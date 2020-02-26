Writer’s Note: By now the parades have rolled, the King Cake is but a memory (except when you step on the scales), and life has returned (in Louisiana, at least) to something akin to normal.
Because the next “big” celebration will be Easter, we have a little time between now and then to just be quiet for a little while and maybe — just maybe — think about where we are in our lives and what is going on in our country. — GP
Longing for Quieter Times
It seems at times that our holiday celebrations begin at Halloween and run straight through to Fat Tuesday, with hardly a gap in between. Add to that the fact that marketing gurus have decided that putting out Halloween merchandise in July and Christmas decorations in September is the best “new” plan. It is no wonder that we are all just plain tired by the time Mardi Gras is over.
In truth, even for native Louisianans, there is just so much revelry and over-indulgence that a body can take.
Seeking Quiet . . .
I am especially glad to have some quiet time right now. It seems that the past five months have passed by in warp speed. Frankly, I need some time to catch my breath. I’m thinking that you probably do, too.
One reason that time seems to be passing so rapidly, I suspect, is because of the gradual morphing of traditional holidays into a kind of merchandizing marathon. Not only are there physical displays in stores long before the actual holiday, but there are also constant advertisements bombarding us from broadcast, print, and social media.
I feel sorry for retail store workers. Why more of them aren’t driven to drink — or worse — by the constant replaying of holiday music from September through New Year’s is beyond me! I mean, a little “Frosty, The Snow Man” goes a long way . . . And how any of us manage to embrace (and really enjoy) each unique holiday in its own special way gets more difficult each passing year.
I know a child who was driven to tears when he didn’t get any gifts at Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving — the holiday when we are supposed to be giving thanks for all that we have already, not focusing on more “stuff” to come.
Jealousy + Envy = Chaos and Hate . . .
Increasingly (a function of age, perhaps?) I have become more concerned with the lack of peace in our time. I’m not talking about traditional wars and battles on foreign lands or even the terrorism that is gripping our world. I am thankful that at least some of that has diminished over time and pray that more peace will come to our world in the years to come.
No, I’m talking about the lack of peace in our society — caused in part by the disruptive “noise” that is drowning out clear thinking. I fear the dreadful divisions that seem to be dominating everything from our politics to our families. There is chaos based on hate, and it is destructive.
Growing Cult of Hatred . . .
I perceive a growing cult of hatred that is clearly being encouraged in so many areas of our lives. The specific reasons for this are many. Those who suggest that our society is divided are merely stating the obvious. In my lifetime — which covers 7 decades, including the social revolution of the 1960’s — I have never seen as much hate nor stubborn, close-minded refusal by many to even consider another side of an argument. More are shouting than listening, and that spells danger.
Often born from jealousy and envy, hate is steadily tearing apart traditions and values that so many hold dear. I am deeply concerned by the childlike actions of our politicians, for example, who either throw decorum and tradition away with the shredded remnants of a speech or tweets in the wee hours or shouts during moments traditionally considered sacred.
Italian Renaissance scholar, Francesco Petrarch, wrote, “Five enemies of peace inhabit with us - avarice, ambition, envy, anger, and pride; if these were to be banished, we should infallibly enjoy perpetual peace.”
Petrarch was right. Greed, ambition, envy, anger, and pride are all enemies of peace, and each — if taken to excess — can destroy not only individual lives, but whole societies.
History gives examples of these and the damage they cause, and also shows that the lessons that such excesses teach are quickly forgotten. The lessons from the rise and fall of the Roman Empire teach us that greed and the desire to dominate lead to chaos. One would think that man would learn from history, but too many want to either ignore it (a foolish move) or rewrite it (a dangerous and inherently dishonest move).
Hate and Jealousy
in Literature . . .
Great writers have puzzled with the problems of hate and jealousy. Shakespeare gave us classic tragedies that showcased each of these. One masterpiece, The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice, illustrates both hatred and jealousy on a grand scale.
Later on, as America began accumulating a literary canon of its own, Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck often broached the subject of greed, often as the source of envy and, inevitably, hate.
In The Pearl, one of Steinbeck’s simpler novellas, the author writes eloquently about the transformation of a basically contented man into someone virtually unrecognizable as he grasps for wealth and status. Through the course of events, the protagonist, Kino, directly or indirectly experiences all five of Petrarch’s enemies of peace. A deceptively simple book based on an old Mexican folktale, The Pearl has lessons for us all.
Steinbeck offered a rather simple suggestion for avoiding hatred of another. He wrote, “Try to understand men. If you understand each other you will be kind to each other. Knowing a man well never leads to hate and almost always leads to love.”
Getting to Know
Each Other . . .
I think that Steinbeck was on to something there. But the trick is — in the rapid-paced, information-saturated, hypersensitive world we live in today — exactly how are we going to do that? How do we recapture the joy of “reconnecting” with others? And how can we grow to understand others if we refuse to listen to opposing views?
As I’ve often said, the Technology Age has brought just as many negatives as positives into our lives. Yes, I agree that being able to send a text or email is efficient, but look at what those have taken the place of. Some people see the mechanization of so many jobs that used to be held by humans as a long-term threat to society. Although I agree that these changes will require changes on the workforce, I am more concerned on the “invisible” damage being done by the growing isolation that technology has allowed society to slip into. Just think of all of the jokes — family sitting together at mealtime looking at their phones instead of each other, or my personal favorite — guys hanging out together in the same room, all texting to each other about where they can order snacks.
When was the last time that you and a friend — or family member, or colleague — had a meaningful, calm conversation about any topic on which you happen to disagree? Not happening very much anymore, is it? For one thing, with the growing isolation in our lives there aren’t as many chances. A larger reason may be that many have allowed themselves, like those characters in literature mentioned earlier, to be transformed into solitary people they wouldn’t have imagined themselves becoming 30 years ago.
Seeking to Love
Others Again . . .
When I’m feeling the stress of the “noise” that is coming from every part of our society these days, I find that I am drawn to friends who share the kind of “everyday kindness” that Charles Kuralt embraced in his “Backroads” series on CBS. Kuralt said, “The everyday kindness of the back roads more than makes up for the acts of greed in the headlines.”
I believe that. I also agree with the late Dr. Martin Luther King.
He said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
Perhaps 2020 will be the year that we bring light and love back into American society where it belongs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.