President Misti Cordell convened the monthly luncheon of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club at the West Monroe Convention Center on Monday, March 2, with a capacity crowd in attendance.
The program highlighted Mayor Staci Mitchell and four members of the new legislative delegation including Senators Stewart Cathey, Jr. and Jay Morris, along with Representatives Michael Echols and Foy Gadberry. The political roundtable provided opportunities for legislators to announce their committee assignments and discuss their priorities for the 2020 Legislative Session slated to open on April 9. Mayor Mitchell informed members about current projects within the city of West Monroe.
The mayor congratulated the legislators upon their election and challenged them to work closely with city officials to make improvements within their local community.
Mitchell stated, “We appreciate having the support and cooperation of our state legislators as we try to improve life for all of our citizens. I have met individually and as a group with our legislators to discuss West Monroe’s needs. They have received a list of projects that need funding. We look forward to the positive outcomes from the upcoming legislative session.”
Michael Echols reminded the audience “We have a great group of freshmen legislators with 45 new representatives in the House and 20 new senators. I am optimistic we can make positive changes for our state and our respective regions as we work to stop lawsuit abuse in order to create economic development opportunities and to enhance the potential of Louisiana.”
Foy Gadberry expressed his gratitude to many individuals within OPWRC who supported his campaign as he explained that he will serve on the transportation committee. “As an engineer, I can better offer my expertise and insight into the wise use of our Highway Trust Fund dollars.”
Senator Jay Morris, who served two terms in the House before his election to the Senate, remarked “I am hopeful that we can redirect some of the BP oil spill money that we should have gotten last year to our area which sorely needs infrastructure improvements.” Senator Morris announced that he and Senator Stewart Cathey have proposed Senate Bill 323 in order to reallocate additional funds to Northeast Louisiana.
Senator Stewart Cathey is the only freshman senator appointed to serve as a committee chair and, he is also the only chair from Northeast Louisiana.
Stewart will lead the Committee for Agriculture and Rural Development. Senator Cathey discussed several legislative issues he will address during the upcoming session. Most notably, he spoke of his TOPS Tech bill to benefit honorably discharged veterans. The bill would enable vets to use TOPS to earn certification in one of the ten most needed technical jobs in Louisiana.
Cathey believes this bill will have an enormous impact on our local economy as well as the entire state.
