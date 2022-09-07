Writer’s Note:
Have you noticed some cool mornings recently? I believe that’s God’s way of reminding us that fall is coming as we broil in the summer heat. I can’t wait, and I’ll bet you can’t either. Fall is the season of anticipation.
There is much to look forward to in the fall. The cooler weather is an obvious one, but there are many others. The fall season brings wonderful holidays to enjoy with family and friends. Sportsmen polish their weapons anticipating the abundant game we have in this area. Cinnamon, apple cider, bonfires, and . . . football!
Here, then, is a tip of the hat to the upcoming season. Thanks to social media friends who shared what they are looking forward to the most. — GP
Anticipating Fall
“It’s the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!” Winnie the Pooh said that in Pooh’s Grand Adventure. This happens to be my favorite quote about fall because it triggers memories from my childhood.
I associate fall with watching my father rake up leaves in our yard in Tioga, Louisiana, when I was a child. In my mind’s eye, I can still see him raking away, preparing a pile of leaves to burn – later.
First, that happy mountain of crispy, brown leaves was to be mine to play in. When he finished, he would set aside his rake and motion to me to jump on in. The smell and sound of those dried leaves as they were crunched, combined with the special joy that comes from doing something just for fun and without reservation, are things that I shall never forget. Afterward, we shared a cup of hot cocoa (always made from scratch with cocoa powder and milk!). Yes, Winnie the Pooh had it right.
Nearly everyone loves fall. Recently I asked friends on social media what they were looking forward to the most this fall. Their answers were fun to read and indicated that I’m not alone looking forward to this change in seasons.
Turns out I’m also not the only one who associates fall with those leaves. For many, the changing landscape colors are eagerly anticipated almost as much as the drop in temperatures. Vicki Boatwright, Lee Faulkner, and Maggie Rockett love the fall foliage and the crisp air that signals its arrival.
Boatwright loves this description from the Mayodan hotels page: “The subtle, and then sudden bursts of golden, russet, and orange leaves! After the dog days of a heat that hangs in the air like a heavy blanket . . . suddenly the breeze comes whispering back, like an old friend, reminding us how much we missed each other.”
For Faulkner, fall is all about “. . . football, crisp mornings, hoodies in the evening, and long walks among the fallen leaves.” Young and old alike love to shuffle those leaves as we mosey along, enjoying the changes that we see all around us. Rockette certainly does. She writes, “Enjoying the first cool, crisp fall morning with a hot cup of coffee. Seeing the leaves change. Crunching fallen leaves underfoot on a walk or hike. Baking all things cinnamon, apple, etc. . . . now I’m ready for Fall!”
Some of those leaves, acorns, and others gifts from nature make their way into crafts to be used as decorations for the fall season. For Shirley McNamara, fall is all about the decorations! She writes that she loves fall and the beautiful colors it brings. Of these, orange is her favorite. She has three curious grandchildren who want to look at everything and pick it up. Because of their curiosity, McNamara’s decorations are for the time being more minimal than in years past, and most are safely up high across her mantle.
Camping and Travel
For many, fall provides the perfect excuse to escape. Some head to the beach for some less-crowded vacation time, while others prefer the mountains and their lakes.
Doug Breckinridge has an artist’s eye for color and landscape. He uses his gift to capture the colors of the fall landscape in Montana and the Madison River. What begins as a sketch or a photograph in the fall may be interpreted on a canvas during winter.
Talented nature photographer Burg Ransom stays within Louisiana in the fall when he travels to Grand Isle in mid-October to catch redfish and speckled trout. Having a “frozen adult beverage” on the island with friends — combined with the cooler weather and the fun of catching those fish — makes for a good life!
Joe McLaughlin looks forward to that time after Labor Day when the children are back in school and the campgrounds in the mountains near his home in Bend, Oregan, are mostly empty. That is the time when he pitches a tent and enjoys the beauty of nature in the mountains this time of year. Because the area is heavily forested, there are usually campfire bans in place throughout the summer, but with the fall, those are usually lifted. Having a campfire burning completes the camping experience!
For Richard Gentry and other re-enactors like him, fall marks the start of re-enacting season. He looks forward to dressing in appropriate period clothing and joining others in re-enacting important events in history. “We have the pirate event in September, and then in October it’s on to the Revolutionary War and 1812,” Gentry says. (Personal observation: It must more comfortable in those outfits when the weather is cooler!)
Fall Means Football
Someone once said, “Fall is just a shorter way of saying football”. I understand that sentiment. Not everyone feels that way, of course. The Broussard family, Kirby Campbell, and Becky Dance are not football fans at all. However, all three do watch it occasionally as a way to socialize with good friends. For many, Super Bowl parties seem to be more about friendship than about a score.
The camaraderie with others when people do attend games means much to many. Kelley Oakley’s football memories go back to her time as a student at Georgia Tech. “I remember the intriguing aroma of contraband Maker’s Mark and Coca Cola carried in surreptitiously by the fraternity boys,” she says. “Now Malcolm and I love experiencing Neville football games with our girls!”
Whether attending a scrimmage, a high school match, a collegiate rivalry game, or watching the professionals play from a comfortable recliner, watching football is definitely a favorite pastime in America. The bands, the crowd noise, great game food, traditions, and renewing friendships all enhance the anticipated experience.
The Elephant
in the Locker Room
But not everything is as it has always been for student-athletes this season. Even as their fans eagerly await football season and the athletes prepare themselves to play, there is an elephant in the locker room – Name, Image, and Likeness (aka NIL). In June 2021, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that allowed student-athletes to be paid for their accomplishments on the field and their “brand”. For the first time since 1869, college football was no longer an amateur sport.
The NIL issue began when 20 collegiate basketball players sued the NCAA claiming that the NCAA had violated antitrust laws by not letting them get paid when they were being used in video games and broadcasts. They won, and two things happened. First, the NCAA had to pay $46.9 million in attorney fees and costs. Second, it opened a door that effectively removed amateurism from sports. (For a more comprehensive explanation, see “What is NIL? Everything you need to know about this major change in college sports” by Pete Nakos / June 8, 2022 / www.on3.com/nil/news)
States and the NCAA have scrambled, trying to get their laws and rules in line with court decisions. Because of NIL, student-athletes can now get money by “. . . doing commercial endorsements, appearances and social media posts; writing books; hosting camps; giving lessons and performing various other commercial activities outside of their school.” (espn.com) Student-athletes can also sign agents to represent them in NIL negotiations.
There are some rules that remain: players aren’t allowed to be compensated tied to performance, and recruits aren’t allowed to sign an NIL contract that requires them to attend a particular school. As should have been anticipated, many colleges and student-athletes moved quickly and cashed in, while others didn’t. The best players at the best colleges with the most recognition will be the winners.
There are even moves to include high school student-athletes in NIL. In April 2022, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association approved a statement in its bylaws that will allow student-athletes in high school to enjoy NIL benefits under certain circumstances. (“High School athletes in Louisiana can now receive NIL benefits” by Ben Thomas /4-7-2022/al.com/high schools)
This newly opened Pandora’s box will have repercussions well beyond the 2022-2023 football season. There will be many bumps along the road, and the sport will never be the same. I’m curious what impact it will have on those student-athletes who are being thrust into making business decisions that may impact their futures when they don’t even have their driver’s licenses yet.
