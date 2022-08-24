kids wins bike

TEN CHILDREN in the Summer Reading Challenge of the Ouachita Parish Public Library were awarded new bicycles provided by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita. To be eligible for the grand prize bikes in the kids category (ages 7 to 12), they had to read at least 750 pages. Pictured on back row from left: Lelia Cheatwood, Monroe Main Branch Library; Kaesyn Newman, West Ouachita Branch Library; Daliyah Jackson, Ollie Burns Branch Library; Ethan Kavanaugh, Ouachita Valley Branch Library; Emma Mills, J.R. Searcy Branch Library; and Ja’Quavius Jackson, Carver-McDonald Branch Library. Pictured on front row from left: Loralei Aitken, Louise Williams Branch Library; Jace Sanders, Sterlington Branch Library; Noah White, West Monroe Branch Library; and Devon Duncan, Anna Meyer Branch Library. (Courtesy photo)

