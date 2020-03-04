The Advertising Club of Northeast Louisiana (Ad Club of NELA), a local chapter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), announced the 2019 American Advertising Award winners on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Vantage Rooftop Garden.
The 54th annual awards ceremony was hosted by Mike Downhour and Amanda McMullen Lyon.
The Ad Club received over 75 entries. A panel of 3 out-of-market guest judges convened to review and score the entries based on creativity, originality and creative strategy. Winning entries were honored with a total of 10 Gold ADDY Awards, 14 Silver ADDY Awards, and 9 Bronze ADDY Awards, and 8 Student ADDY Awards, along with 3 Special Judges Awards and 4 Best of Show Awards.
Student Award winners included: Destiny Carson (Bronze), Mattison Hardie (Bronze), Trinity Foucha and Linh Luong (Silver), Carly Tate (Silver), Michael DeJean (Gold), Rutshainy Holder (Silver), and Oreoluwa Ibrahim (Gold). Rutshainy Holder took home the Student Best of Show award.
Vantage Health Plan walked away as the biggest winner of the night with 3 Gold ADDY Awards, 2 Silver ADDY Awards, 1 Judges’ Award, the Best of Video Award, and the biggest award of the night, the Best of Show Award for their Medicare “Kids as Adults” television spot.
BayouLife Magazine was also a big contender of the night, walking away with 3 Gold ADDY Awards, 3 Silver ADDY Awards, 1 Bronze ADDY Award, 2 Judges’ Awards, the Best of Print Award.
Also honored was Graham Morris of Newcomer, Morris and Young. Graham was named this year’s Nita Brinson Award recipient, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the advertising industry through sales.
Ashley McTurner of Newcomer, Morris and Young was named the 2019 Silver Medal Award recipient. The purpose of the Silver Medal Award is to recognize the men and women in the Ad Club who have made outstanding contributions to advertising and are active in furthering the industry’s standards, creative excellence, and responsibility in areas of social concern.
Dr. C. Welton Gaddy was awarded the Kitty Degree Humanitarian Award, which recognizes an individual who, through their service and community contributions, are an asset to the Northeast Louisiana area.
The mission of the Ad Club is to enhance the professional development of its membership, while increasing local and national recognition for all aspects of the marketing industry, including advertising, public relations, creative, social media, and more.
