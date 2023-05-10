judy bennett headshot.tif

When little boys and girls grow up, they leave behind hand-made items of the past to remind us mothers that we have been set apart, loved, with that peculiar, unsullied innocence only children can bestow. I have a floppy pink crepe flower that stands in a vase atop my bedside table. Along the stem, a child’s hand carefully spelled out: “To Mom, Happy Mother’s Day.” This paper flower is old, but there it will sit, reminding me that a little boy once thought the world of me. If I am lucky and did my work as his mother, he will continue to think the world of me, even when another woman steals his heart.  Despite the drama surrounding who gets to be a mother these days, I believe Mother’s Day is a holiday that emphasizes the significant place mothers have in the world.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.