Haven is hosting a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have specials throughout the store, refreshments, and door prizes. Haven is a specialty store, located at 1127 Forsythe Ave. in Monroe, offering a variety of gifts, lounge-wear, bedding and home accessories and provides complimentary gift wrap.
Other shops participating in this Holiday Open house are The Muffin Tin, Palette House, Woodstock, Legacy, and Artistic Designs.
