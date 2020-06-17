“The phones are ringing off the hook!” is what’s going on in the “war room” at Ace’s Place in Sandel Hall. Student workers are answering the phones Monday through Friday, fielding hundreds of calls a week, mainly from other students needing help.
“The war room is the hub for all the calls to Ace’s Place. It’s a one-stop call center where people get a human voice, someone they can talk to for answers,” said Kristal Anzalone, Assistant Director of Communication at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Office of Recruitment and Admissions. “It is so important students, prospective students, and parents who need help have a place to call where someone is there to guide them.”
The 10 student workers assigned to the war room are trained in the basics of financial aid, admissions, recruitment, and scholarships. If they don’t have the answer, they will connect callers with the person or office that does. Often, the Ace’s Place students have the answer because they’ve had the same experience.
“The questions are all over the place,” Anzalone said. “From being locked out of their admissions account, financial aid questions, when is PREP, to how can I get my transcript.”
Usually, the war room is activated the first two weeks before the fall semester and the first week before the spring semester. With so many questions and concerns about how the university will reopen in the summer and fall, the war room is running all summer.
Calls to Ace’s Place are answered by student workers, Danielle Camacho, Taylor Lee, Reagan Lloyd, Lawrence Obioma, Deon Pittman, Carah Satre, William Scott, Lauren Townsend, Briana Webber, and Carson Wilkie.
“I love working in Ace’s Place with such awesome students! They always show up with positive attitudes, ready to assist students with all of their questions. I could not ask for a better place to work or for better students to work beside me each and every day,” Anzalone said.
A veteran of Ace’s Place, Lawrence Obioma said his commitment to the university has deepened as he’s been able to help other students.
“My time as a student worker at Ace’s Place these past two years have left me feeling as a valuable part of ULM,” Obioma said. “Being able to resolve issues for students that range from directions around campus to minor financial aid questions allows me to leave the office feeling fulfilled and appreciative that I work here. It has also left me with a greater understanding of the operations of higher education, which I will be sure to make use of when I have the opportunity to send my future kids to college.”
Carah Satre, a sophomore, is in her second year at Ace’s Place. A mix of fun and pressure, Satre said she’s grown from the experience.
“Ace’s Place is filled with tough phone calls, but it has a very fun and lighthearted environment. I now have many new skills, such as communication skills on and off the phone, enhanced computer logistic skills, and how to deal with incoming and outgoing mail. Ace’s Place, overall, has been a fun learning experience, and I’m excited for three more years,” Satre said.
For this generation of students, connection is everything. Connecting student-to-student is one of the best ways to share information and spread the word that the best is on the bayou at ULM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.