The lovely La Louisianne home of member Andi Gay was the perfect setting for P.E.O. Chapter AE’s recent business meeting. Chapter AE members arrived on a day filled with unexpected sunshine, laughing and enjoying the surprise of good weather.
Gay and her co-hostesses, Past State President Loura Barr and member Tency Tarver, made everyone feel welcome.
Members were directed to the home’s dining room to enjoy a lovely brunch prepared by Gay and her hostess committee.
Among their offerings were petite pimento cheese tea sandwiches, a tempting cheese ball with party crackers, phyllo cups filled with a savory mix, and a lovely cheese and vegetable mixture perfectly baked en croute.
Mini-eclairs and chocolate-covered nuts completed the menu.
An especially delicious lime-based punch was just the right libation for the morning gathering.
Among those enjoying the meeting were Loura Barr, Annetta Hill, Melanie McStravick, Genevieve McDuff, Ellen Breed, Georgiann Potts, Stephanie Schaeffer, Lauretta Tucker, Gretchen Hamel, Tency Tarver, Carolyn Gates, Andi Gay, Cynthia Travis, Tieise Ardito, Frances Jakes, Michele Brown, Yvette Greer, and Anne Sanders.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded on January 21, 1869, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Today, P.E.O. has grown from that tiny membership of seven to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is passionate about its mission: promoting educational opportunities for women.
Our sisterhood proudly makes a difference in women’s lives with six philanthropies that include ownership of a four-year women’s college, Cottey College; and five programs that provide higher educational assistance: P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship Fund, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Awards, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship.
