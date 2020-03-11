The state Department of Education recently released the names of 21 students selected as regional finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition, including one student from eastern Ouachita Parish.
The 21 students selected include one 5th-, 8th- and 12th-grader from each of the state’s seven regions and represent public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools across Louisiana.
Emily Boudreaux, an eighth-grader at East Ouachita Middle School, was named a regional finalist.
This year, for the first time, not only are students being evaluated on their academic success, leadership skills, and character, but also their career and technical education achievements.
The annual competition has multiple steps. First, all public schools and non-public schools are asked to submit one candidate from their student body. Students then compete with their peers at the school system level, and winners advance to the regional competitions.
At the regional level, students are selected based on criteria that measure academic success, career and technical achievements, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use student-made portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews, to assess the communications and critical-thinking skills of each candidate.
Prior to selecting the three overall state winners, a state selection committee made up of K-12, higher education and community leaders also reviews the students’ portfolios and writing samples and conducts interviews.
The finalists will convene at the Louisiana State Museum in Baton Rouge on April 1 for an awards ceremony and the announcement of the state Students of the Year winners from each grade level.
