The West Monroe Community Center is partnering with Louisiana Delta Community College to once again offer ESL classes to the community.
ESL (English as a Second Language) classes for new and returning students resumed earlier this week.
Classes are offered at the West Monroe Community Center on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the facility’s Community Learning Center located at 504 Filhiol Avenue in West Monroe.
New students must complete an application to attend.
To learn more about ESL classes or other services and programs provided by the West Monroe Community Center, please call the Center at (318) 387-4001 or visit www.facebook.com/wmcommctr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.