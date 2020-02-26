Grace Episcopal Church and School announces the Rev. Donald Meredith Smith has accepted Grace’s call to serve as Rector. He and his wife, Lloyd, moved to Monroe from Sheffield, Ala.
Smith has been a priest since 2007, serving as Rector at All Saints in Memphis, Tenn.; Curate at Saint James Episcopal in Fairhope, Ala.; Interim Rector at Saint James and Rector at Grace Church in Sheffield.
He earned a BBA in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi and a Master of Divinity in 2007 from the Seminary of the South.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the energy, expertise, compassion and enthusiasm Reverend Smith has brought to Grace,” said Jessica Rainwater-Grigson, chairperson of the rector search committee. “He and Lloyd have embraced Monroe and the Grace family and bring a wealth of ministry and life experiences to us.”
At the Grace Annual Meeting on Jan. 26, the 2020 Vestry and Lay Delegates were elected.
Serving on the Grace Vestry are Bob Cooper Sr., Warden; Jennifer Parker Jr., Warden; Deborah Beaver, Secretary; Creighton Chandler, Treasurer; Stephen Harrison; Bart Liles; Clint Wood; Annmarie Sartor; and Scott Moore.
The vestry of an Episcopal Church is an elected group of parishioners responsible for oversight of the temporal affairs of the church and for the proper care of church buildings and grounds. The vestry also calls the rector and cooperates with the rector in nurturing the spiritual life of the parish.
The Lay Delegates are Debora Colvin, Lloyd Smith, Dee Cagle, Amy Wood and Todd Colvin (alternate). A Lay Delegate serves as a delegate to the annual convention and other meetings of the Diocese of Western Louisiana.
“I knew when I first heard about the search at Grace in Monroe that it was the next place I was meant to be,” said Smith.
“I believe that the church of the future is necessarily the church of the past. I don’t believe the Church as a whole is broken and that we need to dramatically change the liturgy in order to ‘sell’ Jesus. I don’t believe Jesus Christ should be tamed and made more palatable for our contemporary culture. We are on a spiritual journey together and I am honored to help guide that journey at Grace Church and School.”
In addition to its established ministries to the Church and community, Grace maintains the Grace Episcopal School (pre-K – 8th) and the Yellow House Daycare.
Services are at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the church proper on Sundays and 12:10 p.m. on Wednesdays in the church chapel located at 405 Glenmar Ave. in Monroe.
For more information contact: annmarie.sartor@gmail.com.
