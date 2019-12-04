Can you imagine waking up tomorrow and having no anxiety or stress about work, finances, marriage or health? That’s Chase Turner’s goal for readers of his recently released book, “T.R.I.A.L.S.: A Journey from Anxiety to Peace.”
A missionary and Spanish-speaking preacher, Turner has traveled through much of Central and South America, as well as the United States. While juggling his extensive mission work and other life experiences, as well as being a devoted husband and father, Turner developed a strategy to avoid stress and eliminate anxiety from daily life. He’s distilled these lessons into a simple and practical method to help everyone in their battle with stress and anxiety.
“The content of this book will empower people to realize they are in control of whether or not they live with anxiety,” Turner said. “Helping them to see there is beauty and purpose in being themselves, without comparing themselves to others or trying to be normal, will encourage them to overcome daily struggles of feeling inadequate.”
“T.R.I.A.L.S.: A Journey from Anxiety to Peace” released on Oct. 31. It can be purchased in print or e-book format at www.amazon.com.
Turner is a husband, father of four children, missionary and Spanish-speaking preacher. He regularly trains for American Ninja Warrior and the St. Jude races. He has spoken and given lectures in Mexico, Ecuador, Brazil, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and many of the states in the United States. He serves as the director of the Cursos Biblicos workshop in Central America. One of Turner’s goals in life is to help others live without anxiety, which is why he authored the book “T.R.I.A.L.S.: A Journey from Anxiety to Peace.” He and his family reside in Monroe.
Initially, Turner taught the T.R.I.A.L.S. method in a classroom setting. The life-changing results his students had after implementing the material spurred Turner to publish it for a widespread audience. In the book, Turner engages the reader by teaching the T.R.I.A.L.S. principles through a simple acronym and showcasing them in stories of his own life experiences.
“When I started T.R.I.A.L.S., I read three pages and got up to get a highlighter.” Sarah Kelley, owner of Blessings Bookstore in West Monroe, La., said. “… This book will benefit the Kingdom of God. It’ll be quite an eye-opening journey from anxiety to peace using his acrostics. Besides T.R.I.A.L.S., there’s another great acrostic closing each chapter, M.A.P., which stands for Motivation, Advice and Prayer.
