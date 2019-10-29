A stage production of “Little Women” will open Nov. 7 at Strauss Theatre Center in Monroe.
Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 through Nov. 10, except on Sundays when showtimes are at 2 p.m. Other showtimes include Nov. 15 through Nov. 16.
Based on the timeless story of love of family and determination to face the problems of life during crisis, LITTLE WOMEN begins that memorable Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas, but also the return of Mr. March. In between these two events, we again live, laugh, love and cry with Meg, Jo, Amy, and Beth as they go through the many trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic.
Special Arrangement by Samuel French, Inc, Concord Inc.
Price is $30 for adults $15 for students.
Wendy Wilson directed this stage production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.