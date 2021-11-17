Writer’s Note: Thanksgiving Day draws near, and I am looking forward to it perhaps more this year than I have for most that have gone before. In truth, November is my favorite month of the year. Many wonderful things have happened to me in my life during November — happy moments that I will always cherish (Happy 36th Anniversary, Jim Potts!).
November is the only month in the year that sets aside a specific day for showing gratitude for all of life’s many blessings. I believe that most — if not all — of us remember to give thanks on a daily basis. Still, it is a significant element of our culture that we use this particular day every year specifically to take stock and be grateful.
Cicero (106 BC — 43 BC) wrote, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” Cicero was probably right. Surely the act of feeling — and then showing — gratitude is good for both those being blessed and those who are blessings to others.
Whether considering a specific blessing or an abundance of them this Thanksgiving, let each of us realize that our lot in life is not in our hands alone. Life itself is a gift, and the greatest blessing of them all. — GP
Remembering
to Give Thanks
Thanksgiving 2021 is going to be bittersweet for many. Some have lost loved ones during the past year, and that pain will not go away soon. Several of our closest friends have lost family members just recently, leaving them with an empty chair for their Thanksgiving dinner table. I have lost my brother and sister-in-law, the first anticipated and the second, a complete shock. Even if your family has been spared this past year, the heart always remembers those who have gone before.
The pandemic is either slowing down some or else we have grown accustomed to it enough so that the panic from a year ago has diminished considerably. Either way, countless lives have been changed irrevocably because of this horrible virus.
Jim and I recently completed our vaccination protocol — two shots of the Moderna vaccine followed 8 months later by a booster shot — and are grateful to have those working to protect us. Although there are “breakthrough” cases all around, at least we know that we have done what we can to protect ourselves.
Counting Our Blessings
American actress Meryl Streep understands the need to count one’s blessings. She said, “Reflect upon your present blessings, for which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” Streep is as wise as she is talented. Other than feeling grateful for having survived past misfortunes, the focus of our gratitude should be on those blessings that we are enjoying right now.
A survey conducted by LifeWay Research in Nashville asked what Americans are most thankful for, and to whom do they give thanks. The results were fascinating — and revealing. The top ten things that Americans responding said they are most thankful for (in the order of importance) are family (84%), health (69%), friends (63%), memories (63%), personal freedom (53%), stability (47%), fun experiences (45%), opportunities (42%), achievements (33%), and wealth (21%). Several of these may be redundant — “memories” and “fun experiences” would surely overlap — but all are thought-provoking. I find it interesting that “achievements” and “wealth” are last. Seems that things not related to money and fame are more important to most of us.
The second question the survey probed was to whom Americans express their gratitude. Here again, the results are fascinating. The entities to whom Americans give thanks (in the order of importance) are family (68%), God (67%), friends (42%), themselves (16%), and fate (10%). Some (4%) don’t give thanks at all. The results also showed that older Americans were less likely to list “themselves” as something to whom they give thanks. Younger Americans were more comfortable giving themselves credit, apparently.
A recent article (“Five BIG Things To Be Thankful For In 2021” at bestmoneymom.com) argues — like Streep — that we should focus on what we have right now — especially the simple things that we often take for granted. If we consider these often-overlooked blessings, we will realize how much we all have to be thankful for.
First on the list is the gift of life. Although obvious, the fact that we have life at all is often taken for granted. We are so busy living life that we fail to appreciate the little things that come our way. We should find joy in our lives and be grateful for it.
Second is that we have a home — a place to stay that is safe, secure, and comforting. For some this year, “home” may be temporary housing because of displacement by storms, or domestic abuse, or some other catastrophe. No matter, in this moment for these people, “home” is as much a blessing as any structure anywhere.
Third, we should be grateful for the flexibility of our children. Certainly much has been required of our children this year — disruptions in their education and their social lives, to name two — but I also admire the flexibility of their parents. When Leigh and Brian were here for a short visit recently, I marveled at how well they had coped with all of the uncertainty. “Normal” flew out the window in nearly every category in a matter of a few short weeks. From that point on, improvising was the order of the day. The Graingers devised any number of “extras” to keep their young daughters engaged and learning. They were not alone.
Fourth listed is pets — or your dog, specifically. This amused me, especially since I know many people who consider their pets to be their children and treat them as such. In truth, some treat their pets with more affection and attention than they do humans. Sometimes these devotions go off the rails — I mean, a llama as a support animal? Still the affection and devotion that a good pup can provide during chaotic times is real and worth being thankful for. Don’t believe me? Just ask Charlie Brown.
Rounding out the list is your job. Before you think that this leaves out retirees, think again. I do not know a single retiree who is healthy who isn’t busy doing something productive. Whether one’s job is for pay as part of a career, or is a volunteer position without pay as part of retirement, both are equally important to one’s sense of well-being. And we should be grateful for those opportunities.
Roses, or Thorns
French critic, journalist, and novelist Alphonse Karr (1808-1890) tackled the role that attitude plays in gratitude. He wrote, “Some people grumble that roses have thorns; I am grateful that thorns have roses.” It is interesting how one person will focus on the roses and another person will focus on the thorns. The object is the same; the attitude of the viewer makes the difference.
When we choose to see life from an attitude of bitterness (often based on envy of others), we have doomed ourselves to a thorn-filled world. If, on the other hand, we choose to view life from an attitude of thankfulness, we will see the beauty that surrounds us. And make no mistake — the way we look at our lives is absolutely a matter of personal choice.
Flickering Lights
Medical missionary and 1952 Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Schweitzer lived a remarkable life — much of it at his hospital in Africa doing work that was often discouraging. In those times, Dr. Schweitzer understood the value that others bring to one’s life. He wrote, “At times our own light goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame within us.”
Certainly in my own life there have been people whose encouragement has made a difficult episode bearable. I especially love Dr. Schweitzer’s use of light for his image of the spirit. Our light does dim at different times in our life, but before it is extinguished entirely, someone does or says something that reignites our spirit. They may not even be aware that they have done so, but we are.
When I take stock of my life and count my blessings this Thanksgiving, I shall try to focus on not only how I have been blessed, but also on ways that I may be a blessing to others in the coming year. If I can light the flame in someone else when it is needed most, then I will have paid forward gratitude.
