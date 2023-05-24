Downtown Monroe and West Monroe will soon be “crawling” with art enthusiasts and fun seekers at the upcoming Downtown Gallery Crawl on June 1. Presented by the Northeast Realtors of Louisiana, the Downtown Gallery Crawl, an initiative of the non-profit Downtown Arts Alliance, was designed to enhance the art culture of the 318 and to allow North Louisiana artists a platform to grow, prosper and connect with one another and the local community while continuing to revitalize the downtowns of Monroe and West Monroe. The Crawl’s mission is to provide interactive art education and to showcase and make accessible to the NELA community the works of emerging and established local, regional and national artists and artisans.

