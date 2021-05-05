Leann Bond, Executive Director for the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana (CCNELA), was appointed to the Children’s Cabinet Advisory Board (CCAB) by Gov. John Bel Edwards last month.
The CCAB provides information and recommendations from the perspective of advocacy groups, service providers, and parents on policies and programs relating to Louisiana children.
Working over 20 years in the nonprofit sector and serving on several advisory boards, Bond said she looks forward to serving the state of Louisiana in this role.
“This appointment is a great honor, and I am excited to work alongside so many incredibly talented people in our state who are committed to the well-being and success of our children,” Bond said.
A graduate of Louisiana State University, Bond was born and raised in Haynesville and has worked across the state, deepening her roots and love for Louisiana.
The Children’s Coalition provides more than 20 programs throughout the Northeast region of Louisiana in four key areas: Early Childhood, Parenting, Healthy Living and Youth Development. CCNELA promotes quality education and safe, nurturing environments where children and families can thrive. During this pandemic year, CCNELA shifted the delivery of services to meet great needs including the support of essential personnel ensuring access to quality child care and assistance to child care centers.
“It is important for us to work together to boost our economy during these challenging times, and we know that quality child care is essential in our recovery,” Bond said.
Child care centers in Louisiana, which are small businesses operating on already thin financial margins, collectively incurred financial losses estimated at $137.5 million since the start of the pandemic. Early education and child care, which has gained recognition for its significance and community impact in recent years, needs to be funded, especially at a time when many of our communities are devastated not only by the pandemic, but also natural disasters. We need to deliver solutions instead of temporary patches. Without early childhood education and quality care, parents cannot return to work and our economy cannot begin to recover.
All families should have safe, stable, and nurturing environments to raise their children. The Children’s Coalition congratulates our Executive Director in her new appointment and invites you to join us in making a positive impact in our neighborhoods. Together we can work to create a secure and healthy communities where all children and families thrive.
The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is in downtown Monroe and addresses the needs of children and youth ages 0-18 in four main areas: Early Care and Education, Healthy Living, Parent Education and Youth Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.