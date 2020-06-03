Applications for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program are due by Monday, June 8, and families are urged to apply for the federal assistance.
Under the P-EBT program, families of children in pre-K through 12th grade who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school may get financial assistance to replace missed meals. This includes children who attend a Community Eligibility Provision school, at which all children receive free and reduced-price meals regardless of income.
These benefits, which total $285 per child, intend to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school facility closures through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The short electronic application is now available on the Louisiana Department of Education’s website: http://www.dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/pebt-program
Once families complete an application in the portal, the computer system will notify them of their successful submission.Upon verification, DCFS will then mail the household a P-EBT debit card loaded with $285 per child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.