Writer’s Note: Not very long ago on one of those all-too-frequent gray, rainy, cold, breezy days, I found myself walking across a parking lot and heading straight to a display of garden bedding plants placed just outside the store’s entrance. I was like a moth to a flame . . . I simply had to touch those tomato and herb plants for myself! The urge to garden was taking over in spite of the weather!
When I got near the plants, I immediately felt sorry for them. They showed all the signs of being too cold themselves! Still, they were heroically doing their best to look green, healthy, and promising. I gently touched a tomato leaf and was immediately rewarded with that fresh-from-the-garden tomato smell.
Will spring never come???? — GP
How Does Your Garden Grow?
This winter has been miserable. Although we have missed the horrors of an ice storm and the joys of a rare dusting of snow, the weather has still created havoc. The relentless rainfall has not only made moving about uncomfortable (especially if the cold winds are blowing), but has also kept most of us out of our yards for way too long.
Frankly, up at our lake house it is best just to stay on the hard surfaces like the driveway and the stepping-stones when walking outdoors. One step onto our winter lawn and our shoes sink down in mushy, waterlogged mud.
Mowing with a tractor mower is out of the question, so weeds have taken advantage of the occasional warm days and are flourishing. It is as though they are taunting us, knowing full well that we can do nothing until the lawn surface hardens. Same thing is true for the weed infestation of our planting beds and square-foot garden.
A dear friend of mine told me recently that she is longing to get out and cut some jonquils and pull a few weeds, but all she can do is stand on her front steps and just look at them both. She is a “serious” gardener whose yard is always a showplace. Not this year. She confided to me that this weather has forced her to forget at times that she is a lady . . .
The Urge to Work
the Garden . . .
Thomas Jefferson once wrote, “No occupation is so delightful to me as the culture of the earth, and no culture comparable to that of the garden.” Jefferson wasn’t kidding. When he was in his early twenties, he was already a serious gardener with a truly curious mind. He kept copious notes about growing things in his “garden book”, making one notation that 2,500 pea seeds would fit in a pint jar. Seeds were a lifelong passion for Jefferson, and 60+ years after he recorded the pea seed count, he was overjoyed to receive giant cucumber seeds that he had sought for some time from Ohio’s governor. For Jefferson, gardening was a source of both physical and intellectual exercise. His curiosity and careful observations made his garden — especially when he was experimenting — among the most successful in early America.
While I certainly admire Jefferson’s love and tenacity for growing things, I doubt that average gardeners have ever measured how many seeds will fit a pint jar or ever counted the number of seeds in one of those seed packets that we buy today. Those of you who have read my columns previously are well aware of my shortcomings where gardening is concerned. Still, as I’ve said many times before — hope springs eternal!
Development
of Gardens . . .
One trend that I’ve been noticing for several years now is the “community” garden. After seeing a number of social media posts showcasing community gardens in northeast Louisiana, I decided to do a little research. After all, it was a cold, wet day and I couldn’t do much of anything else.
Man has gardened forever, it seems. From the Garden of Eden forward, the garden has been a part of life. The earliest gardens were practical — food sources, primarily. As civilization advanced, other gardens were developed that were purely decorative.
The ancient Egyptians created walled gardens that were both practical and decorative by planting trees for shade and to produce fruit and nuts. The Greeks focused on practical gardening, and grew vegetables and fruit. One of the most successful conquerors, the Romans, often introduced new vegetable and flowering plants to their conquered territories.
During the Middle Ages, the church through its monasteries developed medicinal gardens that contained herbs primarily. Many of the herbal benefits available in the supplements so popular today were first noticed by the monks in their gardens.
Community Gardening Movement . . .
Gardens have been a part of American life for nearly as long as the country has existed. Early colonists had “kitchen gardens” which were often maintained by several families. These gardens were critical to the survival of the colonies, and depended in large measure on the knowledge that the Native Americans shared with the new settlers.
It wasn’t until the 1890’s when the country suffered an economic recession that “vacant lot” gardens sprang up effectively beginning the “community garden” movement in this country. They were lifesavers from many immigrants who couldn’t find jobs and were going hungry.
In 1917 with the advent of World War I, a War Garden Commission was formed to encourage people to plant “liberty gardens” to support the food supply. Suddenly, gardening was patriotic! The effort worked. In that first year, there were 3,500,000 war gardens. They produced $350M in crops to feed the people. In the 1930’s, “relief gardens” were planted to help people cope with the Great Depression. Then in the 1940’s with the advent of WWII, “victory gardens” were planted which produced 44% of the fresh vegetables in the country.
Today’s community gardens are doing much more than just providing delicious farm-to-table vegetables for those planting them. They are also playing a vital part of the neighborhood revitalization movement that has developed as people began reclaiming their towns.
Not only is the landscape enhanced (a garden is infinitely more attractive on a neighborhood lot than one strewn with litter and old tires!), but neighbors are also brought together for a common purpose. In the process, children are taught the basics of growing food — and often learn to “like” foods that they may never have ever tasted before.
Saint Joseph Garden
and Grow . . .
While successful community gardens are popping up all over, one in Tensas Parish made me especially curious. I grew up there, and I wanted to know who and how this community garden came to be. To find out, I contacted Andrew Dodson and Farrar Crigler.
Dodson is Executive Director of the Novare Foundation, a non-profit that works toward community transformation in the Mississippi Delta. Novare Foundation is the umbrella organization under which the Saint Joseph Garden and Grow community gardening effort is operating. “These Delta communities have a tradition of citizens looking out for one another and taking ownership of what is happening in their town,” Dodson explained. “The garden is a way to honor and revive that tradition.”
Crigler, a volunteer and self-described “dreamer”, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the garden. She thought for several years about starting such a garden in Saint Joseph and would often drive around town, looking for empty lots that might be suitable for gardening.
Seeing The Farm Project in Winnsboro in the summer of 2019 provided her both inspiration and information concerning how to begin such a project. Talking with those who worked there led to a fortuitous meeting with Dodson. She shared her dream, and Dodson offered to help her realize it.
Crigler located a suitable lot that was owned by Cross Keys Bank. She met with Michael Vizard, Cross Keys CEO, and told him what she wanted to do with the bank’s empty lot. Vizard loved her concept, and set in motion those steps necessary for Dodson and Crigler to begin. In August 2019, the first construction phase of the garden began. Soon it grew to 18 raised beds, with each bed providing 48 square feet of gardening space.
Not surprisingly, last fall — even though the garden was not yet officially open — Crigler planted a few beds just to see how the community would react. “Our mustard greens and collards were a huge hit, and also the broccoli,” Crigler reports. “The community is overwhelmingly supportive now, and ready to plant!”
This spring marks the first “official” growing season and Crigler is already helping the people plan their garden space and providing them with the materials they need to get started with their “crops”. Members are given a year to maintain their plots including planting, harvesting, weeding, and watering their garden space.
Among those signing up for garden plots are families with children. Crigler especially enjoys seeing children’s reactions trying new vegetables directly from the garden. She has discovered that younger ones really have a hard time liking leafy greens!
“Our mission is to grow food, people, and community, and I think we can achieve that by encouraging people to see not only the biological value, but also the spiritual value that can be found in the garden,” Crigler says.
Hats off to Dodson, Crigler, and everyone else who are working to make community gardens an integral part of their communities. Their work will help rekindle a love for the land, for neighbors, and for “home”.
Even on the worst weather days, thoughts of planting a garden will bring a kind of sunshine to the soul. As Aubrey Hepburn said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
Efforts like these gardens will mean a better tomorrow to the communities in which they are found.
