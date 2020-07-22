The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana is joining forces with Healthy Blue for its annual back-to-school supply giveaway on Friday, July 24 from 2-5 p.m., in an effort to help jumpstart the students’ upcoming school year. The drive-through event will take place at the West Monroe club, located at 500 Evergreen St.
Healthy Blue will provide 500 school supply kits for school-aged children, and they will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The club will also give away a do-it-yourself science, technology, engineering, and mathematics educational kit and a grab-and-go snack bag.
Masks are mandatory for all who enter the club premises. Boys & Girls Club staff and volunteers will be wearing the proper personal protective equipment to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all students and families. Attendees must adhere to social distancing guidelines and measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
No child will be turned away while supplies last, and a club membership is not necessary to receive all the goodies the staff has prepared.
Healthy Blue will donate more than 6,000 school supply kits this summer to youth across the state to support back to school efforts and virtual programming and learning. Since 2016, Healthy Blue has donated nearly 25,000 school supply kits to local youth in Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.