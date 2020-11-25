With smiles hidden behind a variety of masks and standing an acceptable distance apart, members of P.E.O. Chapter AE met recently to honor Leslie V. Lofton, the newest recipient of the P.E.O. PCE Scholarship.
Ms. Lofton was accompanied to the gathering by Dr. Cindy Strickler, the management instructor at ULM who helped Chapter AE with the scholarship process.
AE President Anne Sanders called the informal group together in the gazebo at La Louisianne, AE’s current “meeting” place because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Sanders gave a short summary of chapter business, and then asked Loura Barr to introduce Ms. Lofton to the members.
In her introduction, Barr told those present about Ms. Lofton’s accomplishments. She has worked as a paralegal for a local law firm for the past 11 years. This firm supported her desire to return to ULM to earn a business management degree. Barr spoke of her engaging personality and clear work ethic, and said how proud AE is to sponsor her for this scholarship.
After accepting a framed certificate noting the scholarship award, Lofton thanked the chapter for their much-needed assistance. She told of the special challenges that the pandemic had brought, and said that in spite of those, she has every intention of graduating with her degree early.
After the presentation, the ladies took turns talking with Lofton, offering words of encouragement. They were impressed with her ability to juggle three part-time jobs, a family of three young children, and maintain a class schedule of 15 hours. They wished her continued success in all that she endeavors to do.
