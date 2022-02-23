Writer’s Note: Those of you who know me well, know that I adore cats. (Don’t hate, dog fans — I love pups, too.) Since childhood, there have been cats present in my life. Only in the past decade or so have I been “catless”, although I do have visiting privileges with Kitty next door.
I have always found cats to be smarter and more loving that their reputations might suggest. Our most recent cats, Morris and Al, were great pets. Morris came into our family when Leigh was very young and stayed with us until his death when she graduated from Ole Miss. Al “found” us not long after, dragging up on our courtyard one day, starving and very skittish. He warmed to us (tip: food is vital in cat negotiations) over time and became a very fine companion for us both (although he preferred Jim — they both did).
It should come as no surprise then that a gray tabby cat named “Walter” (who works in advertising and marketing, no less) caught my attention recently during the Winter Olympics. Walter took the Games by storm — at least in the commercial realm. An elite athlete in his own right, Walter showed the world that he is on top of his game. —GP
It’s Walter for the Gold!!!
The Olympic Winter Games 2022 in Beijing are over. I “cherry pick’ the Olympics, watching several favorite sports, but not all of them. I generally prefer the sports showcased during the Winter Games over those showcased during the Summer Games. Having confessed that, let me quickly add that I have tremendous respect for all of the elite athletes who earn the right to compete in any of these incredible events (even curling, which remains a mystery to me). Finally, an observation: The omnipresent doping charges that seem to have attached themselves on a regular basis to the Olympics (and, to be fair, other sporting events) are doing incredible harm to the sports world’s reputation. Watching figure skating (a personal favorite) was far less interesting to me this year than it might have been had it not been for the alleged drug scandal hanging over that sport.
As usual, certain athletes became household names as they captured medals and hearts. Eileen Gu, Mathilde Gremaud, Su Yiming, Nathan Chen — all are names that are now part of our post-Olympics conversation.
Just as with the Super Bowl, many viewers look forward to the commercials aired during the Olympics. These breaks offer respite from the intense competition. During these Winter Games, one commercial stood above the rest in terms of audience reaction and subsequent views on YouTube. Entitled “Walter in Winter”, the commercial reintroduced the public to Walter the Cat who made his first appearance during the Tokyo Summer Games last year.
Walter and his human co-star, John Hoogenakker (who is, not surprisingly, constantly upstaged by Walter), have appeared in two commercials for the Chevrolet Silverado truck. Both times, Walter acts — and reacts — more like a dog than a cat. His surprising feats cause viewers to take a second look — but at the cat, not the truck.
Still, the commercial works for Chevrolet because it is memorable, entertaining, and surprising — all elements that attract an audience’s attention. Sooner or later, they will notice the truck. I know firsthand that this is true. Although I know next to nothing about trucks, I say a truck marked “Silverado” this week and immediately thought, “Walter’s truck!”
Many may recognize Hoogenakker from his roles in Castle Rock (as Carl Wilkes) and in Jack Ryan (as Matice). A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, he has an impressive acting resume. His career in commercials has made him even better well-known, especially two of them. He played the Bud Light King, shouting “Dilly Dilly” to the masses. Now he is working with Walter, playing the part of the Chevy truck owner.
Walter’s Debut
and Encore
In his acting debut last summer, Walter showcased his abilities to work and play — like a dog. Invited by his owner to hop into a shiny Silverado, Walter and his sidekick find all kinds of adventures. These adventures highlight Walter’s versatility — he goes bird hunting, “trees” strange cats, maneuvers a steer back into the herd, and plays fetch (involving first a tennis ball and later a stick thrown in the lake that Walter retrieves and swims back to return to his owner). It is this last example of his prowess that gives the truck owner (and the truck) a chance to get back into the conversation. A fisherman sees Walter retrieving the stick and remarks on how incredible that is. The owner thinks the fisherman means the Silverado’s multi-flex tailgate and explains how it works. The fisherman then says he was talking about the cat. The owner can’t understand what’s so special — after all, he insists, Walter is just a cat.
In an encore this month, Walter and Hoogenakker joined forces to find winter adventures while advertising the 2022 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss. Walter is once again the star as he goes camping, hikes through the snow, leads a pack of huskies, rides a snowmobile, chases a hapless mailman who is just trying to deliver a package, and finally digs out a trapped skier. The trapped victim pronounces the now-familiar line — “That’s incredible!” — and once again the owner proudly points to his Silverado’s features while the victim is awestruck by Walter’s rescue efforts.
The soundtrack that accompanies both commercials is “Big Rock Candy Mountain”, a country folk song recorded by Harry McClintock in 1928. The song describes what Paradise might be like for a hobo — an unusual, but somehow perfect, choice for a truck commercial (just like Walter).
Chevy folks describe the ads this way: “Meet a truck guy whose best friend isn’t a dog — it’s a cat. Onlookers are amazed by the cat who acts just like a dog, but this Silverado owner thinks that his multi-flex tailgate — with 6 different configurations — is way more amazing.”
Chevrolet isn’t the only company that has used cats effectively as marketing tools. Morris the 9Lives cat was “discovered” by a talent scout at the Humane Society in Hinsdale, Illinois, in 1968, and became one of the most successful cat stars in commercial history, starring in 58 commercials and running for President twice. It will be interesting to see how Walter’s career measures up.
The Truth About Walter
Many Walter fans have questions about this amazing cat. How can a cat do all of these things? Who IS Walter? Here’s the truth about Walter.
First, there are actually several Walters, each trained to do a specific trick. Commonwealth/McCann, Chevy’s original advertising agency, used 9 identical gray tabby cats to play the role. The cats were taken to a private 100,000-acre ranch in Utah for filming where the cats had their own air-conditioned trailer (unlike the agency creative team’s human members who did not). “Each cat had a specific unique ability: jumping into a truck, busting through a door, coming out of water,” creative lead Gary Pascoe said. “The real cats performed so well, we ended up using very little CGI (computer-generated imagery). There are certain ingredients in a lot of truck commercials: a man, a truck, and a dog. We wanted to disrupt that formula.”
The ad agency likely selected the gray tabby to play Walter because these cats are very athletic, agile, relatively easily trained — and very common. By the way, unlike what most believe, the “tabby” isn’t a breed of cat. “Tabby” refers to a recognizable coat pattern that appears on nearly every cat breed and can come in many colors.
In addition to stripes, the tabby has a distinct “M” mark on its forehead. There are at least 3 legends concerning this mark: 1) the “M” happened when the prophet Muhammad petted his favorite cat; (2) the Virgin Mary marked the cats’ faces thanking them for purring to help stop the baby Jesus from crying; and (3) the Egyptians who worshipped cats saw the “M” as representing the world “Mau” which is “cat” in the Egyptian language. Walter’s “M” is clearly visible in closeup shots.
Prizefighting Cats
began it all
While many of us loved seeing finicky Morris in those 9Lives commercials and look forward to seeing Walter once again, it is important to tip our hats to the first known cat actors on film. That honor goes all the way back to 1894 when Thomas Edison filmed the first cat video to test and introduce a new technology. The short film entitled “The Boxing Cats (Professor Welton’s)” still holds charm and may be seen on YouTube.
Walter has moved cat acting into an entirely new arena. Who knows what he’ll be doing next? One thing is certain — he will return. Chevrolet marketers know a good thing when they see it! I just hope I don’t have to wait until the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to see this feline charmer seeking adventures once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.