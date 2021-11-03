In March 2021, congressional leaders introduced and passed the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Public Law 117-2, providing $39.6 billion in support to higher education institutions to serve students. Louisiana Delta Community College awarded $629,588 for Summer 2021 and $2,160,263 for Fall 2021.
This disbursement of funds was a welcome addition to the budgets of LDCC students enrolled in both full and part-time course loads. According to students, they will use funds for things like gas, paying bills, groceries, clothing, Christmas shopping, and even travel. Says Sydney Grimes, “I appreciate the extra funds because it is helping me with my education and giving me multiple opportunities I wouldn’t have otherwise.”
A total of 1,165 students were awarded an Emergency Federal Aid Grant for Summer 2021 on October 22, 2021. Funds were distributed to Credit, Non-Credit, and Adult Education students.
The distribution was $75 per credit hour up to 12 credit hours. Non-Credit and Adult Ed students who received at least 40 instructional hours were awarded based on six credit hours.
A total of 2,953 students were awarded an Emergency Federal Aid Grant for Fall 2021 on October 22, 2021. Funds were distributed to Credit, Non-Credit, and Adult Education students. The amount paid was $75 per credit hour up to 12 credit hours. Non-Credit and Adult Ed students who received at least 40 instructional hours were awarded based on six credit hours.
Not all students have plans to spend their newly allocated funds. Tallulah welding student, Joel Steward, shares “I was very happy to receive the HERF Funding. I don’t plan to spend it, though. I’m going to put it in a savings account.”
