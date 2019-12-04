The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens in Monroe invites residents to bring their pets Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..
The gardens will be open or free to the public. This is the only time pets are permitted for photos with Santa at the Biedenharn.
The following guidelines are established for the safety of Santa, our guests, you, and your pets:
• All pets must be under the control of their owners.
• No pets are allowed to roam freely.
• All dogs must be on non-retractable leashes.
• It is highly recommended that Cats, rabbits, etc. be in crates or cages.
• All pet owners must use the Forsythe Street entrance gate and follow directional signs.*
• After your pet is photographed, you may enjoy the garden and conservatory. However, no pets are allowed in the museum buildings.
• Poop collection bags will be available if your pet has to use the bathroom, you are responsible for picking up the mess
• Animals that appear out of control or present a nuisance to guests or other pets will be asked to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.