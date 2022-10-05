Writer’s Note: To borrow a question from a long-ago popular television show, “Will the real Vladimir Putin please stand up?” The truth is, even though Putin has been “in charge” in Russia since 2000, very little is known about him that hasn’t been manufactured by the man himself. Putin has carefully created his “image” and has done a masterful job of guarding it.
With his bold moves to reunite countries that once formed the old United Soviet Socialist Republic, Putin has left no doubt as to his primary goal. Today, he is president of Russia. In the future, he intends to do whatever it takes to become Leader of a reunited USSR.
Do not underestimate Vladimir Putin. Others have made that mistake and regretted it. — GP
Vladimir Putin: A bold man with a bold vision
On August 30, 2022, Mikhail Gorbachev passed away. Many scholars believe that Gorbachev was perhaps the best known of all of the Soviet Union leaders. Although others — Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, and Nikita Khrushchev, for example — are well known to the Western world, Gorbachev in many ways became a part of that world. He was immensely popular in the West, but threatened many in the USSR. Gorbachev was blamed for the disintegration of the USSR as the Soviet republics separated from it and the union dissolved. Among them all, only Russia was left to carry the name “Russia”.
A Bit of Russian History
To put present times — and Putin -- in perspective, one must step back a moment and look at modern Soviet Russian history. It was in 1917 that Marxist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin became leader of his country when the Bolsheviks overthrew the Russian Czar making way for government by the people. Four Socialist Republics were established and by 1922 The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was formed. Lenin left office in 1924 and was followed by several leaders before Joseph Stalin took the post in 1941. Stalin created a totalitarian state that controlled the Soviet economy and established collective farms. Anyone who opposed him was either executed or sent to labor camps (the infamous “gulags”). The Communist Party had 100% control. Stalin left office in 1953 and, like Lenin, was followed by several leaders. In 1958, Nikita Khrushchev came to power. His term (1958-1964) marked the height of the Cold War with the West. At first a proponent of Stalin’s leadership, Khrushchev later disavowed many of Stalin’s tactics. Khrushchev tried some reforms in an effort to make Soviet society less repressive. He is best remembered, however, for initiating the Cuban Missile Crisis.
After Khrushchev left office, three leaders followed in succession — Brezhnev, Andropov, and Chernenko. Each kept the status quo. In 1985, a new leader was selected, a very successful Communist Party politician who was to enact serious reforms that would have unanticipated far-reaching effects.
Gorbachev introduced two new concepts (and terms) to the USSR: “glasnost” and “perestroika”. “Glasnost” meant “political openness” within the Soviet Union. To accomplish this, Gorbachev eliminated both the banning of books and the secret police.
He released political prisoners and allowed the press to print criticisms of the government. And in the move that probably doomed him more than any other, Gorbachev allowed parties other than the Communist Party to participate in elections.
“Perestroika” meant economic restructuring of the Soviet Union’s economy. Gorbachev allowed cooperatives and individuals to own their own businesses. Workers were allowed to strike for better wages and working conditions without harm. And Gorbachev reached out to the West, encouraging foreign entities to invest in Soviet enterprises. If there had only been more time, Gorbachev’s reforms might have lasted. As Gorbachev would say in his farewell address years later, “The old system collapsed before the new one had time to begin working.”
In 1988, Gorbachev was named “Man of the Year” by Time Magazine for ending the Cold War. In 1989, he was named Time Magazine’s “Man of the Decade”. In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Just one year later, in 1991, the old Communist Party guard in the USSR had had enough. Gorbachev was placed under house arrest when a military coup was attempted. Parliament Chairman Boris Yeltsin led the people in aborting the coup. Gorbachev’s term ended when he officially resigned on Christmas Day 1991 as various republics began leaving the USSR and formed the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Putin who?
Putin was born in 1952 in Leningrad, Soviet Union. Stalin was in power. His father and mother survived the Leningrad siege during WWII and lived very modestly in an apartment that they shared with a Jewish family. Their apartment didn’t have hot water or a bathtub, and almost no heat. When Putin was 6, Khrushchev became Soviet leader.
Both parents worked which meant that Vladimir had enough free time to develop a well-deserved reputation as a “hoodlum” (his own term) during his youth. When Putin was 13, Khrushchev left office. At age 15, Putin went to the local KGB office and tried to join. He was turned away and instructed to get a good education. Putin did just that.
Education, the law,
and the KGB
During his high school years, Putin excelled in Marshal Arts and Judo. He also became fluent in German, a necessary skill for a foreign agent. In 1975, he earned a law degree from Leningrad State University and joined the KGB’s Foreign Intelligence Service where he would serve for 15 years.
In 1983 Putin married Lyudmila Shkrebneva, a former flight attendant and specialist in foreign languages. After nearly 30 years of marriage and 2 daughters, the couple would quietly divorce in 2014.
In 1985, Gorbachev came to power and Putin was assigned KGB foreign service duty in Dresden in East Berlin. There Putin shared an office building with the East German secret police and became a liaison with that group. When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, Putin and his colleagues quickly burned all evidence of their intelligence work. Shortly after, Putin returned to Leningrad.
Putin’s unlikely rise
to power
In 1991 (the year of Gorbachev’s removal), Putin resigned from the KGB (or what was left of it). Boris Yeltsin became the first President of Russia. Over the next 9 years, Putin worked in various political positions in the St. Petersburg Mayor’s office and in President Yeltsin’s office in Moscow. In August 1999, Yeltsin named Putin his Prime Minister. Four months later, Yeltsin resigned and named Putin Acting President. Three months later, Putin was elected President of Russia.
Putin quickly began consolidating his power by constructing a system and a nation dependent on him personally. He replaced Russia’s fragile democracy with a consolidated autocracy. From 2000 to the present, Putin has been in control. There was one 4-year period when Medvedev served as President, but Putin was his Prime Minister (and in total control).
Just eight years after becoming President, Putin began putting his reunification plan in play. In 2008 he invaded Georgia, in 2014 he illegally annexed Crimea in the largest land grab in Europe since WWII, and in 2022 he invaded Ukraine. Putin is more determined than ever to reunite the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics under his leadership.
No state funeral
for Gorbachev
There was much speculation about how Putin would handle Gorbachev’s death. Would there be a state funeral? Would Putin attend? Much of the speculation arose from those who understood that Putin blamed Gorbachev and his policies for the dissolution of the USSR.
As it turned out, Putin compromised (probably because Gorbachev was such a world figure). Putin visited the Central Clinical Hospital where Gorbachev’s coffin was being held. There he paid his respects to the former Soviet leader and left flowers next to the coffin. Putin did not attend the funeral nor was the service a state funeral level.
Warning clouds
Russian investigative journalist Irina Borogan, in an article entitled “Russia’s Youngest Generation Has Been Deprived”, wrote the following: “The most significant change Putin has made in Russia is that young Russians who grew up under Putin don’t know what free discussion is or what democracy means. A society where one can make money only by not interfering in politics and not criticizing the authorities forces people to give up all options beyond their personal life and work.” (May 7, 2020 foreignpolicy.com)
Ivo Daalder, president of The Chicago Council on Global Affairs, wrote a similar warning: “Under Vladimir Putin, Russia has embarked on a systematic challenge to the West. The goal is to weaken the bonds between Europe and the United States and among E.U. members, undermine NATO’s solidarity, and strengthen Russia’s strategic position in its immediate neighborhood and beyond.” (October/November 2017 “Responding to Russia’s Resurgence” foreignaffairs.com)
Time will tell how much Putin can accomplish. One thing is certain. Putin must not be underestimated.
