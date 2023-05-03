Traditions are my touchstone to good manners, courtesy and family values. Rituals bind generations and make for homecomings.
Like all events that we celebrate, it takes time to develop lasting traditions. People and places are the ingredients that make us return again and again to a school, a community, a parent’s home. This spring, I see our parish community building these touchstones to anchor our past, give life to our present and embrace vision for our future.
Wine Over Water
The University of Louisiana at Monroe celebrated its 15th annual Wine Over Water fundraiser on April 12. Although predicted rain showers brought the event indoors, the bayou setting did not disappoint. Maybe it was the weather — a light breeze that didn’t feel muggy, or the anticipation of wine glasses and the choice of red or white — but guests and attendants seemed happy to be there.
Golf carts with student drivers drove guests to and from the venue at Bayou Point. One of those drivers was ULM Psychology major Kelly Morgan, president of a campus group called 31 Ambassadors; these students serve as the official hosts for university and alumni events. Morgan will be graduating this year and has a job lined up in Monroe. With her wide smile and buoyant demeanor, she is sure to succeed wherever she lands.
Other students included those from area high schools. ULM stationed these students to hand out entry wrist bands and check QR codes for tickets. A group of students from Richwood and Carroll high schools were giddy with their responsibility as they checked us in.
An early arriver was ULM graduate Jessica Reynolds, Master’s in Exercise Science, 2021, dropped off by her husband Cade Reynolds. Although designated driver for the evening, Cade was not invited to the party. “It’s ladies’ night!” explained Reynolds, as she lit up in a smile. Reynolds works at ULM as an instructor in kinesiology and has always had strong ties to the university.
Alums like Reynolds packed in the venue. It’s obvious to me that ULM has worked hard to deepen its bonds in the community by bringing alum and local businesses together. ULM President Ron Berry told me that he believes the future is brighter than it has ever been at Monroe’s beacon university. Berry believes the role of ULM is bridge-building, which means more than watching out for ULM’s interests; it means reaching out and into the community. When I asked him if he thought ULM was succeeding in community outreach, he replied with a big smile, “Look around you” — gesturing to the packed hall — “I think this says it all.”
Wine Over Water is an event that has endured through Covid lockdowns and fickle north Louisiana weather in spring. Happy event goers seemed to echo Berry’s positive spin and forward-looking vibe.
Dragon Boat Festival
Another spring event becoming a tradition in the parish is the Children’s Coalition’s Annual Dragon Boat Festival, held this year on April 15. The coalition focuses on four key aspects of a whole-healthy child: early childhood reform through teacher training; parenting education; healthy living for body and mind; and youth development through prevention and empowerment activities.
With these worthy goals, it’s no wonder that this festival is garnering large attendance and participation each year. I spoke to Denise Breard, a coalition board member, who volunteers her time to the festival every year. Although the organization receives many statewide grants, Breard explained, the Dragon Boat Festival helps to fund programs that the grants do not cover. It also encourages community. “I think everyone participates and has a good time,” said Breard. Giving a voice to the children in our community is a win for all of us.
The Princess and the Pea
Traditions also have a way of staying with us when something gives us pause to reminisce about our youth. Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts helped me relive the fairy tales of my childhood with its The Princess and the Pea performances April 15-22. Having never been to a Strauss Youth performance, I was delighted to experience firsthand a colorfully dressed cast of young characters, a proper magical set, and a well-written screenplay to rival any Princess and the Pea tale.
Like all fairy tales, this Strauss Little Theater production proves that the best stories are those with a moral. This tale was old when I was young, but it is as relevant today as it ever was. “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” it continues to admonish. Outward trappings might fool the eye, but every person is worth a deeper look.
Campbell fundraiser
Spring in Louisiana would not be complete without politics. Let’s face it: it’s about the only time a crowd can gather in Louisiana without sweating in misery. No matter your politics (or lack thereof), I always enjoy meeting the people of the parish and trying out the food at these fundraisers. The Mennon Campbell Fundraiser was held on April 20 at The Gardens at Georgia Tucker to a lively crowd and duck wraps appetizers that were disappearing from the serving tray as fast as they were refreshed. Warehouse No. 1 Restaurant’s Duane Humphries is always generous with his well-loved duck wraps as he is with supporting the community. Hosts for the event included Kelly and Paul Coburn, Marion and Dr. Matt Sanderson and Sandy and Dr. Tom Dansby. Crowd-favorite Robert Wright provided the music along with young new talent Clara Ray.
Works by Ann Cline
Finally, the parish scene is not complete without a canvas of color. Louisiana is a colorful state filled with big personalities; it is one of the aspects I love most about Louisiana life. I also appreciate anything having to do with art. The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council held a closing reception, Works by Ann Cline, on April 20, to honor Bayou Icon Ann Cline and her abstracts, still life, portraits, and landscapes on Cotton Street in West Monroe’s Antique Alley.
Alas, I barely missed getting to meet Cline, but the reception was filled with a lively crowd who were more than happy to tell me about this talented artist who made her home in Monroe, Little Rock, and Paris.
“Ann Cline is an icon because she is a Southern woman with a sophisticated outlook,” said Rebekah Lawrence, a friend who has known Cline since their shared days in Little Rock. Lawrence was passionate about Cline’s influence on her life as well as the artist’s joie de vivre, which, she claimed, is contagious. “She inspires me to think beyond my own backyard,” — here Lawrence paused thoughtfully — “but also to remember your roots, where you came from.”
Dee Ledbetter echoed that sentiment. “She is an amazing woman and artist,” she said. “Her work is a history of all the places she’s been and the people she’s seen.”
I’m sorry I missed meeting this amazing woman who has inspired so many lives. But … I caught a glimpse of the artist’s love for life in the colors she brushed that looked out from the walls around me.
People need,
crave traditions
These spring events — the ULM Wine Over Water, the Children’s Coalition Dragon Boat Festival, the Strauss Little Theater performances—are examples that demonstrate visibly why people crave and need traditions.
Even political events are touchstones to our lives. We recognize years and seasons by elections, or we remember times of contemplation in a gallery filled with works of color, form, and content.
The point is often not the event itself. Instead, it’s always the people and the relationships that bring meaning to each event. Traditions give us a link to our past; it shapes who we are and what we will become.
In the year ahead, I look forward to telling you about many of these moments in the parish scene.
Judy Bennett is retired from raising four sons. She is a real estate professional for John Rea Realty and would love to hear from you: judybennettrealtor@gmail.com.
