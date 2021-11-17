Members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered recently for their November meeting and to hear a much-anticipated program. Bayou DeSiard Country Club was the perfect venue for the meeting.
The double French doors at the Club’s entrance were bedecked with twin cornucopia filled with seasonal greenery, berries, and white pears. Metallic ribbons striped in shades of green, gold, and crimson offered the perfect “sparkle” to the welcoming arrangements.
Once the ladies stepped inside, two more beautiful arrangements helped set the tone of a program celebrating this season.
In the entry foyer, an antique chest held a lovely tablescape that featured gourds, berries, fallen leaves, pinecones, and a flirty pheasant. An iron and glass vase held a mass arrangement of seasonal greenery punctuated with petite roses in hues from orange to pink.
In the great hall, Daina Morris and Sheila Dickson created a second arrangement that underscored the beauty of the changing season. The round table was skirted in black with an overlay of cream and black, reminiscent of an animal hide. Centering the table was an antique wooden bucket holding lichen-covered branches, long stems of winter berries, and wisps of moss. Magnolia leaves and petite orange roses circled the top of the bucket.
Arranged at the arrangement’s base were two naturally shed antlers, an elongated lichen-covered branch, and more magnolia leaves with pinecones.
Approximately 150 ladies enjoyed a light brunch while anticipating the program to come.
Alan Futch (Dean of Flowers – Farmerville floral designer) had presented previously to the group in March 2019 so those who had seen him back then knew exactly what an exciting program was coming.
There was a brief business meeting conducted by MGC president Johnette Mintz prior to the program. A moment of silence was observed to honor the passing of member Lee Pierson. Mintz congratulated the members on their continuing activities in support of area beautification and recycling projects.
She reminded the group to participate in America Recycles Day (Nov. 13) and reported on the upcoming installation of the MGC Entrance Garden at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo (November 15). She also reminded the members that the MGC Local Beautification Grants deadline was looming (Nov. 15), and that upcoming workdays along the Monroe Historic Corridor will be at the Masur Museum (November 15) and at the Forsythe Park oleander plantings (Nov. 16-18).
The Club will once again bring beauty to downtown Monroe by decorating Frances Towers for the holidays (Nov. 19).
MGC’s 1st vice president Debbie Luffey then introduced floral designer Alan Futch to the group. In keeping with her overall plan for programming this club year, Luffey had tapped Futch to begin her “celebrating local talent” initiative. Futch owns a flower shop in Farmerville, but his work and influence can be seen well outside of Union Parish. His presentation style, according to MGC president Mintz, “. . . is easy and inviting. I cannot remember a presentation where there was so much interaction between the audience and the speaker.”
During his presentation, Futch gave lots of timely tips and encouraged the ladies to “try their hand” at creating something warm and lovely for their own homes. Futch clearly loves what he does, and that love came through as he designed a series of stunning fall arrangements. Many featured tropical plants that will last beyond Thanksgiving Day. At the end of Futch’s program, Luffey auctioned off his creations as a fundraiser to support club beautification and recycling projects.
Serving as co-chairmen for the meeting were Dixie Bishop, Janice Eason, and Daina Morris. Working with them to make the meeting run smoothly and everyone feel welcome were hostess committee members Sharon Brown, Connie Chelette, Sheryl Gillikin, Ellen Huey, Vicki Husted, Beverly Jarrell, Anne Lockhart, Priscilla Mott, Sue Nawas, Dawn Sager, Carol Smith, Norene Smith, Dorothy Schween, Michelle Turrentine, and Peggy Van.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.