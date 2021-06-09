The city of Monroe and Entergy last week awarded scholarships to more than a dozen local students.
The funds come from the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament presented by the City of Monroe and Entergy. The tournament continues past efforts at raising funds to help City of Monroe students continue their education at a Louisiana-based college or technical college.
During a ceremony at Monroe City Hall last week, the city presented 18 local seniors with $1,000 scholarships.
Scholarship attendees include (from Carroll High School) Cearra Kline-College, Langston Malone-College, Jordan Lewis-Technical, and Shixavyein Dawkins-Technical; (from Neville High School) Emma Street-College, Ahmed Qassem-College, Jeremiah Moy-Technical, and Joshua Jack-Technical; (from OCS) Emery Wirtz-College and James Forte-College; (from River Oaks) Robert Derry-College and Saksham Saharan-College; (from St. Frederick) Sarah Pruitt-College and Grayson Surles-College; (from Wossman High School) Jaria Hunter-College, Nickalous, Williams-College, Nyana Elliot-Technical and Ka’Darrius Ruff-Technical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.