Seasonal décor with an emphasis on iconic elements associated with Thanksgiving in Louisiana greeted members and guests of the Monroe Garden Club last month. The ladies were excited to be together and anxious to hear Monroe native, Lee Ledbetter, present a talk on his book, “The Art of Place: Architecture and Interiors” (Rizzoli, 2019).
The entry foyer of Bayou DeSiard Country Club set the tone with glorious twin arrangements of mixed fresh seasonal greenery with an occasional feather and blossom peeping through. Nestled between the arrangements was a perky wood duck, surrounded by lichen-covered branches and pinecones. Hanging above the scene was a wreath crafted from autumn leaves, feathers, and “found objects” from the forest floor.
Stepping into the Club’s great hall, a very handsome Tom Turkey stood guard over a wonderfully whimsical arrangement of natural materials and glorious mums in autumnal shades. All were placed atop a deer hide that, in turn, lay upon a bed of gray moss.
Following a brief business meeting, Cindy Price introduced the guest speaker for the day, Lee Ledbetter. Ledbetter is no stranger to our area even though he has traded his hometown for New Orleans. Using a PowerPoint presentation, Ledbetter illustrated his talk using slides of selected photographs found in his new book. He credited his childhood home that his parents built with his lifelong fascination with homes and landscapes that are “connected”.
A student of architecture educated at the University of Virginia and Princeton, Ledbetter has developed an exciting career using his adopted hometown, New Orleans, as inspiration. He opened his firm there in 1996. Ledbetter told the ladies that mixing modern elements with traditional old ones is one key to his vision for homes and their interiors. Add light — lots of light — to that mix and you have what Ledbetter refers to as the “art of place”.
Serving as co-chairs for the event were Ginger Huckabay and Jan McDonald, both talented ladies who love floral design. Working with them were Fran Beach, LaVerne Bodron, Carolyn Craig, Charlotte Goodwin, Judy Haddad, Rosemary Harrison, Sara Holley, Mary Sue Jacka, Lu Jones, Carole Lowman, Tiffany Maxwell, Gelene Malmstrom, Sue McGinn, Jo McDonald, Priscilla Mott, Gretchen Pettis, Kathy Pippin, June Poole, Lisa Riddle, Sharon Scott, Barbara Trascher, Diane Wagley and Linda Via.
