for my brother. His death came after a month-long battle against an infection that finally took his life. Neither Jim nor I can attend because of COVID-19 restrictions, but we are there in spirit.
Earl Alva Lawley was saddled early with two weighty names for such a little fellow. Our parents, Charlie Lawley and Doris Marguerite Lawley (nee’ Moore), named their firstborn after two important family figures.
“Earl” was the name of Daddy’s younger brother who died in his teens from a severe head injury sustained while playing basketball. Daddy never forget the trauma of losing his little brother, so naming his own son after him was a given.
“Alva” was the first name of Mother’s father, Alva Finley Moore. Known to all of us as “Daddy Moore”, he played a major role in all of our family’s lives. His influenced all of us, but perhaps no one more than my brother. Even decades after Daddy Moore’s death, Sonny could mimic his unique voice perfectly.
As is the case with most little children with big names, my brother was given a nickname — Sonny. How, where, and who gave him the nickname “Sonny” are lost.
Sonny was born in Tensas Parish (in the small hospital in Newellton) and spent his earliest years living with his parents and grandparents on Kenilworth Plantation. Daddy worked for the United States Corps of Engineers and was frequently working up and down the Mississippi River. A favorite family story was that Mother was the only girl Daddy ever went back up the river to date. Theirs was a sweet romance that led to a loving marriage.
When Daddy was reassigned to working off the river, our parents settled near his relatives in Tioga, a town north of Alexandria. Our paternal grandmother had been widowed while still young and left with two young sons. She remarried not long after and went on to have more children — our uncles and aunts — with her second husband, John T. Merritt.
Daddy became “big brother” to a fascinating cast of characters — two younger sisters (Dadee and Sarah) and three younger brothers (Rudolph, Truitt, and Woody). Sonny and I loved to listen to their stories when we were growing up. We come from a long line of great storytellers.
Daddy’s family military heritage was especially rich. Rudolph and Woody arrived in country a few days after D-Day; Truitt was in it from the first moments when he went ashore at Omaha Beach.
When I was born, Sonny was barely a teenager and more than a little disappointed that I was a girl. Because Daddy Moore needed help with the plantation and our parents thought that Sonny would have a better education in Newellton, Sonny moved to Kenilworth. He graduated from Newellton High School where he played football. While there he amassed a large group of close friends and enjoyed being near cousins from our mother’s side of the family. Many stayed close with Sonny for the rest of his life.
Daddy contracted tuberculosis during these years and was confined to Greenwell Springs Sanatorium for a year. It was during then that our mother and I moved to Kenilworth and awaited Daddy’s return. His illness damaged his lungs so severely that he had to leave the Corps. He worked part-time until his death in Newellton, doing accounting for a cousin’s business.
After high school, Sonny took classes at Northwestern State College in Natchitoches. There he also made many friends, many of whom became life-long. My brother was always the life of any party, a gifted story-teller, and very popular.
When he would come home to visit, Sonny would humor me by playing games with me. I quickly learned that he was a master cheat at Monopoly. Even though I knew he was cheating but couldn’t figure out how, I still loved the attention from my older brother!
When Sonny enlisted in the US Army, the family was proud. When he announced that he was going to become a paratrooper — voluntarily jumping out of airplanes — I was horrified. Still, he loved his time in the service and was especially proud of the “Screaming Eagles”. The photo that his family selected for his obituary shows him standing proudly in his Army paratrooper uniform. He isn’t facing the camera, though. He is turned to the side. If you look carefully, he is displaying his “Screaming Eagle” patch on his left shoulder for all to see.
When Sonny was in Natchitoches, he met Elizabeth Powell. While he was never without a girlfriend, it was Liz who won his heart. She was a talented and dedicated nurse until her retirement a few years ago. They married and had two children, a son (Earl Alva Jr) and a daughter (Kristin).
While Sonny never saw combat, he had his own war to fight — alcoholism. It lasted several decades, but through AA he finally conquered it. I was in my 40’s when he and I began “reconnecting”. It was a tentative ballet at first — we were both adults, we had both had very different life experiences, and we hardly knew each other. After awhile, though, we became not just siblings, but also close friends.
Sonny was my primary source when I was writing my “Delta Memories” columns a few years ago. When I wasn’t sure about some facts that only he would know, I would email him and then he would call me back late at night and, because he didn’t type, leave a voice mail with the details I needed. We loved piecing together some of our family history! You see, he as the firstborn had known our parents when they were young and healthy. When I came along, our father was no longer in good health and Sonny was gone. We gradually “filled in” the blanks for the years when each of us hadn’t been around.
Sonny’s later years were good ones. His first heart attack nearly killed him, but when it didn’t, he appreciated life more. His early career was a successful one in sales. Later, he told me that to avoid the “old drinking holes and buddies”, he began another career as a long-haul truck driver. He told me once that you haven’t lived until you’ve driven an 18-wheeler through downtown Manhattan.
His heart continued to give him trouble, and even with excellent medical care, Sonny always knew that it was a crisis ready to happen. He took up water aerobics at the local YMCA “with the girls” and had a great time with them. Not only did he get the exercise he needed, but he also “caught up on the latest gossip” from the little old ladies in his class.
He and Liz were “always there” for their family. Sonny said more than once that he was never sure when he woke up each day who would be moving in or out — his own “boomerang” kids or other relatives who needed a temporary home. They were also good neighbors, often befriending those on their street who needed it most.
Among Sonny’s greatest passions, however, was LSU football. Jim was an Alabama native and a graduate of Ole Miss, but that never got in their way. Nearly every weekend before LSU played, Sonny would call to talk with Jim about the upcoming games for both Ole Miss and the Tigers (Alabama was rarely mentioned). One of the first things that I thought of when I heard of his death was how happy I was that Sonny had lived long enough to see his beloved Tigers not just win, but win everything! That national championship, Burrow’s Heisman, Coach O — all of it meant the world to him.
As I close this, I’m reminded of something General Douglas McArthur, in an address to the joint session of Congress in 1951, said: “Old soldiers never die. They just fade away.” You, my dear brother, are gone, but you will never fade from my memory or my heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.