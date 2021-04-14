Fresh from their third consecutive national championship, the University of Louisiana Monroe’s Hawkline is on the competition road again, headed to Daytona, FL.
The award-winning dance line left Wednesday morning for the 2021 National Dance Association (NDA) Collegiate Dance Championship, April 8-10. The competitions can be seen on Varsity TV.
On March 27, the Hawkline won the annual American Dance/Drill Team Collegiate National Championship in Division 1-A Hip Hop and overall Division 1-A. The Warhawks team traveled to Dallas and against Texas A&M, University of Texas, and Texas Christian University.
Hawkline Head Coach Sonni Bennett credits the ULM team’s success to the dedication of the dancers and the bond they share.
“It is amazing that 18 young women from all over Louisiana can come together and create such magic. These girls have put their hearts and souls into this nationals season. We are such a close-knit family, and I 100 percent believe that is why we were so successful this year,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the NDA is a “next level competition,” and the Hawkline is ready.
“No matter the outcome of this weekend, we are proud to compete at this national level and show the world we are the University of Louisiana Monroe Hawkline. Thank you to everyone who has supported us this year; we could not have done it without you,” she said.
Under the direction of Bennett and assistant coach Kayla Attaway, the dancers, worked for months on the demanding — and award-winning — routine choreographed by Mackenzie Grassi.
Regan Howard, a four-year Hawkline veteran and team captain, said it’s a team effort on and off the practice floor.
“We’ve been preparing since the first of the year. We were nonstop at practice and workouts every day getting ourselves ready for this challenge. I’m overwhelmed with excitement and pride for the hard work each member, coach, and our support systems have brought to this program. (It’s) truly a blessing to be a part of,” Howard said.
Team members that participated in the competition include: Sydni Ellen Littleton, freshman, Risk Management and Insurance, Bossier City; Mackenzie Miller, freshman, secondary education, Mooringsport; Kaylee Nolan, freshman, Kinesiology/pre-pt, Pollock; Haley Hearron, freshman, pre-dental hygiene, Blanchard; EmmaKate Dennie, freshman, pre-nursing, Benton; Christina Collins, freshman, kinesiology/pre-pt, Houma; Mallory Sprehe, sophomore, Risk Management and Insurance, Ponchatoula; Morgan Lancaster, sophomore, kinesiology/sports management, Waterproof; Valerie Paige, sophomore, nursing, Bogalusa; Maegan Vallee, sophomore, nursing, Pineville; Daija Essien, junior, art, West Monroe; Carmin Velasquez, junior, political science, Sterlington; Sarah Ford, senior, health studies management and marketing, Slidell; Sara Ross, sophomore, pre-dental hygiene, Bossier City; Katherine Johns, sophomore, kinesiology/pre-pt, Denham Springs; Kennedy Boston-Woods (co-captain), junior, marketing, Monroe; Katie Taylor (co-captain), senior, dental hygiene, Alexandria; Regan Howard (captain), senior, math education, Alexandria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.