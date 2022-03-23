Writer’s Note: These are troubling times. As I write this, Russian troops appear stalled as they continue their relentless invasion of Ukraine. Terms like “possible nuclear strike” and “close the Ukrainian air space” are heard daily.
Jim and I — both serious history buffs — have finally had to restrict how much news coverage we watch in a day. At first, we were mesmerized in a voyeuristic way by the real-time scenes of war and its destruction. Soon we had to put limits in place to give ourselves time to digest what was unfolding. Frankly, we needed periodic “time outs” so that our anger could subside. There are too many disturbing echoes from world history.
How will this end? Only God knows. In the meantime, we — like many others around the world — offer our prayers for peace. — GP
Bravo, Ukrainian women!
March is Women’s History Month. This year’s theme is “Women Providing Healing, Promoting Hope”. Ironic, isn’t it, that we are celebrating women’s contributions to culture, society, and history at the very same moment that Ukrainian women are giving us a real-world lesson in courage?
When the National Women’s History Alliance came up with this theme, there was no way of knowing that March 2022 would see a horrific conflict with worldwide implications. Interestingly, the group chose the theme “... both as a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic, and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history”. Who would have thought that COVID would finally be bounced from the front pages — by a Russian attack on its neighbor?
The “military maneuvers” that began on February 24th should not have been a surprise (although many leaders appeared either unaware or indifferent to the move — one that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had been writing and speaking about for years). Putin has made no secret of his ultimate goal: restoration of the United Socialist Soviet Republic to the glory days of Stalin. Invading Ukraine was his logical “next move”.
Putin mistakenly believed that Ukraine would be an easy target (even America’s top general predicted that Ukraine would fall to Russia in three days). Now, five weeks into the battle, the Ukrainian people have proved to be formidable foes. And the women are more than doing their part, each finding a role in the resistance — some taking up arms, others making molotov cocktails, still others securing safety for their children and the elderly, and some eloquently telling their story to the world. Putin underestimated the power of the women’s voice in Ukraine.
Ukrainian-Russian history
In 1991, when the U.S.S.R. dissolved, Ukraine declared its independence from Russia. The land known today as Ukraine was originally settled by the Kyivan Rus people, primarily Scandinavian traders. Poland, Lithuania, the Russian Empire, and Austria-Hungary all claimed her over time.
After World War I, a treaty recognized Ukraine’s independence, but it didn’t last. In 1922, the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic was formed and the people fell under Soviet rule. Just 10 years later, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin killed approximately 3 million Ukrainians by deliberately imposing a severe famine there.
With World War II came Nazi occupation, a hardship that some Ukrainians welcomed as a way to be relieved of Soviet control. That didn’t turn out well, as the Nazis slaughtered more than a million and a half Jews. The non-Jewish Ukrainians weren’t spared, either, as many were consigned to hard labor or killed outright.
When WWII was over, Ukraine remained a part of the USSR. In 1954, Khrushchev transferred Crimea to Ukraine. During the next three decades, the Soviet Union declined and Ukrainian’s became more open in their opposition to Russia. This led to the Ukrainian independence declaration in 1991 mentioned earlier.
What followed that declaration was a 30-year period of Ukrainian political resistance to Russia. As the Ukrainians grew in their resolve, a Russian leader rose determined to break that resolve.
Putin became President of Russia in 1999 for the first time. (Putin served as Russian President 1999-2008, and again from 2012 to the present. From 2008-2012, he served as Russian Prime Minister.) Several elections held from 2004 to 2019 illustrated the strengthening movement toward democratic freedom within Ukraine.
Perhaps the best evidence of that strengthening was the unlikely rise to the Ukrainian Presidency by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
It would be difficult to find anyone who doesn’t know who Volodymyr Zelenskyy is today, but it might have been quite a different story before the current invasion of his country by Russia. Today, Zelenskyy is arguably the major player on the world stage — a far bigger role than this former lawyer, actor, comedian and filmmaker, has played before.
Zelenskyy was born to Jewish parents in 1978 in Kryvyi Rih, an industrial center in southern Ukraine. He grew up speaking fluent Russian, but learned to speak Ukrainian and English. He graduated with a law degree from Kyiv National Economic University in 2000. While a knowledge of the law would serve him well when he entered politics later on, there was another interest of his that would prove perhaps even more important.
While he was a student, Zelenskyy discovered that he had both a love and talent for theatre. He and his group of performers (named Kvartal 95 — “Quarter 95” after the neighborhood where he grew up) appeared on Ukrainian television in the finals of “Club of the Funny and Inventive People” — an improvisational comedy competition that was widely seen. Zelenskyy would go on to co-found Studio Kvartal 95, a production company that soon became one of the most successful entertainment studios in Ukraine. Later Zelenskyy appeared in several feature films.
In October 2015, Servant of the People premiered the Ukrainian network 1+1. Zelenskyy played the part of a history teacher who speaks against official corruption. The show was enormously popular, and laid the groundwork in the public’s mind of Zelenskyy becoming Ukraine’s president.
In 2018, Kvartal 95 registered “Servant of the People” as an official political party. It was this party that Zelenskyy ran on when he was elected president in 2019, winning 73% of the vote. Foreshadowing what he would do so effectively in today’s crisis, Zelenskyy used his inaugural address to call for national unity — delivering his address in both Russian and Ukrainian.
All the World’s a Stage
During WWI and WWII, the majority of news that the public got about battles and troop movements came primarily by radio. Jim remembers his father listening to H.V. Kaltenborn’s daily radio program bringing listeners up to date on what was happening with the war effort. Radio provided the most timely and detailed accounts of the war available. Newspapers did well, but radio could go in-depth. Later, television became a primary resource for information delivery. As television developed, world news became more “visual”. With the advent of the 24/7 dedicated news channels, information delivery moved to “real time” in a way not experienced before. When cell phones with video and still photography capabilities became ubiquitous, even ordinary citizens could record and broadcast news — as it happened.
Into the reporting of the current invasion (which has caused the largest human migration since WWII) came Zelenskyy, a leader with invaluable experience in communications and technology, to use that experience to command the world stage. From his bunker in Kiev, Zelenskyy addressed the world — appearing virtually in live broadcasts to the British Parliament, the Canadian Parliament, the United States Congress, the German Bundestag, the Israeli Knesset, and the Japanese Diet.
In each address, Zelenskyy has skillfully crafted his message to his audience — the world, of course, but also the leadership of the particular nation he is addressing. When he addressed the Knesset, Zelenskyy reminded them that the date that the Ukraine war began — February 24th — would be “... remembered twice in world history, as a tragedy for Ukrainians, Jews, Europeans, and the whole world. On February 24, 1920, the Nazi Party was founded, killing millions, destroying entire countries, trying to commit genocide.” It was a sobering reminder.
Bravo, Ukrainian Women
Ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes was known as the “Father of Comedy”. Only 11 of his plays exist today out of the 40+ he is known to have written. His most famous play, Lysistrata, tells of one woman’s strategy to end the Peloponnesian War. Lysistrata speaks to Greek women, urging them to withhold their “charms” from their husbands until the men negotiate a peace. Such an idea will never occur to the Ukrainian women, I’m sure. No, they are encouraging the men — and each other — to fight on until victory is theirs.
While the Ukrainians fight for their very survival as a nation and a people, the women are providing wonderful examples of courage during the most difficult circumstances imaginable. We cannot forget the images — an elderly grandmother seated on a window sill, shotgun cradled in her arms; a female musician playing the violin inside a bomb shelter to bring calm during the bombing; an elderly man and wife shouting at the advancing Russian soldiers, insisting that they “go home”; and a young girl’s singing “Let It Go” from Frozen to help keep spirits up while huddled underground.
And they are not alone. Polish women leave their baby strollers in railroad stations for the Ukrainian moms fleeing into Poland with their children. An entry bridge to Poland holds toys along the rails for each child to take when leaving home. And there are brave Russian women who are voicing their fury that their sons are being used as “cannon fodder”.
Women are doing these things — and many others — even as their hospitals, maternity wards, markets, businesses, parks, airports, nuclear facilities, and very homes are being bombed relentlessly. And they will continue to resist against the Russians for as long as they have breath. Through it all, they are bringing healing and hope wherever they can. That is the essence of courage.
