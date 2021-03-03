The state Department of Education released the names of 21 students selected as finalists in the state’s annual Students of the Year competition, including several students from Ouachita Parish Schools and Monroe City Schools.
The 21 students selected include one elementary, middle and high school student from each of the state’s seven regions.
The finalists represent traditional public, public charter and nonpublic schools. The finalists will participate in a virtual ceremony on April 21, when the winners will be announced for each grade level.
“I’m proud of each of these finalists and would be honored to have any of them represent us as a Louisiana Student of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their achievements and hard work are proof that Louisiana’s children are as capable as any in the nation.”
Public and nonpublic schools were asked to submit one candidate from their student body.
Students compete with their peers at the school system level and may advance to the regional competitions. Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character and service to their schools and communities. Regional selection committees also use electronic portfolios of accomplishments, along with student writing samples and interviews to assess the communications and critical thinking skills of each candidate.
Prior to selecting the three state winners, the state selection committee will conduct interviews and review a writing sample from each of the finalists.
The finalists’ names, schools and parishes are as follows:
Elementary School
(Grade 5):
• Luka Mikabeeidze, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish
• Carter Beaux Bratton, Claiborne Elementary, Ouachita Parish
• Addison Liles, Pine Wood Elementary, Beauregard Parish
• Dev Iyer, Buchanan Elementary, East Baton Rouge Parish
• Reese Geraci, Prairieville Primary, Ascension Parish
• Anthony Amadeo, III, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
• Quincy Shariff, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
Middle School (Grade 8):
• Kylie Small, Haughton Middle School, Bossier Parish
• David Anderson, Neville Junior High School, Monroe City Schools
• Emma Vinson, S.P. Arnett Middle School, Calcasieu Parish
• Zoe Dieringer, Madisonville Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish
• Saniya Abbas, Albert Cammon Middle School, St. Charles Parish
• Carter Doyal, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport
• Marbella Maristany, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools
High School (Grade 12):
• Hana Le, Ruston High School, Lincoln Parish
• Emma Agan, Sterlington High School, Ouachita Parish
• Kaleb LeMoine, Elton High School, Jefferson Davis Parish
• Raedon Stephens, Mandeville High School, St. Tammany Parish
• Rachel Guan, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson Parish
• Kathleen Rush, Archbishop Hannan High School, Archdiocese of New Orleans
• Ava Wilkes, Benjamin Franklin High School, Advocates for Academic Excellence in Education, NOLA Public Schools
