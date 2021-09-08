Writer’s Note: Students are “hitting the books” once again. With the continuing pandemic, going back to school is anything but predictable.
Arguments are everywhere this fall — Mask, or No Mask? / Vaccine, or No Vaccine? / In Person, Virtual, or Hybrid Learning? / Public School, Private School, or Home School? Nearly everyone has an opinion.
This “back to school” column is about remembering school as it was when so many of us were still in school ourselves. It seems to me that a bit of nostalgia might be just the thing right now. — GP
Back To School Memories
When asked what they looked forward to when starting school each fall, social media friends quickly responded. Many mentioned school supplies and clothes. Others mentioned meeting their teachers or seeing their classmates again. Lauretta Tucker put it best: “There was nothing about school starting that did not excite me,” she wrote. “I always looked forward to the first day to see what teachers I would have. I never remember being disappointed.”
Not everyone remembered the beginning of school with enthusiasm. Doc Charles Tucker says that he never looked forward to school starting and always looked forward to school letting out! Mike Brown just wanted “summer” all year ‘round. Angie Waller didn’t like going back because it “messed up my play time!” On the other hand, Burg Ransom couldn’t wait for school to start — “Girls!!!”
The Heart of Education
Teachers are education’s heart. Several former teachers confessed that even though they are no longer teaching, they still look forward to “the newness” that fall brings. Pollye Tillman donates supplies to a school that educates lower income students. “They do a great job of educating those kids for life,” she says.
Linda Hart-Berkemyer shared a Facebook suggestion for others. “As the elementary kids come home with their Scholastic book order forms, why not send a few extra dollars so that those who can’t buy a book on their own might have the opportunity to get one?” Linda says. “Doesn’t cost much and will certainly put a smile on those kids’ faces.”
Paula O’Neill says that she has experienced first day of school 58 times. “I was, and still am in my heart and soul, a teacher,” O’Neill wrote. “I loved school. I took my book sack filed with a new ruler, a new box of crayons, and new pencils and paper. I was excited about learning!”
Evelyn Richardson wrote that she always looked forward to studying and learning from caring teachers. Mary Katherine Berry never had a teacher she didn’t like. “We had a principal who made us toe the line, we knew he had a paddle, and he ran a good organization,” she recalls. “And when I wanted to play and slack off, a teacher would say, ‘Kate, you can do better than that. Get with it.’”
Tammy Miles agrees. “We had great respect for our teachers and principal,” Miles says. Eloise Myers remembers the teachers in Waterproof who impacted her life. “We had small classes, and we had the best teachers,” Myers says. “They tried to help each of us to learn. There were no drugs — except for maybe a few cigarettes out behind the gym.”
The Yellow School Bus
For O’Neill, riding the bus is a special memory. “I rode the bus every day and loved our driver — the business teacher at our school. Being with the others on that bus was a happy way to start and end the school day.” Stephanie Herrmann also rode the bus daily — for 2 hours. “I dreaded cold mornings on the bus,” Herrmann admits. “We were the first on and the last off!” Miles and Mary Secrest were also less than enthusiastic about riding the bus.
Lynn Brown loved her daily walks to school. She lived within a mile of the school, so there was always a group of children walking together. “We older kids helped the younger kids,” she remembers.
The ubiquitous yellow school bus began in 1886 when Wayne Works, a horse-drawn carriage company in Indiana, made “school hacks” to replace the farm wagons that children rode to school when it was too far to walk. In 1913, Wayne Works motorized its carriages as the automotive industry developed. The children were still exposed to the elements, but more could ride. In 1927 A.L. Luce used old steel panels to build the first bus. In 1930 Wayne Works produced an all-steel school bus body that included safety glass windows. In 1939 Dr. Frank Cyr (an education expert with more than 30 years’ experience with rural schools) helped develop safety standards for school buses. His group developed 44 national standards to cover all aspects of bus construction at that time.
Yellow was chosen for the buses because tests showed it attracted the most attention and was visible any time of day — early morning or late evening. With the standards set, 35 states began painting their buses yellow. By 1974 all states adopted the standard. Interestingly, at the time of standardization, many school districts were painting their buses red, white, and blue — creating camouflage. The colors were meant to make the children patriotic, but as Cyr wrote, “It was well-meaning but they made the buses less visible. And I don’t think it really had much effect on patriotism.”
The Charm
of School Supplies
There is something about getting those school supplies! Leesha Faulkner loved the first Nifty notebooks. Lou Davenport loved getting a new lunch box and thermos. Mary Ann Riddle also loved new notebooks plus pencils, glue, and crayons. For Maggie Rocket, getting a new planner, pens, and pencils was great, but “using a notebook for the first time was perfection!”
Yesteryear’s container of choice to hold all of these supplies? The ubiquitous cigar box. Kay LaFrance-Knight loved the smells from those cigar boxes. “There has never been a better pencil, glue, and eraser box made!” she says.
Cigar boxes were originally used to package cigars, of course. Around 1840 the German Upmann banker family followed relatives’ advice to use cedar boxes stamped with the family bank’s name to contain cigar gifts to clients. In 1938 Orlando Foss created a hinged-lid box but failed to patent it. As a result, other companies began producing cigar boxes with school children in mind. Some had the Pledge of Allegiance and the lyrics of the Star-Spangled Banner printed inside.
The trek to get supplies was an adventure for many. Debbie Sidders says that her community didn’t have a Walmart. “We would go to Gibson’s or Howard Brothers or Woolworth’s drug stores,” she says, “or maybe to Morgan and Lindsey.” Danette Sager loved going to TG&Y to get hers. “It was nirvana for me,” she says. “Ink pens in the fifth grade!” In India, Uma Rangaraj also looked forward to the shopping trip for supplies. “The smell of new notebooks, covering each one with brown paper, opening new textbooks and glancing excitedly through the chapters — I loved every bit of it,” she says.
New crayons left strong impressions, too. According to Smithsonian Magazine, crayons were introduced to America in 1903 by Edwin Binney and C. Harold Smith. The earliest “set” featured 28 colors and went on sale that year. Paula Walker remembers that her school supplied a box of new crayons each year. “I can smell them now,” she says.
A study conducted by Yale revealed that the scent of crayons ranks #18 out of 20 “most recognizable scents to American adults”. Lou Davenport happily remembers the “big” box of Crayola crayons that had a sharpener built in. That box of 64 crayons was the first to offer the sharpener and was introduced in 1958.
Yesterday and Today . . .
Fall meant new clothes to Kari Frantom, Celia Bostick, Renee Battaglia, Debra DeHart, Ro Worley, and Jan Newcomer, among others. Joe McLaughlin, an “Army brat” whose family wasn’t well-to-do, admits great excitement when he got those new clothes. Vicki Boatright says that the thrill of sandals, gingham shorts, and sleeping late had lost their appeal by August.
Boatright draws some interesting distinctions between her childhood and today. She writes, “Kids today have so much more because of technology and can carry 26 books worth of encyclopedia and calculators in their phones! They will never know the thrill of opening a new book and seeing their name as the first one on the ‘issued to’ line.
They will never open an older book and wonder who these people were that had the book before them.” She goes on, “Will they ever know how it feels when Grandma buys you new school dresses and gets your winter coat out of layaway? Will they know the excitement of waiting for cold weather so they can put on new leather shoes?”
Here’s to all of the new memories that are being made this fall during what will be remembered someday by these students as “the good old days”. Remember what Dr. Seuss said — “You’re off to great place, today is your day, your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”
