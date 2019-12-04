A Monroe tradition for over 3 decades, Christmas Open House is a free event that showcases the decorating talents of the Monroe Garden Study League, the talent of many area musicians and the many facets of the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, all with bright lights, festive refreshments and of course photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Locals are invited to attend the Christmas Open House from Thursday to Saturday, Dec. 5-7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event is free to the public.
Each year the Monroe Garden Study League decorates the historic Biedenharn Home. Ten rooms are filled with imaginative holiday décor, beginning with a stunning display of 11 Christmas trees in the Fountain Room (the big glass room you see as you drive down Riverside). Additionally, the gardens are ablaze with lights, and hot spiced apple cider is served in the Welcome Room.
Santa Claus is present in the Coke Museum, waiting to hear your Christmas List. All family members are welcome to have their photos taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, bring your camera, or use your phone.
Last year was the first year for the popular Christmas Train set-up. If you liked it last year, you will love it this year, as the Biedenharn Christmas Train Committee has upped their game to create a tabletop Christmas Town that includes businesses, homes, a Christmas tree farm, and two operating HO-scale Christmas Trains.
The entire Biedenharn Museum and Gardens are open for tours, and be sure to visit the Museum Store for holiday decorations, gifts, and stocking stuffers.
