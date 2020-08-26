Writer’s Note: One of Shakespeare’s finest tragedies, Hamlet, contains one of the Bard’s most memorable soliloquys. Act III, Scene I, begins with one of the most familiar lines in all of Shakespeare: “To be, or not to be: that is the question . . .”
This soliloquy tells the audience Hamlet’s thoughts about life and death. He is seriously contemplating which would be the better choice for him — to live, or to die.
I thought about this soliloquy just a few days ago when I stood in a local store. I was fully masked and standing 6 feet away from the young lady was checking me out. I casually asked her how she was doing. Her quick answer: “I’m miserable! I hate these stupid face masks. Can’t think of a reason why we have to wear them.”
Her answer surprised me. She couldn’t think of a single reason? Not even one, in the middle of a pandemic? Then I realized that she is young, healthy, and doesn’t think that she needs protection from the virus. I also realized that she wasn’t thinking at all about wearing the mask to protect others. Why should she be bothered?
Why, indeed . . . GP
To Mask, or Not To Mask: That is the Question
If I’ve learned one thing since this pandemic started, it is this — people will argue about anything, oftentimes just for the sake of arguing.
Many suggest that the prolonged “change’ in our lives that restrictions brought about by COVID-19 have caused is the reason some folks are resisting “mandates” and “stepped phases for reopening”.
Others say the resistance — and in some cases, outright refusal — to follow those is based on some bold political strategy (id est, if there weren’t a presidential election coming in just over two months, things would be calmer). Still others are convinced that the entire pandemic is simply a ruse to allow the “takeover of the United States” (code for conspiracy theories abound).
All I know for certain is that there is enough ill will and anger to last us into the next century if reason and objectivity don’t come back into vogue, and soon. People are dying from this disease, many who survive it are discovering serious after-effects of the disease that no one had any idea would occur, and way more of us than we initially believed are walking around sick with it but showing no symptoms. We are unknowingly spreading the virus to others.
So why be bothered with wearing a mask, young lady? Because maybe — just maybe — that mask does work both ways, giving some measure of protection to you as well as to those around you. Wearing the mask shows that you care about yourself and about others.
“Official” Advice . . .
As I’m writing this, the most recent advice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is that the general public should wear cloth masks. This is interesting, and confusing, because both the CDC and the World Health Organization had said earlier that masks were not necessary for the general public.
If we stop and think about how much more is known about COVID-19 and its transmissibility now that we did not know 6 months ago, it is reasonable that official advice would change. As the public health professionals have learned more, they have adjusted their suggested strategies for combating the disease.
When it was discovered that people can have the disease, show no symptoms, and yet can be unknowingly spreading the disease, the game changed. Suddenly everyone became a possible disease carrier.
There remains considerable disagreement over how much a cloth mask helps. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist researching this topic, pointed to a recent study comparing COVID-19 rates before and after 15 states and the District of Columbia imposed mask mandates. The study, published in “Health Affairs”, found that with masks, the growth in the number of cases dropped. Another larger study (international) suggested that wearing masks in high-risk areas (crowds and hair salons, for example) did prevent transmission.
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist writing with Dr. Rutherford, emphasizes that one of the biggest issues is that it is impossible to tell who has the disease when it is asymptomatic. Both argue that any mask that covers the nose and mouth will provide some measure of benefit.
“The concept is risk reduction rather than absolute prevention,” writes Dr. Chin-Hong. “You don’t throw up your hands if you think a mask is not 100% effective. That’s silly. Nobody’s taking a cholesterol medicine because they’re going to prevent a heart attack 100% of the time, but you’re reducing your risk substantially.”
Both Rutherford and Chin-Hong agree that wearing a mask, frequently washing your hands, and maintaining a safe distance from others are the most important things that people can do to protect themselves. And both agree that the most important of these three is wearing a mask.
Masks and the 1918 Flu Pandemic . . .
Much attention has been paid to the 1918 flu pandemic recently as scientists have tried to find clues to how to combat our current problem from that disease history. I decided to research if — and how — masks were a part of the efforts to address that pandemic.
I quickly learned that then, as now, local governments struggled to find something — anything — that might slow or stop the flu’s spread. Regional differences meant that not all initiatives were the same across the USA. Among the things tried were closing schools, closing public places of amusement, enforcing special ordinances (including ones that prohibited spitting), and requiring people to wear masks in public.
Actual ordinances requiring masks were passed mostly in the western United States. Possibly because we were still in WWI, the public was willing to do just about anything asked of them that might protect our troops. Wearing a mask was tantamount to patriotism. There was even a public service announcement put out at the time by the Red Cross that said anyone not wearing a mask was a “dangerous slacker.”
“Face Masks: What the Spanish flu can teach us about making them compulsory” also examines the mask issue. This recent article by Dr. Samuel Cohn, professor of history at the University of Glasgow, offers an interesting comparison. His research found that the American public seems to have rebelled more against the mask requirement back in 1918 than today’s American’s are rebelling against what are much more restrictive measures.
In 1918, the biggest complaint against the masks was that they were uncomfortable. Other excuses were that wearing masks increased public fear, they hurt businesses because people wouldn’t want to go out, and that they didn’t do any good, anyway. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? In spite of fines, prison sentences, and in some cases having one’s name printed in the paper for not wearing a mask, there were still some who simply refused to comply. Perhaps what’s best learned about masks from 1918 is that nothing has changed all that much.
Not all Masks . . .
Not all masks are shrouded in controversy or associated with disease, thank goodness! Masks have played a part in many cultures since ancient times. The oldest records concerning them relate to either rituals or theatre. Aztecs made masks of leather, copper, or gold for their dead. Masks in Ancient Greek theatre were commonplace. In medieval times, masks were key features — adding an important element to the mystery and miracle plays so popular in that time.
For those of us who love Carnival and Mardi Gras, the mask is not resisted but embraced! Among international celebrations, the custom-made masks are some of the most elaborate and beautiful in all the world. These are truly works of art, and many are passed down for generations as heirlooms.
Mardi Gras masks aren’t always formal. There are elaborate ones worn by Krewe royalty, of course. But there are also those incredibly creative and often hilarious ones that are made to go with “theme” costumes. These, I confess, are my favorites. Sometimes entire families dress as parts of their overall theme — and often those themes reflect current fads or events. Politicians are spared, either.
Jim and I have seen Rubik’s Cubes walking down St. Charles Avenue, and an entire family dressed as different pieces of Germany cleaning equipment in Trier, Germany. Donald Trump’s hair has been a point of “artistry” at recent Mardi Gras gatherings, as well.
While I generally do not try to predict the future, I am making an exception. IF we are able to celebrate Mardi Gras 2021, I’m certain many costumes will carry a COVID-19 theme. And I’m equally certain masks will be part of the fun.
“To Mask or Not to Mask” may not be the question we should be asking right now. Perhaps “To Live or Not to Live” is the better question, especially to those in the high-risk categories. In some cases, mask wearing may save lives — may, in fact, be the difference in life or death.
