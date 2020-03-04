Potpourri Book Club met at the lovely Deborah Drive home of member Denise Smith. Assisting Smith for the occasion were her co-hostesses Allison Cattar, Lisa Nelson, and Joy Loomis. Paige Ensminger was a guest for the afternoon affair.
Potpourri president Kathy Patrick conducted a brief business meeting during which the members selected three organizations to receive contributions during this club year and approved a memorial book for member Adele Ransom who passed away last fall. The book will be placed in the Ouachita Parish Public Library in her memory.
Following the conclusion of business, Patrick introduced the reviewer for the day, member Kelley Oakley, to review “The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer “by Siddhartha Mukherjee -- a complicated book about a complicated subject. Oakley began by telling the members that this book was very personal to her because of her own daughter’s long but successful battle against childhood leukemia. Oakley interspersed portions of the book with anecdotes from her own family’s experience that certainly made the book more meaningful for everyone. Oakley explained Mukherjee’s book won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction and in 2015 was made into an historical documentary produced by Ken Burns and televised on PBS as a 3-part mini-series. She told about the author, an India-born American oncologist who was educated in New Delhi and then at Stanford. She explained that he was a Rhodes scholar and held both the D.Ph. in immunology and the MD in internal medicine and oncology. Oakley carefully intertwined both the author’s life story and career with the history of cancer as a disease.
After many comments and questions to Oakley by the members, everyone retired to the dining room to enjoy a lovely buffet provided by Smith and her hostesses. An elegant blue-and-white Chinese vase centered the table and held a cluster of white tea roses. Twin antique candelabra on either side held elegant tapers. Temptations were to be seen everywhere! A silver punch bowl at the head of the table held a delicious lime punch. Mini-croissants filled with chicken salad made just the perfect tea sandwich. Fresh fruit salad, a spicy cheeseball, and a stunning King Cake bedecking the sideboard completed the offerings.
Members enjoying the afternoon together were Stephanie Abell, Pat Blanchard, LaVerne Bodron, Dianne Cage, Allison Cattar, Barbara Cattar, Jane Conrad, Nelly Elkins, Kathy Hart, Lynn Hodge, Nancy Inabnett, Kathryn Joyce, Carole Kilpatrick, Janice Landry, Joy Loomis, Lisa Nelson, Kelley Oakley, Kathy Patrick, Georgiann Potts, Carol Ransom, Linda Reeves, Denise Smith, Alpha Spence, Nancy Staab, Martha Woods, and Judy Worthen.
